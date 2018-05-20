Davenport Shines in NAPA North Star Nationals

SPRING VALLEY, MN (May 19, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport fended off a late race charge from Bobby Pierce on Saturday night to find Victory Lane in the inaugural NAPA Auto Parts North Star Nationals at Deer Creek Speedway.

Pierce settled for a runner-up finish for the second consecutive night, just 0.281 seconds behind the race winner. Chad Simpson finished in third, with Don O’Neal and Scott Bloomquist rounding out the top five.

Jimmy Mars bolted to the lead at the start of the main event and led the first 20 laps of the race. A torrid battle between the top four drivers then ensued, with Simpson taking the point on lap 21. Simpson then led until Davenport put himself atop the scoring pylon as the new leader on lap 32.

Pierce began to make his late-race surge, taking over the second position and chasing down Davenport in heavy lapped traffic. Heading into turn four on the final lap Pierce threw a slide job in front of Davenport to momentarily take over the lead. As the two raced down the main straightaway to the checkers, Davenport powered his car to the inside of Pierce and beat the youngster to the finish by just a few inches.

In addition to his $12,000 first place prize money, Davenport pocketed an $1,000 bonus from NAPA Auto Part. In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, Davenport commented: “First off, thanks to Chad [Simpson], Jimmy [Mars] and Bobby [Pierce] for racing hard and clean out there. That was an awesome race. I knew he [Pierce] was coming for me at the end. The lapped cars were holding us up bad.”

“I felt like we had a little better car than to make it that close at the end,” Davenport added. “I was just trying to hit my marks out there. I went down the back straightaway and I saw my spotter and I knew the slider was coming. I made sure I entered the corner a little softer so that way I could turn back to the inside of him [Pierce]. I saw him out of the corner of my eye, so I knew he was there. I was just hoping I could make it back to the line and not spin the tires. What a great night, this was a turnaround from last night. Thanks to the track crew for a great track tonight and thanks for the fans for coming out.”

Pierce was still breathless after nearing pulling off the last-lap-last corner win. “Hats off the JD, he ran a heck of a race, he is one of the best on top. It was really great racing and a lot of fun. I only made one mistake out there tonight. I wanted to slide up earlier because he gave me some room. This track is just great. I can’t wait to come back here.”

Chad Simpson was looking for his second-career Lucas Oil victory. “I knew I was in trouble when that caution came out. You know anytime you can run like that against these guys, you have to feel good about yourself. Hats off to the Queensland Family and everybody associated with the track. We always enjoy coming up here to race. It was disappointing when this show was rained out last year. I have a lot of fans over there in turn four. It’s good to come up here and put on a good show for them.”

Davenport’s winning Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Hawkeye Trucks.

Completing the top ten were Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Mars, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, May 19th, 2018

NAPA Auto Parts North Star Nationals

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Chad Simpson / 14.185 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Bobby Pierce / 14.374 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chad Simpson, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb, Jr., Rodney Sanders, Ricky Weiss, Brandon Sheppard, Nick Herrick-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Ward, Allen Murray, Tad Pospisil, Chris Simpson, Jordan Yaggy

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Mars, Bobby Pierce, Josh Richards, Kyle Bronson, Mason Zeigler, Brent Larson, Cade Dillard, Mark Rose

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Joey Moriarty, Jeff Massingill

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Ricky Weiss, Rodney Sanders, Brandon Sheppard, Chris Simpson, Tad Pospisil, Jordan Yaggy, Nick Herrick-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Tim McCreadie, Brent Larson, Joey Moriarty, Jeff Massingill, Mark Rose, Cade Dillard-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $13,900 2 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $6,200 3 1 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $3,500 4 16 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 8 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $3,050 6 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,500 7 2 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $1,500 8 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,100 9 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,900 10 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,800 11 17 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $1,075 12 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,950 13 20 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,725 14 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,000 15 10 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 16 21 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,000 17 22 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN $1,000 18 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,800 19 11 37 Scott Ward Hayti, SD $1,000 20 23 77 Jordan Yaggy Rochester, MN $1,000 21 18 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 22 19 20X Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $1,000 23 24 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $1,000 24 15 2M Allen Murray San Antonio, TX $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 30

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Mars (Laps 1 – 20); Chris Simpson (Laps 21 – 31); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 32 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.281 seconds

Cautions: Brent Larson (Lap 6); Mason Zeigler (Lap 29)

Series Provisionals: N/A

Fast Time Provisionals: Jordan Yaggy; Tad Pospisil

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ricky Weiss

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Chad Simpson (Lap #4 – 14.6435 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Mars (20 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Chad Simpson

Time of Race: 19 minutes 09 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3220 $97,300 2 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2910 $63,850 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2910 $69,800 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2900 $67,375 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2840 $60,100 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2785 $42,400 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2715 $38,875 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2675 $38,875 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2655 $34,600 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2575 $29,300 11 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2515 $44,525 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2400 $29,350 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2375 $23,225 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2305 $17,825

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*