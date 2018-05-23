Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Carl Springer 50 this Sunday at Belle-Clair Speedway!

Carl Springer 50 this Sunday at Belle-Clair Speedway!

This Sunday, May 27th Carl Springer 50 event will feature the Kettler & Sons UMP Late Models competing 50laps for $2000 to WIN. The Brian Thompson Roofing B-Mods and BOSS Performance 600cc Outlaw Micros will both be competing for $500 to WIN. The Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks and PRO 4’s will also be competing.

Spectator gates will open at 4:30pm, hot laps at 5:30pm with racing following hot laps. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult. For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.

Times
Pit Gates Open – 2:00pm
Spectator gates open – 4:30pm
General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult
Hot Laps – 5:30pm, racing following hot laps

Friday 5/27 Classes
UMP Late Models
B-Mods
Pure Stocks
Pro 4
600cc Outlaw Micros

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 31st
  2. Midwest Big Ten Series UMP Super Late Model season kicks off tonight at Belle-Clair Speedway
  3. Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 18th
  4. Non-Wing Nationals, Featuring WAR Non-Wing Sprints at Belle-Clair Speedway on April 15th
  5. Belle-Clair Speedway kicks off 2014 with the Shamrock 40 on March 14th!
  6. The “Battle at Belle-Vegas III” set for Sunday, July 12th

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy