Bloomquist Masters Cowboy Classic

WHEATLAND, MO (May 24, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist led all 45 laps to win the 5th Annual Cowboy Classic on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway. The 54-year-old three-time, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion picked up his third series win of the season and the 596th of his career.
Bloomquist had to hold off current Lucas Oil MLRA points leader, Chad Simpson after a late-race caution for the victory. Hudson O’Neal finished in third followed by 16th starting Mike Marlar and 18th starting Brian Shirley.
Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the event. Jimmy Owens quickly moved into the second position. The two East Tennessee veterans then pulled away from a solid race for third between Hudson O’Neal, Mason Ziegler, and Chad Simpson. Owens closed an eight car-length gap between himself and Bloomquist to just two car-lengths as a caution came out on lap 26 for Jonathan Davenport.
On the ensuing restart, Bloomquist pulled away and O’Neal moved around Owens for second. Simpson, who started tenth, then moved into the third spot. Simpson then got around O’Neal for second before taking up the challenge of catching Bloomquist. Simpson managed to pull even with Bloomquist a few times in the final ten laps but could never get the momentum to clear him.
“The car was really good tonight, we have learned a lot of things about this track in the past and I think we might have finally solved some things. My daughter Ariel is here tonight. She asked me, ‘dad, are you ever going to win another race this year?’ We have had a lot of second place finishes. I told her I promise I am going to win another one,” said the winner in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.
“After that last caution I saw him [Simpson] down below there. I carried enough momentum there to keep him behind me. I kind of moved around a little bit and that helped. I did not want to block the bottom. Hopefully this is the start of a big weekend. I have never won the Show-Me here, so it would be nice to finally get that one here.”
Simpson posted an LOLMDS podium finish last week at Deer Creek Speedway in Minnesota and was happy with tonight’s run as well. “That last restart was really good for us. We keep gaining week after week. We ran well last weekend at Deer Creek against these guys. We have kept talking about changing things and we have finally hit on something. If Scott hadn’t moved down to the bottom, we could have had something for him. Great race for him. We’ve got a good race car. It’s a great start to the weekend, no doubt.”
O’Neal continues to make strides, recording his best career finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This is such a cool race track. Each time I come here, the racing keeps getting better. Hats off to Chad and Scott, they drove a heck of a race. I have a lot of guys behind me that do an amazing job,” said the driver of the Todd Burns-owned Dyno One, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Club 29 entry.
The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and is sponsored by New Direction Ag, Reece Monument Company, Sweet Mfg., Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, CatSpot, Horton Coal, and Go Lithium Batteries.
Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mason Ziegler, Jimmy Mars, Tim McCreadie, and Shanon Buckingham.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Thursday, May 24th, 2018
5th Annual Cowboy Classic
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jared Landers / 15.637 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 16.006 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Jared Landers, Payton Looney, Will Vaught, Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Justin Duty, Jesse Stovall, Joseph Gorby, Matt Furman, Aaron Poe
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Austin Rettig, Austin Siebert, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Don O’Neal, Kolby Vandenbergh, Jake Davis, Mark Burgtorf, Scott Crigler, Darrell Lanigan, Tony Jackson, Jr.
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, BJ Robinson, Kyle Bronson, Brandon Sheppard, Gavin Landers, Dennis Erb, Jr., Brad Looney, Gregg Satterlee, Terry Phillips, Shannon Scott, Reid Millard
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Bobby Pierce, Chris Simpson, Logan Martin, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Joe Godsey Jeremy Grady, Al Humphrey
Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chad Simpson, Mike Marlar, Cade Dillard, Jack Sullivan, Tyler Erb, Mitch McGrath, Josh Richards, Joey Moriarty, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell
ProtectTheHarvest.com Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Mars, Brian Shirley, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Mason Oberkramer, JC Wyman, Dave Eckrich, Jeff Roth, Bryon Allison
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Will Vaught, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Don O’Neal, Jesse Stovall, Jake Davis, Tony Jackson, Jr., Kolby Vandenbergh, Joseph Gorby, Mark Burgtorf, Matt Furman, Justin Duty, Aaron Poe, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Crigler
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Brad Looney, Logan Martin, Joe Godsey, Gavin Landers, Terry Phillips, Dennis Erb, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Jeremy Grady, Reid Millard, Al Humphrey, Shannon Scott-DNS
ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Cade Dillard, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jack Sullivan, Mason Oberkramer, Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Mitch McGrath, JC Wyman, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Jeff Roth-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (45 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$6,000
|2
|10
|25
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|$3,000
|3
|5
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,000
|4
|16
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,500
|5
|18
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|$1,250
|6
|4
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,000
|7
|6
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$950
|8
|12
|28m
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|$900
|9
|1
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$850
|10
|21
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$800
|11
|9
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|$700
|12
|14
|32S
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|$600
|13
|11
|1B
|BJ Robinson
|Haughton, LA
|$600
|14
|20
|B5
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|$600
|15
|17
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$600
|16
|8
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$600
|17
|19
|1V
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|$600
|18
|22
|99JR
|Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|Frankfort, IL
|$600
|19
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$600
|20
|7
|777
|Jared Landers
|Batesville, AR
|$600
|21
|24
|97
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|$600
|22
|15
|16A
|Austin Siebert
|Grandview, MO
|$600
|23
|23
|18J
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|$600
|24
|13
|15P
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|$600
Race Statistics
Entrants: 65
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 45)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Margin of Victory: 0.800 seconds
Cautions: Bobby Pierce (Lap 3); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 26); Payton Looney (Lap 38)
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brian Shirley (Advanced 18 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Will Vaught
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 16.701 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (45 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie
Time of Race: 23 minutes 08 seconds
Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Qualification Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER
|NIGHT 1
|1
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|260
|2
|25
|Chad Simpson
|230
|3
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|220
|4
|157
|Mike Marlar
|210
|5
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|205
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|200
|7
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|195
|8
|28m
|Jimmy Mars
|190
|9
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|185
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|180
|11
|94
|Austin Rettig
|175
|12
|32S
|Chris Simpson
|170
|13
|1B
|BJ Robinson
|165
|14
|B5
|Brandon Sheppard
|160
|15
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|155
|16
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|150
|17
|1V
|Will Vaught
|145
|18
|99JR
|Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|140
|18
|777
|Jared Landers
|140
|20
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|135
|21
|97
|Cade Dillard
|125
|21
|16A
|Austin Siebert
|125
|21
|18J
|Chase Junghans
|125
|21
|15P
|Payton Looney
|125
|25
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|120
|25
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|120
|25
|21
|Billy Moyer
|120
|28
|18X
|Jack Sullivan
|115
|28
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|115
|28
|18
|Shannon Babb
|115
|31
|93
|Mason Oberkramer
|110
|31
|14L
|Brad Looney
|110
|31
|5
|Don O’Neal
|110
|34
|91
|Tyler Erb
|105
|34
|36
|Logan Martin
|105
|34
|00
|Jesse Stovall
|105
|37
|1R
|Josh Richards
|100
|37
|14G
|Joe Godsey
|100
|37
|7DX
|Jake Davis
|100
|40
|74m
|Mitch McGrath
|95
|40
|77
|Gavin Landers
|95
|40
|56
|Tony Jackson, Jr.
|95
|43
|4W
|JC Wyman
|90
|43
|75
|Terry Phillips
|90
|43
|15V
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|90
|46
|51M
|Joey Moriarty
|85
|46
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|85
|46
|9
|Joseph Gorby
|85
|49
|58
|Dave Eckrich
|80
|49
|7W
|Cole Wells
|80
|49
|5B
|Mark Burgtorf
|80
|52
|50X
|Kaeden Cornell
|75
|52
|B29
|Blonde Bomber Mitchell
|75
|52
|12M
|Raymond Merrill
|75
|52
|43
|Jeremy Grady
|75
|52
|14m
|Reid Millard
|75
|52
|6H
|Al Humphrey
|75
|52
|51
|Matt Furman
|75
|52
|15d
|Justin Duty
|75
|52
|45
|Aaron Poe
|75
|52
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|75
|52
|12
|Scott Crigler
|75
|63
|14R
|Jeff Roth
|50
|63
|1A
|Bryon Allison
|50
|63
|4F
|Shannon Scott
|50
