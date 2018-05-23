Two Big Events At Jacksonville Speedway This Memorial Day Weekend

It’s a Big Memorial Day Weekend at Jacksonville Speedway with two nights of racing.

Friday – Our great Friday Night Fury show with 305 Winged Sprints, Kendall Oil Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, Micros and Hornets.

Sunday – The biggest race day of the year goes like this: Monoco Grand Prix, Indy 500, Jacksonville Speedway, Final stage of the Coca Cola 600. We will be racing the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series, up to $1,000 to win Micros ($500 if less than 26 cars), DIRTcar Street Stocks and Illinois Vintage Racing Series with some really cool nostalgic cars racing.

Times:

Friday Grandstands Open at 5:00. Hot Laps 6:30. Racing at 7:00.

Sunday: Grandstands Open at 4:00. Hot Laps 5:15. Racing at 6:00.

Admission:

Friday: $12 adults – Kids High School Age or Younger Free.

Sunday $18 adults – Kids High School Age or Younger Free.

Come out and spend the day with us Sunday. We’ll have the Indy 500 on in the bar well before the Grandstands officially open and finish the night with the conclusion of the Coke 600 and some bags. A full Sunday Fun Day on tap.

Hope to see you once or twice this Memorial Day Weekend

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com