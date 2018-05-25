Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at the Indy Mile!

Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at the Indy Mile!

Ken Schrader – Jim Denhamer photo

May 24th, 2018
UMP Modifieds
Feature:
1. Ken Schrader
2. Curt Spaulding
3. Jesse Snyder
4. Justin Gregory
5. Michael Kettnich
6. William Cooper
7. David Daugherty
8. Daren Krockenberger
9. Rick Weitekamp
10. Brian Heizer
11. David Shain
12. Jake Lietzmann
13. Casey Davis
14. Adam Schaeff
15. Tyler Nicely
16. Andy Shirley

11 comments

  1. Sharon Nash
    May 25, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  2. Stan Trickey
    May 25, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Congratulations Kenny!!!

    Reply
  3. Danny Grimmett
    May 25, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Good job kenny

    Reply
  4. Dave Ruth
    May 25, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Awesome job

    Reply
  5. Andre Powell
    May 25, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Awesome job kenny

    Reply
  6. Mindset Motorsports
    May 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Still gettin’ it done! Great job!

    Reply
  7. Pam Brown
    May 25, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Way to go guys 🏁🏁..
    Sorry we’re missing all the fun
    Will try again next year

    Reply
  8. Janet Bittle
    May 25, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Way to go Kenny!!

    Reply

