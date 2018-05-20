Schrock Edges Young for AMS Victory at Kickapoo

Danville, IL (May 19, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would roll into Kickapoo Motor Speedway in Danville, IL on Saturday evening. Kasey Schrock would pick up his first AMS victory of the 2018 season in his #83 entry and bag the $2,000 first place prize money. Josh Harris would take the lead at the start of the 30-lap A-Main event; however, Harris’ lead would be short lived as he would exit the racing surface with apparent mechanical failures on lap 5. Marty Lindeman would assume the lead after Harris’ tough luck and begin a fierce battle with Kasey Schrock over the next several laps. Lindeman and Schrock would each take turns at the front of the field through the middle portion of the A-Main event. As the leaders began to enter lap traffic, Lindeman tangled with Gordon Parsons in turn two, which brought out the caution flag on lap 18. Lindeman’s tough luck would relinquish the lead back to Kasey Schrock. On the restart, Schrock would edge away from the field looking for an easy route to the checkered flag; however, Trent Young would come to life in the closing laps and would charge his way to second place with four laps remaining. Young would quickly chase down Schrock and pull along side multiple times. Both drivers were nose to nose coming to the white flag setting up the fantastic finish. Young tried the inside on both ends of the speedway but Schrock would edge Young by a bumper to take the victory at Kickapoo Motor Speedway. Brian Shaw would score a third-place finish, while Rich Dawson would score a fourth-place finish and Randy Shuman rounding out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Kickapoo Motor Speedway would be Logan Moody, John Clippinger, Devin Wright, Dylan Campbell, and Marvin Burton.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be May 25, 2018 at Farmer City Speedway, May 26, 2018 at Fairbury American Legion Speedway, and May 27th at Fayette County Speedway.

Race Summary

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Kickapoo Motor Speedway (Danville, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Trent Young (14.988 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Trent Young (14.988 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Rich Dawson (15.219 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Logan Moody, Devin Wright, Dylan

Campbell, Chris Cole, John Clippinger

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Ryan Cary, Bobby Stremme, Gabe Menser, Marvin

Burton, Donnie Boyer

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Kasey Schrock, Randy Shuman, Rich Dawson, Don Kiger, Anthony Mitchell, Mark Cole

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Marty Lindeman, Randy Lines, Brian Shaw, Gordon Parsons,

Tanner Reed

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 83 Kasey Schrock

2 10y Trent Young

3 1s Brian Shaw

4 80 Rich Dawson

5 62 Randy Shuman

6 162 Logan Moody

7 16c John Clippinger

8 37 Devin Wright

9 5 Dylan Campbell

10 B97 Marvin Burton

11 34T Tanner Reed

12 J586 Gordon Parsons

13 MB4 Marty Lindeman

14 53 Bobby Stremme

15 18L Randy Lines

16 01 Don Kiger

17 81c Chris Cole

18 74 Donnie Boyer

19 44 Ryan Cary

20 22 Josh Harris

21 148 Gabe Menser

22 27L Anthony Mitchell

23 81 Mark Cole

Race Statistics

Entrants: 23

Race Leaders: 3 (Josh Harris 1-4), (Marty Lindeman 5-10 & 16-17), (Kasey Schrock 11-15 & 18-30)

Cautions: 4

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

Time of Race: N/A

Margin of Victory: N/A

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Trent Young

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): John Clippinger

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): N/A

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): John Clippinger

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Trent Young

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Josh Harris

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Kasey Schrock

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Marty Lindeman

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): none

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

May 25 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to

win/$200 to start

May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to

Start

May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700

to start – Mega 100

July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to

start

July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to

start

July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to

start

July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200

to start

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to

start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to

start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to

start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000

to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to

win/$300 to start

September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to

start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

