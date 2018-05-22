Who’s won the most and who could win his first? A dozen things to watch at Show-Me 100

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 22, 2018) – With the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com only a couple of days away, here are 12 things to watch this weekend whether you’re headed to Lucas Oil Speedway or viewing on LucasOilRacing.TV or MAVTV Motorsports Network:

1 – This is the third year that full programs will be held each of the first two nights. Not only will the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA feature winners collect $6,000 Thursday and Friday, those are vitally important as the finishing order will help determine the starting field for Saturday’s $30,000-to-win, 100-lap main event.

2 – A dozen drivers have won the Show-Me 100 more than once, but nobody has more victories than Scott Bloomquist (5). The 54-year-old dirt Late Model legend from Mooresburg, Tennessee, also is the only driver to have started all 25 previous Show-Me 100 features. All five of his wins came prior to 2010, when the race was held at West Plains Motor Speedway.

3 – No one has prospered more at Lucas Oil Speedway than Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tennessee. Owens has captured four of the eight Show-Me 100s held in Wheatland with wins in 2011, 2012, 2013 and the thriller in 2016 when he took command on lap 91 after Bloomquist lost a wheel and Bobby Pierce had a flat after the trio battled for the lead.

4 – For the first time this year, the entire final night of the Show-Me 100 program (Late Models and Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) will be televised live on MAVTV Motorsports Network. All three nights will be shown live on LucasOilRacing.TV for those unable to make it to the track.

5 – The top 24 non-qualifiers for the Show-Me 100 on Saturday will get one more shot through the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The immensely popular race allows the winner to either keep the $2,500 winner’s check or give it back for a chance to start the 100-lapper at the tail of the field. Two years ago, Pierce won the Challenge and then nearly won the Show-Me 100.

6 – Only one Missouri driver (Terry Phillips in 1999) has won the Show-Me 100, but there are several who could make a run this year. Crane’s Will Vaught is following the MLRA circuit full time for the first time in several years and already has a feature win. Jesse Stovall of Billings was third in 2016 and Lebanon’s Tony Jackson Jr. posted top-10 finishes in 2015 and 2016 and was top-finishing Missouri driver last year (11th).

7 – Two young Ozarks-area drivers could be ones to watch this weekend. Payton Looney of Republic posted fast qualifying time a year ago and started the main event sixth before engine problems ended his night. Logan Martin is a West Plains native who grew up watching the Show-Me in his hometown and is another up-and-comer making his Late Model mark. He was 12th in last year’s Show-Me 100.

8 – Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois, will be aiming for back-to-back Show-Me 100 victories after breaking through a year ago. Pierce charged from his 14th starting position to overtake Earl Pearson Jr., and led the final 14 laps. Pierce is in his first season as a Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series regular, driving for Dunn-Benson Motorsports. After a slow start, the team has kicked it into gear with two wins and two runner-up finishes in the last five series races.

9 – There’s little doubt that the man to beat this weekend – as he has been all year on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – is Jonathan Davenport. The Georgia driver, who won the 2015 Show-Me 100, has been dominant in 2018 with six series wins and a whopping 310-point lead over Earl Pearson Jr. in the points chase.

10 – Much of the magic of the Show-Me 100 is about remembering its roots. The first two nights of the event pay tribute to some major figures in Midwest dirt racing as Thursday’s “Cowboy Classic” honors the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, former owner of the MLRA. On Friday, the “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” is a hat tip to the former owners of West Plains Motor Speedway who founded the Show-Me 100 in 1993.

11 – The Pitts homes USRA Modifieds will share the spotlight will full programs all three nights, chasing $600-to-win features Thursday and Friday and a $1,200 top prize on Saturday night. Jeff Cutshaw of Bolivar always is the man to beat at Lucas Oil Speedway as he’s the four-time reigning USRA Modified track champion.

12 – For the ninth straight year, long-time Ozarks-area racing photographer Ron Mitchell will oversee a silent, door-panel auction on the hillside leading to the main grandstand on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Relay for Life and American Cancer Society. In addition to door panels from many Late Model drivers, including top-touring drivers, Mitchell will have a Modified, B-Mod and Street Stock door panels up for bid.

Spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. each day with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7. Any remaining reserved seats for the weekend will go on sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day with costs of $35 (Thursday and Friday) and $45 (Saturday). Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 for ticket information. Online purchases can be made on the Lucas Oil Speedway online ticketing link.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

Thursday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Friday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Saturday: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Previous Show-Me 100 winners: 1993 (Billy Moyer), 1994 (Billy Moyer), 1995 (Scott Bloomquist), 1996 (Billy Moyer), 1997 (Rick Aukland), 1998 (Freddy Smith), 1999 (Terry Phillips), 2000 (Ray Cook), 2001 (Freddy Smith), 2002 (Wendell Wallace), 2003 (Scott Bloomquist), 2004 (Scott Bloomquist), 2005 (Scott Bloomquist), 2006 (Wendell Wallace), 2007 (Wendell Wallace), 2008 (Scott Bloomquist), 2009 (Brian Birkhofer), 2010 (Ray Cook), 2011 (Jimmy Owens), 2012 (Jimmy Owens), 2013 (Jimmy Owens), 2014 (Don O’Neal), 2015 (Jonathan Davenport), 2016 (Jimmy Owens), 2017 (Bobby Pierce).

