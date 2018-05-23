STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 5.23.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes Jonathan Davenport taking over the top spot in the rankings with the win at Deer Creek last Saturday. Chris Madden looks to be a now show this week at the Show-Me 100 so he could lose a few more spots with plenty of points to be had this weekend at Wheatland, Missouri. Bobby Pierce is moving up in the rankings and had two podium finishes last weekend at both Lucas events. Earl Pearson Jr. also is finding some momentum heading into his sponsors biggest race of the season. Earl took home the checkers 141 Speedway in Wisconsin. It was Earl’s second Lucas win of the season. The World of Outlaws were washed out over the weekend at Atomic both races will be made up in late August.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND MEANS ONE THING – SHOW ME 100 !!!!!

This weekend all eyes will be on the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway located Wheatland, Missouri. The facility rivals any in the country and will have one of the most stacked fields of the year. I expect the car count to be over 70 plus. The feature event will be televised live on MAVTV paying $30,000 to win. Preliminary nights are Thursday and Friday paying $6,000 to win setting up the field for Saturday’s extravaganza.

Several drivers are hot heading into the Show-Me. You can bet Davenport has to be the favorite but you can never count out 4-Time winner Jimmy Owens who is always a contender at Lucas Oil Speedway. Bobby Pierce won the event last year and is coming off two podium finishes over the weekend. Scott Bloomquist has won at Wheatland so never count out the dark one. Earl Pearson should be strong as well in his Black Diamond Ronnie Stuckey Lucas Oil sponsored hot rod. I hate to disappoint the folks of Missouri but my darkhorses for the event come from the state of Illinois. Shannon Babb and Brian Shirley are very fast right now and both have had success at Wheatland on the banked clay 3/8 mile oval. The World of Outlaws are idle this weekend I will be curious to see who all shows up at Wheatland to not only battle the Lucas Oil Superstars but those MLRA guys are strong as well and have plenty of laps at Lucas Oil. Payton Looney was fast qualifier at the Show-Me last year. Jesse Stovall always tough at Wheatland and Will Vaught can surprise you. Iowa has the Simpson brothers, they are both off to a strong season.

Other events happening around the country this weekend include a $10,000 to win event at Midway Speedway located in Crooksville, Ohio. Daugherty Speedway located in Boswell, Indiana is also hosting a $10,000 to win event this weekend.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/23/2018

1 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

2 Chris Madden South Carolina

3 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

4 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

5 Dale McDowell Georgia

6 Josh Richards West Virginia

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Bobby Pierce Illinois

9 Mike Marlar Tennessee

10 Shannon Babb Illinois

11 Shane Clanton Georgia

12 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

13 Chris Simpson Iowa

14 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

15 Michael Page Georgia

16 Ricky Weiss Canada

17 Kyle Bronson Florida

18 Brandon Overton Georgia

19 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

20 Don O’Neal Indiana

21 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

22 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

23 Rusty Schlenk Michigan

24 David Breazeale Mississippi

25 Chad Simpson Iowa

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don