Lebanon Midway Ready To Host Tony Roper Memorial With Super Dirt Late Model Racing

Lebanon Midway And Tony Roper Memorial Planning An Exciting Event With Cash Money Late Models-Strong Purses For Support Classes.

Lebanon,Mo.- The Lebanon Midway Speedway is looking forward to hosting The 18th Annual Tony Roper Memorial on Sunday evening May 27th as The Newly Formed Cash Money Super Dirt Late Model Series makes its 1st Appearance to the Lebanon facility.

” In talking with the Cash Money Series, they are expecting a great field of Late Models as several of these drivers have had success at The Midway in other classes along with Late Models also. Late Model rookies such as Mark Simon, Sundance Keepper, Shawn Whitman, The Oklahoma Outlaw Eddie Martin, Local Street Stock front runner Darrin Crisler and others have tasted success at the Midway while drivers and Late Model hard Chargers Leslie Essary, Justin Wells, Brandon Hunter, Chris Hawkins and current point leader Jon Driskell know the fast way around the area tracks plus the return of local resident “Brandon B-Mac” McCormick will make this race and event well worth attending.” The list of entries keeps growing as the local talent wants to remember Tony Roper and take home the hardware from the 30 lap feature event. Even area runner Don Cloyd has put together a Cash Money Late Model to compete as Don helped Tony as the gas man on his ASA and All-Pro Asphalt Late Models to help remember his friend from Fair Grove.

The Series helps bring back the excitement by starting the racing program with the fast and furious dash for cash sponsored by Double Down Asphalt featuring the top 5 finishers from there last event at West Plains bringing speed to the start of the night.

Tony was always popular with the kids and Midwest Sheet Metal who were friends and competed against Tony also will be giving away a boy’s and girl’s bike.

This new Late Model Series has a spec shock rule which allows the drivers to keep the cost down and has grown leeps and bounds so far in there 1st season.

An on track autograph session at intermission with the Late Models only allows the crowd a chance to meet and greet the drivers up close and personal on the traCK.

The Tony Roper Memorial helps honor a great Ozarks area driver who lost his life in a NASCAR Truck Event in Texas as Tony cut his teeth in the area Modified Racing in 1986. The event has been held at Monett but The Speedway decidied to forgo the event moving it to Lebanon Midway.

Not to be outdone with the Late Models, The USRA B Modifieds will be racing for a $777 to win event with $77 to start the A feature. Open draw with passing points to help determine the feature event heads-up. Midwest Modifieds will race for $555 to win, Pure Stocks race for $333 to win and the exciting and popular beginner class of Hornets get another week of $222 to win the feature. These are based on a 13 car entry per class.These are Track points races and USRA National points awarded also.

Grandstand Adult Admission will be only $17 while Adult pit pass prices are $35. Grandstand gates will open at 5PM with hot laps to start at 6:30 and Racing at 7:30. Local class cut-off is set for 7PM. Drivers checking in after that will recieve only heat position points and no advancing bonus points.

For more information please check us out and like on the Facebook page or visit the website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net