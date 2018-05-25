Summit Racing Equipment AMS Farmer City Postponed

Farmer City, IL (May 25, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series was set to compete at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL Friday night; however, mother nature had other plans. Rains would settle in just before hot laps were set to begin forcing series and track officials to postpone the event. Officials with the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Farmer City Raceway are working on a possible reschedule date. Details regarding the potential reschedule date will be announced as soon as they become available.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 25 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/19/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 1160

2 22 Josh Harris 1050

3 80 Rich Dawson 1035

4 1s Brian Shaw 815

5 16c John Clippinger 770

6 55 Blaze Melton 725

7 81c Chris Cole 700

8 18 Tait Davenport 695

9 K9 Will Krup 675

10 81 Mark Cole 670

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

Bandit Race Cars

Brucebilt Performance

Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

Fox Shocks

Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

Impressive Race Cars

Maximum Energy Development

Mullins Race Engines

Oakley Motorsports

Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

Print Worx

RACEceiver

UMP Dirt Car