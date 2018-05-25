Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bloomquist Masters Cowboy Classic

Bloomquist Masters Cowboy Classic

Scott Bloomquist – Lloyd Collins photo

WHEATLAND, MO (May 24, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist led all 45 laps to win the 5th Annual Cowboy Classic on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway. The 54-year-old three-time, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion picked up his third series win of the season and the 596th of his career.

Bloomquist had to hold off current Lucas Oil MLRA points leader, Chad Simpson after a late-race caution for the victory. Hudson O’Neal finished in third followed by 16th starting Mike Marlar and 18th starting Brian Shirley.

Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the event. Jimmy Owens quickly moved into the second position. The two East Tennessee veterans then pulled away from a solid race for third between Hudson O’Neal, Mason Ziegler, and Chad Simpson. Owens closed an eight car-length gap between himself and Bloomquist to just two car-lengths as a caution came out on lap 26 for Jonathan Davenport.

On the ensuing restart, Bloomquist pulled away and O’Neal moved around Owens for second. Simpson, who started tenth, then moved into the third spot. Simpson then got around O’Neal for second before taking up the challenge of catching Bloomquist. Simpson managed to pull even with Bloomquist a few times in the final ten laps but could never get the momentum to clear him.

“The car was really good tonight, we have learned a lot of things about this track in the past and I think we might have finally solved some things. My daughter Ariel is here tonight. She asked me, ‘dad, are you ever going to win another race this year?’ We have had a lot of second place finishes. I told her I promise I am going to win another one,” said the winner in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

“After that last caution I saw him [Simpson] down below there. I carried enough momentum there to keep him behind me. I kind of moved around a little bit and that helped. I did not want to block the bottom. Hopefully this is the start of a big weekend. I have never won the Show-Me here, so it would be nice to finally get that one here.”

Simpson posted an LOLMDS podium finish last week at Deer Creek Speedway in Minnesota and was happy with tonight’s run as well. “That last restart was really good for us. We keep gaining week after week. We ran well last weekend at Deer Creek against these guys. We have kept talking about changing things and we have finally hit on something. If Scott hadn’t moved down to the bottom, we could have had something for him. Great race for him. We’ve got a good race car. It’s a great start to the weekend, no doubt.”

O’Neal continues to make strides, recording his best career finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This is such a cool race track. Each time I come here, the racing keeps getting better. Hats off to Chad and Scott, they drove a heck of a race. I have a lot of guys behind me that do an amazing job,” said the driver of the Todd Burns-owned Dyno One, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Club 29 entry.

The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and is sponsored by New Direction Ag, Reece Monument Company, Sweet Mfg., Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, CatSpot, Horton Coal, and Go Lithium Batteries.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mason Ziegler, Jimmy Mars, Tim McCreadie, and Shanon Buckingham.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Thursday, May 24th, 2018
5th Annual Cowboy Classic
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jared Landers / 15.637 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 16.006 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Jared Landers, Payton Looney, Will Vaught, Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Justin Duty, Jesse Stovall, Joseph Gorby, Matt Furman, Aaron Poe

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Austin Rettig, Austin Siebert, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Don O’Neal, Kolby Vandenbergh, Jake Davis, Mark Burgtorf, Scott Crigler, Darrell Lanigan, Tony Jackson, Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, BJ Robinson, Kyle Bronson, Brandon Sheppard, Gavin Landers, Dennis Erb, Jr., Brad Looney, Gregg Satterlee, Terry Phillips, Shannon Scott, Reid Millard

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Bobby Pierce, Chris Simpson, Logan Martin, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Joe Godsey Jeremy Grady, Al Humphrey

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chad Simpson, Mike Marlar, Cade Dillard, Jack Sullivan, Tyler Erb, Mitch McGrath, Josh Richards, Joey Moriarty, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell

ProtectTheHarvest.com Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Mars, Brian Shirley, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Mason Oberkramer, JC Wyman, Dave Eckrich, Jeff Roth, Bryon Allison

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Will Vaught, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, Don O’Neal, Jesse Stovall, Jake Davis, Tony Jackson, Jr., Kolby Vandenbergh, Joseph Gorby, Mark Burgtorf, Matt Furman, Justin Duty, Aaron Poe, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Crigler

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Brad Looney, Logan Martin, Joe Godsey, Gavin Landers, Terry Phillips, Dennis Erb, Jr., Cole Wells, Raymond Merrill, Jeremy Grady, Reid Millard, Al Humphrey, Shannon Scott-DNS

ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Cade Dillard, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jack Sullivan, Mason Oberkramer, Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Mitch McGrath, JC Wyman, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Kaeden Cornell, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Jeff Roth-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (45 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS
1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,000
2 10 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $3,000
3 5 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000
4 16 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500
5 18 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,250
6 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,000
7 6 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $950
8 12 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $900
9 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $850
10 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $800
11 9 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $700
12 14 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $600
13 11 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $600
14 20 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $600
15 17 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600
16 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $600
17 19 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $600
18 22 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $600
19 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $600
20 7 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $600
21 24 97 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA $600
22 15 16A Austin Siebert Grandview, MO $600
23 23 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $600
24 13 15P Payton Looney Republic, MO $600

 

Race Statistics
Entrants: 65
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 45)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Margin of Victory: 0.800 seconds
Cautions: Bobby Pierce (Lap 3); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 26); Payton Looney (Lap 38)
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brian Shirley (Advanced 18 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Will Vaught
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 16.701 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (45 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie
Time of Race: 23 minutes 08 seconds

   

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Qualification Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NIGHT 1
1 0 Scott Bloomquist 260
2 25 Chad Simpson 230
3 71 Hudson O’Neal 220
4 157 Mike Marlar 210
5 3s Brian Shirley 205
6 20 Jimmy Owens 200
7 25Z Mason Zeigler 195
8 28m Jimmy Mars 190
9 39 Tim McCreadie 185
10 50 Shanon Buckingham 180
11 94 Austin Rettig 175
12 32S Chris Simpson 170
13 1B BJ Robinson 165
14 B5 Brandon Sheppard 160
15 40B Kyle Bronson 155
16 32 Bobby Pierce 150
17 1V Will Vaught 145
18 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. 140
18 777 Jared Landers 140
20 49 Jonathan Davenport 135
21 97 Cade Dillard 125
21 16A Austin Siebert 125
21 18J Chase Junghans 125
21 15P Payton Looney 125
25 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. 120
25 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. 120
25 21 Billy Moyer 120
28 18X Jack Sullivan 115
28 22 Gregg Satterlee 115
28 18 Shannon Babb 115
31 93 Mason Oberkramer 110
31 14L Brad Looney 110
31 5 Don O’Neal 110
34 91 Tyler Erb 105
34 36 Logan Martin 105
34 00 Jesse Stovall 105
37 1R Josh Richards 100
37 14G Joe Godsey 100
37 7DX Jake Davis 100
40 74m Mitch McGrath 95
40 77 Gavin Landers 95
40 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. 95
43 4W JC Wyman 90
43 75 Terry Phillips 90
43 15V Kolby Vandenbergh 90
46 51M Joey Moriarty 85
46 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. 85
46 9 Joseph Gorby 85
49 58 Dave Eckrich 80
49 7W Cole Wells 80
49 5B Mark Burgtorf 80
52 50X Kaeden Cornell 75
52 B29 Blonde Bomber Mitchell 75
52 12M Raymond Merrill 75
52 43 Jeremy Grady 75
52 14m Reid Millard 75
52 6H Al Humphrey 75
52 51 Matt Furman 75
52 15d Justin Duty 75
52 45 Aaron Poe 75
52 14 Darrell Lanigan 75
52 12 Scott Crigler 75
63 14R Jeff Roth 50
63 1A Bryon Allison 50
63 4F Shannon Scott 50

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

