Carl Springer 50 this Sunday at Belle-Clair Speedway!

This Sunday, May 27th Carl Springer 50 event will feature the Kettler & Sons UMP Late Models competing 50laps for $2000 to WIN. The Brian Thompson Roofing B-Mods and BOSS Performance 600cc Outlaw Micros will both be competing for $500 to WIN. The Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks and PRO 4’s will also be competing.

Spectator gates will open at 4:30pm, hot laps at 5:30pm with racing following hot laps. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult. For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.

Times

Pit Gates Open – 2:00pm

Spectator gates open – 4:30pm

General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult

Hot Laps – 5:30pm, racing following hot laps

Friday 5/27 Classes

UMP Late Models

B-Mods

Pure Stocks

Pro 4

600cc Outlaw Micros