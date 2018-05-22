Dennis Erb, Jr. Eyes Lucrative Show-Me 100 Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) With the rain-out of Sunday’s annual ‘Go 50’ at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska, the Dennis Erb Racing team wound up competing in a pair of $12,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series contests over the May 18-20 weekend in the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. On Friday night in a first-ever visit to 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wisconsin, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in twenty-second quickest overall during the qualifying session before finishing seventh in his heat race. After starting the 50-lap main event from the inside of the tenth row, Dennis methodically worked his way past eight competitors on the bottom-dominant racing surface to secure a solid eleventh place effort.

The dirt-slinging action quickly shifted to Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday evening for the ‘NAPA North Star Nationals,’ which also featured a $12,000 payday. Dennis knocked down the third fastest lap in Group A during time trials prior to grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his loaded heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the seventh row in the 50-lap headliner, the Carpentersville, Illinois star battled hard for a top ten showing before settling for a fourteenth place performance in the Gopher State. Full results can be located by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

The #28 team is currently gearing up for one of Dirt Late Model racing’s crown jewel events, which will be held from May 24-26 at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The 26th Annual Lucas Oil ‘Show-Me 100’ will take center stage at the 3/8-mile oval this weekend and things will kick off with a pair of $6,000 to win preliminary programs on Thursday and Friday. Drivers will earn points in each of the two prelim nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday’s 100-lap grand finale, which boasts a hefty $30,000 top prize.

Dennis comes into the three-day extravaganza thirteenth in the latest version of the heated Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings. He ran seventh in last year’s edition of the ‘Show-Me 100,’ while he finished third and on the podium in the biggie at Lucas Oil Speedway back in both 2012 and 2013. Additional information concerning the lucrative weekend in the Show-Me State can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay almost $163,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

