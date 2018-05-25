Bloomquist Masters Cowboy Classic

WHEATLAND, MO (May 24, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist led all 45 laps to win the 5th Annual Cowboy Classic on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway. The 54-year-old three-time, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion picked up his third series win of the season and the 596th of his career.

Bloomquist had to hold off current Lucas Oil MLRA points leader, Chad Simpson after a late-race caution for the victory. Hudson O’Neal finished in third followed by 16th starting Mike Marlar and 18th starting Brian Shirley.

Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the event. Jimmy Owens quickly moved into the second position. The two East Tennessee veterans then pulled away from a solid race for third between Hudson O’Neal, Mason Ziegler, and Chad Simpson. Owens closed an eight car-length gap between himself and Bloomquist to just two car-lengths as a caution came out on lap 26 for Jonathan Davenport.

On the ensuing restart, Bloomquist pulled away and O’Neal moved around Owens for second. Simpson, who started tenth, then moved into the third spot. Simpson then got around O’Neal for second before taking up the challenge of catching Bloomquist. Simpson managed to pull even with Bloomquist a few times in the final ten laps but could never get the momentum to clear him.

“The car was really good tonight, we have learned a lot of things about this track in the past and I think we might have finally solved some things. My daughter Ariel is here tonight. She asked me, ‘dad, are you ever going to win another race this year?’ We have had a lot of second place finishes. I told her I promise I am going to win another one,” said the winner in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

“After that last caution I saw him [Simpson] down below there. I carried enough momentum there to keep him behind me. I kind of moved around a little bit and that helped. I did not want to block the bottom. Hopefully this is the start of a big weekend. I have never won the Show-Me here, so it would be nice to finally get that one here.”

Simpson posted an LOLMDS podium finish last week at Deer Creek Speedway in Minnesota and was happy with tonight’s run as well. “That last restart was really good for us. We keep gaining week after week. We ran well last weekend at Deer Creek against these guys. We have kept talking about changing things and we have finally hit on something. If Scott hadn’t moved down to the bottom, we could have had something for him. Great race for him. We’ve got a good race car. It’s a great start to the weekend, no doubt.”

O’Neal continues to make strides, recording his best career finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This is such a cool race track. Each time I come here, the racing keeps getting better. Hats off to Chad and Scott, they drove a heck of a race. I have a lot of guys behind me that do an amazing job,” said the driver of the Todd Burns-owned Dyno One, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Club 29 entry.

The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and is sponsored by New Direction Ag, Reece Monument Company, Sweet Mfg., Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, CatSpot, Horton Coal, and Go Lithium Batteries.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mason Ziegler, Jimmy Mars, Tim McCreadie, and Shanon Buckingham.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, May 24th, 2018

5th Annual Cowboy Classic

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jared Landers / 15.637 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 16.006 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Jared Landers, Payton Looney, Will Vaught, Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Justin Duty, Jesse Stovall, Joseph Gorby, Matt Furman, Aaron Poe

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Austin Rettig, Austin Siebert, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Don O’Neal, Kolby Vandenbergh, Jake Davis, Mark Burgtorf, Scott Crigler, Darrell Lanigan, Tony Jackson, Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, BJ Robinson, Kyle Bronson, Brandon Sheppard, Gavin Landers, Dennis Erb, Jr., Brad Looney, Gregg Satterlee, Terry Phillips, Shannon Scott, Reid Millard

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Bobby Pierce, Chris Simpson, Logan Martin, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Joe Godsey Jeremy Grady, Al Humphrey

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chad Simpson, Mike Marlar, Cade Dillard, Jack Sullivan, Tyler Erb, Mitch McGrath, Josh Richards, Joey Moriarty, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell

ProtectTheHarvest.com Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Mars, Brian Shirley, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Mason Oberkramer, JC Wyman, Dave Eckrich, Jeff Roth, Bryon Allison

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Will Vaught, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Don O’Neal, Jesse Stovall, Jake Davis, Tony Jackson, Jr., Kolby Vandenbergh, Joseph Gorby, Mark Burgtorf, Matt Furman, Justin Duty, Aaron Poe, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Crigler

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Brad Looney, Logan Martin, Joe Godsey, Gavin Landers, Terry Phillips, Dennis Erb, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Jeremy Grady, Reid Millard, Al Humphrey, Shannon Scott-DNS

ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Cade Dillard, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jack Sullivan, Mason Oberkramer, Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Mitch McGrath, JC Wyman, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Jeff Roth-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (45 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,000 2 10 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $3,000 3 5 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 4 16 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500 5 18 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,250 6 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,000 7 6 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $950 8 12 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $900 9 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $850 10 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $800 11 9 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $700 12 14 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $600 13 11 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $600 14 20 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $600 15 17 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600 16 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $600 17 19 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $600 18 22 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $600 19 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $600 20 7 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $600 21 24 97 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA $600 22 15 16A Austin Siebert Grandview, MO $600 23 23 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $600 24 13 15P Payton Looney Republic, MO $600

Race Statistics

Entrants: 65

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 45)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Margin of Victory: 0.800 seconds

Cautions: Bobby Pierce (Lap 3); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 26); Payton Looney (Lap 38)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brian Shirley (Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Will Vaught

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 16.701 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (45 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 23 minutes 08 seconds

