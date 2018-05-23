Winged Sprint Cars on tap this Saturday, May 26th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!



Pevely, MO (May 23rd, 2018) The Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) visits Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, May 26th! The 410 winged sprint cars tackle the high banked 1/3 mile oval with Indiana’s Mike Terry, Jr. leading their points battle over Jacob Patton. Mike Terry, Jr. picked up his first ever 410 winged sprint car victory at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN two weeks ago.

UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks join the sprint cars this Saturday for a full night of action.

Grandstand admission is just $20 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Grandstand gates open at 5pm with racing at 7pm.

Get all the info on Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on the web at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FederatedAutoPartsRaceway/. You can reach the track by phone at 636-479-3219.