Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Up Next at Lucas Oil Speedway

BATAVIA, OH (May 21, 2018) – One of dirt late model racing’s crown jewel events will take center stage this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will invade the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile oval, May 24-26 for the 26th edition of the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA).

Full programs are scheduled for three consecutive nights, culminating with Saturday’s 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. Bobby Pierce charged from fourteenth to earn his first-career Show-Me 100 victory one year ago.

Thursday’s program will feature a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start event, honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, longtime MLRA Owner/Promoter. The 5th Annual “Cowboy Classic” will include a full program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap main event.

The action on Friday, May 25 will pay tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, former promoters of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100. The activities will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $6,000-to-win main event.

Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale.

The USRA Modifieds will be featured as the support class each night. Their activities on Thursday and Friday, May 24-25 will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 20-lap, $500-to-win main event each night.

On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Models and the USRA Modifieds will be held, plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 main event will follow the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge on Saturday night. The USRA Modifieds will cap off the weekend action with their $1,000-to-win main event.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings (as of May 20, 2018):

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3220 2 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2910 -310 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2910 -310 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2900 -320 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2840 -380 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2785 -435 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2715 -505 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2675 -545 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2655 -565 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2575 -645 11 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2515 -705 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2400 -820 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2375 -845 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2305 -915

Track Information:

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

General Manager: Dan Robinson

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83.

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Thursday, May 24:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Friday, May 25:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Saturday, May 26:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20, LM40, WRS2

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Show-Me Challenge, competitors must us the same set of 4 tires from the B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Thursday-Friday May 24-25 Event Purse: 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600

Saturday May 26 Event Purse: 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,750, 10. $2,600, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,475, 13. $2,450, 14. $2,425 15. $2,400, 16. $2,375, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000

Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:

1993 – Billy Moyer

1994 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Scott Bloomquist

1996 – Billy Moyer

1997 – Rick Aukland

1998 – Freddy Smith

1999 – Terry Phillips

2000 – Ray Cook

2001 – Freddy Smith

2002 – Wendell Wallace

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Scott Bloomquist

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2006 – Wendell Wallace

2007 – Wendell Wallace

2008 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Brian Birkhofer

2010 – Ray Cook

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2014 – Don O’Neal

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2016 – Jimmy Owens

2017 – Bobby Pierce