Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Up Next at Lucas Oil Speedway

BATAVIA, OH (May 21, 2018) – One of dirt late model racing’s crown jewel events will take center stage this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will invade the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile oval, May 24-26 for the 26th edition of the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA).
Full programs are scheduled for three consecutive nights, culminating with Saturday’s 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. Bobby Pierce charged from fourteenth to earn his first-career Show-Me 100 victory one year ago.
Thursday’s program will feature a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start event, honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, longtime MLRA Owner/Promoter. The 5th Annual “Cowboy Classic” will include a full program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap main event.
The action on Friday, May 25 will pay tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, former promoters of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100. The activities will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $6,000-to-win main event.
Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale.
The USRA Modifieds will be featured as the support class each night. Their activities on Thursday and Friday, May 24-25 will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 20-lap, $500-to-win main event each night.
On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Models and the USRA Modifieds will be held, plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 main event will follow the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge on Saturday night. The USRA Modifieds will cap off the weekend action with their $1,000-to-win main event.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings (as of May 20, 2018):
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|TRAIL BY
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3220
|2
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|2910
|-310
|2
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|2910
|-310
|4
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|2900
|-320
|5
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|2840
|-380
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|2785
|-435
|7
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2715
|-505
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2675
|-545
|9
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|2655
|-565
|10
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|2575
|-645
|11
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|2515
|-705
|12
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|2400
|-820
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|2375
|-845
|14
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|2305
|-915
Track Information:
Lucas Oil Speedway
Phone Number: 417-282-5984
General Manager: Dan Robinson
Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779
Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83.
Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com
Tire Rule for Thursday, May 24:
Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Tire Rule for Friday, May 25:
Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Tire Rule for Saturday, May 26:
Fronts – Hoosier LM20, LM40, WRS2
Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2
*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the Show-Me Challenge, competitors must us the same set of 4 tires from the B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Thursday-Friday May 24-25 Event Purse: 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600
Saturday May 26 Event Purse: 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,750, 10. $2,600, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,475, 13. $2,450, 14. $2,425 15. $2,400, 16. $2,375, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000
Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:
1993 – Billy Moyer
1994 – Billy Moyer
1995 – Scott Bloomquist
1996 – Billy Moyer
1997 – Rick Aukland
1998 – Freddy Smith
1999 – Terry Phillips
2000 – Ray Cook
2001 – Freddy Smith
2002 – Wendell Wallace
2003 – Scott Bloomquist
2004 – Scott Bloomquist
2005 – Scott Bloomquist
2006 – Wendell Wallace
2007 – Wendell Wallace
2008 – Scott Bloomquist
2009 – Brian Birkhofer
2010 – Ray Cook
2011 – Jimmy Owens
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2013 – Jimmy Owens
2014 – Don O’Neal
2015 – Jonathan Davenport
2016 – Jimmy Owens
2017 – Bobby Pierce