Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at the Indy Mile!
UMP Modifieds
Feature:
1. Ken Schrader
2. Curt Spaulding
3. Jesse Snyder
4. Justin Gregory
5. Michael Kettnich
6. William Cooper
7. David Daugherty
8. Daren Krockenberger
9. Rick Weitekamp
10. Brian Heizer
11. David Shain
12. Jake Lietzmann
13. Casey Davis
14. Adam Schaeff
15. Tyler Nicely
16. Andy Shirley
