Lincoln Speedway Adds Make-Up Event This Saturday Night

Super Late Models Are Back With Four Other Classes

(Lincoln, IL) This past Friday, May 18, Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL was blessed with a great field of racecars, including over 20 strong Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models. The action was fast paced with the track getting racier and racier throughout the heats. The features were going to be good, for sure. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans as rain set in. The good news is, an additional event has just been added to the schedule for this coming Saturday night, May 26, at the ¼-mile dirt track.

It’s a rare chance for a Saturday night event at the facility, as typically, a lot of other speedways are racing on that night. This weekend, however, a number of tracks are off on Saturday night, giving Lincoln Speedway the opportunity for a make-up race. That gives race fans a chance to catch the stars of dirt track racing on a Saturday night under the lights, this weekend. It’s a quick turnaround for the rainout which occurred.

Fans and participants will be able to use their wristbands from the May 18 show, for entry into the track this Saturday. The same divisions will be on hand but the program will be started from the beginning since all of the heats were not completed.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks, Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis Company, and Hornets will all be in action. Expect to see many of the same drivers who were there last Friday plus a number of new faces as well.

Pit gates will open this Saturday, May 26 at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. Those with wristbands from the rainout last Friday night must bring them to the track to receive free entry this week.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.