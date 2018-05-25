Bloomquist captures “Cowboy Classic” to open Show-Me 100 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 25, 2018) – Veteran Scott Bloomquist kicked off the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com weekend in a big way Thursday night, rolling to a wire-to-wire victory in the “Cowboy Classic” at Lucas Oil Speedway. It was career feature win No. 596 for Bloomquist.

“That 600 mark is coming up real soon, I hope,” Bloomquist said after holding off Chad Simpson over the final seven laps for a $6,000 payday – and valuable points toward a starting position in Saturday night’s $30,000-to-win Show-Me 100 main event.

Bloomquist, the 54-year-old from Mooresburg, Tennessee, has five Show-Me 100 victories. While that’s more than anyone else, he’s yet to win the crown jewel event since it moved to Lucas Oil Speedway eight years ago.

The opening salvo, in a race named in honor of Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, former owner of the MLRA, showed Bloomquist means business in trying to break through in Wheatland.

“The car was really good tonight, we have learned a lot of things about this track in the past and I think we might have finally solved some things, Bloomquist said. “My daughter Ariel is here tonight. She asked me, ‘Dad, are you ever going to win another race this year?’ We have had a lot of second place finishes. I told her I promise I am going to win another one,” he said.

Simpson, the Lucas Oil MLRA Series points leader, settled for a strong second with 17-year-old Hudson O’Neal finishing third. Mike Marlar drove from 16th to fourth and fifth-place Brian Shirley was another big mover, starting 18th.

Bloomquist started outside of row one and quickly moved to the lead, dueling with Jimmy Owens as the duo caught lapped traffic by lap 20.

Following the race’s second caution, for a lap-26 spin by Jonathan Davenport, O’Neal overtook Owens for second as Bloomquist pulled away from the field. But the lead was wiped out following a lap-38 caution as Payton Looney came to a stop on the backstretch.

Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, nearly alongside Bloomquist coming to the start-finish line to complete lap 40. But Simpson was unable to mount another charge over the final five laps.

“I carried enough momentum there to keep him behind me. I kind of moved around a little bit and that helped,” Bloomquist said. “I did not want to block the bottom.

“Hopefully this is the start of a big weekend. I have never won the Show-Me here, so it would be nice to finally get that one here.”

Simpson continued his strong showing against Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt regulars. He was third last weekend at a series race in Deer Creek Speedway in Minnesota.

“I think if Scott hadn’t moved down there toward the bottom, we’d have had something for him there at the very end,” Simpson said. “But a great race by him. He did what he had to do and we have a good race car.”

Young O’Neal also had a positive takeaway from opening night.

“It’s really cool to be running up front. I have a good race car,” O’Neal said. “It helps the confidence a ton, especially going into a three-race weekend. Hopefully we can walk out of here with a couple of more top-threes this weekend.”

Jared Landers out of Group A was fast qualifier with a time of 15.637 seconds, finished second in his heat and struggled to 20th in the feature. Bloomquist had fast time in Group B at 16.006.

Defending Show-Me 100 champ Bobby Pierce and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader Jonathan Davenport both were set back by spins that brought out cautions. Pierce finished 16th and Davenport was 19th.

The event continues on Friday night with another full program for the Late Models, paying $6,000 to win, and Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds with $600 to win. Both Thursday’s and Friday’s results will help set the field for Saturday night’s features, paying $30,000 to the Late Model winner and $1,200 for the Modified champ.

Friday’s headliner for the Late Models is the “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” in honor of the former owners of West Plains Motor Speedway, who founded the Show-Me 100 in 1993.

Fuqua wins USRA Modified feature: Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas, led all 20 laps to grab the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature, his second win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Mike Striegel, who started on the front row with Fuqua, finished second. Striegel made a bid to pass Fuqua on a restart following a lap 13 caution, but was unable to get past.

Tyler Wolff third after starting eighth. Jason Hughes drove from 11th to finish fourth.

Spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7 both days.

For the first time, the entire final night of Show-Me 100 weekend – which will include B-Mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge plus the USRA Modified program’s B-Mains and A-Main – will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network. Each night is live on LucasOilRacing.TV.

Show-Me 100 tickets:

Friday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Saturday: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Thursday, May 24)

26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com

Lucas Oil Late Models/Lucas Oil MLRA

A Feature – 1, Scott Bloomquist. 2, Chad Simpson. 3, Hudson O’Neal. 4, Mike Marlar. 5, Brian Shirley. 6, Jimmy Owens. 7, Mason Zeigler. 8, Jimmy Mars. 9, Tim McCreadie. 10, Shannon Buckingham. 11, Austin Rettig. 12, Chris Simpson. 13, B.J. Robinson. 14, Brandon Sheppard. 15, Kyle Bronson. 16, Bobby Pierce. 17, Will Vaught. 18, Frank Heckenast Jr. 19, Jonathan Davenport. 20, Jared Landers. 21, Cade Dillard. 22, Austin Siebert. 23, Chase Junghans. 24, Payton Looney.

B Feature 1 – 1, Will Vaught. 2, Frank Heckenast. 3, Billy Moyer. 4, Shannon Babb. 5, Don O’Neal. 6, Jesse Stovall. 7, Jake Davis. 8, Tony Jackson Jr. 9, Kolby Vandenbergh. 10, Joe Gorby. 11, Mark Burgtorf. 12, Matt Furman. 13, Justin Duty. 14, Aaron Poe. 15, Darrell Lanigan. 16, Scott Crigler.

B Feature 2 – 1, Brandon Sheppard. 2, Chase Junghans. 3, Billy Moyer Jr. 4, Greg Satterlee. 5, Brad Looney. 6, Logan Martin. 7, Joe Godsey. 8, Gavin Landers. 9, Dennis Erb Jr. 10, Cole Wells. 11, Raymond Merrill. 12, Jeremy Grady. 13, Reid Millard. 14, Al Humphrey.

B Feature 3 – 1, Shannon Buckingham. 2, Cade Dillard. 3, Earl Pearson Jr. 4, Jack Sullivan. 5, Mason Oberkramer. 6, Tyler Erb. 7, Josh Richards. 8, Mitch McGrath. 9, JC Wyman. 10, Joey Moriarty. 11, Kaeden Cornell. 12, Blonde Bomber Mitchell.

First heat – 1, Tim McCreadie. 2, Jared Landers. 3, Payton Looney. 4, Will Vaught. 5, Billy Moyer. 6, Shannon Babb. 7, Justin Duty. 8, Jesse Stovall. 9 Joseph Gordy. 10, Matt Furman. 11, Aaron Poe.

Second heat – 1, Jonathan Davenport. 2, Austin Rettig. 3, Austin Siebert. 4, Frank Heckenast. 5, Don O’Neal. 6, Kolby Vanderbergh. 7, Jake Davis. 8, Mark Burgtorf. 9, Scott Crigler. 10, Darrell Lanigan. 11, Tony Jackson Jr.

Third heat – 1, Hudson O’Neal. 2, Robinson. 3, Kyle Bronson. 4, Brandon Sheppard. 5, Gavin Landers. 6, Dennis Erb Jr. 7, Brad Looney. 8, Greg Satterlee. 9, Terry Phillips. 10, Shannon Scott. 11, Reid Millard.

Fourth heat – 1, Scott Bloomquist. 2, Bobby Pierce. 3, Chris Simpson. 4, Logan Martin. 5, Chase Junghans. 6, Billy Moyer Jr. 7, Cole Wells. 8, Raymond Merrill. 9, Joe Godsey. 10, Jeremy Grady. 11, Al Humphrey.

Fifth heat – 1, Jimmy Owens. 2, Chad SImpson. 3, Mike Marlar. 4, Cade Dillard. 5, Jack Sullivan. 6, Tyler Erb. 7, Mitch McGrath. 8, Josh Richards. 9, Joey Moriarty. 10, Kaeden Cornell. 11, Blonde Bomber Mitchell.

Sixth heat – 1, Mason Zeigler. 2, Jimmy Mars. 3, Brian Shirley. 4, Earl Pearson Jr. 5, Shannon Buckingham. 6, Mason Oberkramer. 7, JC Wyman. 8, Dave Eckrich. 9, Jeff Roth. 10, Bryon Allison.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 3. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 4. Jason Hughes Watts, Ok. 5. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 6. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 7. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 8. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 9. Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo. 10. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 11. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 12. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 13. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 14. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 15. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 16. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 17. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 18. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 19. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 20. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 21. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 22. Mitch Keeter Webb City, Mo. 23. Mickey Burrell Fair Grove, Mo. 24. Evan Hubert 25. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 2. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 3. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 4. James Thompson Springfield, Mo. 5. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. 6. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 7. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks. 8. Richie Tosh Salado, Ar. 9. Johnny Cammon Witchita, Ks. 10. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 11. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. 12. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. 13. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 14. Kevin Holman Essex, Mo. 15. Robert Powers Campbell, Mo. 16. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 17. Jeff Douty Butler, Mo

B-Feature 2 – 1. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 2. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 3. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 4. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 5. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. 6. Justin Rexwinkle South Coffeeville, Ok. 7. Jessie Hoskins Longdale, Ok. 8. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 9. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 10. Jeremy Greenwalt Potosi, Mo. 11. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 12. Jordan Turner Batesville, Ar. 13. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks. 14. Nickolas Whitehead Springfield, Mo. 15. James Hartman Lebanon, Mo. 16. Daniel Anders Joplin, Mo. 17. Seth Reed Rison, Ar.

B-Feature 3 – 1. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 2. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 3. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 4. Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, Mo. 5. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 6. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. 7. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. 8. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo. 9. Heath Grizzle Drasco, Ar. 10. Johnny Wyman Fulton, Mo. 11. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 12. Alex Cammon Witchita, Ks. 13. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. 14. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 15. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 16. Justin Moon Sedalia, Mo. 17. Rodney Sigg Iola, Ks. USRA Modifieds

Heat 1 1. Mickey Burrell Fair Grove, Mo. 2. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 3. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 4. Johnny Wyman Fulton, Mo. 5. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 6. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. 7. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 8. James Hartman Lebanon, Mo. DNF. Nickolas Whitehead Springfield, Mo. DNF. Jordan Turner Batesville, Ar. U

Heat 2 1. Mitch Keeter Webb City, Mo. 2. Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo. 3. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 4. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 5. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 6. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 7. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. DNF. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. DNF. James Thompson Springfield, Mo. DNF. Alex Cammon Witchita, Ks.

Heat 3 1. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 2. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 3. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. 4. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 5. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 6. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. 7. Daniel Anders Joplin, Mo. 8. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 9. Kevin Holman Essex, Mo. 10. Jeremy Greenwalt Potosi, Mo.

Heat 4 1. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 2. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 3. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 4. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 5. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. 6. Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, Mo. 7. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 8. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 9. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks. 10. Danny Martin Republic, Mo.

Heat 5 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Evan Hubert 3. Jason Hughes Watts, Ok. 4. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 5. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks. 6. Justin Moon Sedalia, Mo. 7. Robert Powers Campbell, Mo. 8. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 9. Heath Grizzle Drasco, Ar.

Heat 6 1. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 2. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 3. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 4. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 5. Jessie Hoskins Longdale, Ok. 6. Johnny Cammon Witchita, Ks. 7. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 8. Seth Reed Rison, Ar. DNF. Richie Tosh Salado, Ar.

Heat 7 1. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 2. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 3. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 4. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo. 5. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. 6. Justin Rexwinkle South Coffeeville, Ok. 7. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 8. Rodney Sigg Iola, Ks. 9. Jeff Douty Butler, Mo.

