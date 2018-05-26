Owens Back in Victory Lane at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO (May 25, 2018) – Jimmy Owens claimed his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season in the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson on Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.
A torrid five-car battle for the lead took place in the first 13 laps of the 40-lap main event. Zeigler led the first 13 laps until Owens, who started eighth roared to the lead. Owens then maintained a steady pace until the finish holding a comfortable margin over tenth-place starter, Brian Shirley who would finish in second place.
Scott Bloomquist, who won the second B-Main of the night despite heavily damaged left-front suspension, made his way from 20th to take third at the checkered flag. Current series points leader, Jonathan Davenport came home in fourth and Bobby Pierce, the defending Show-Me 100 winner was fifth.
Owens, who is the second all-time winningest driver in series history, now has 59 career wins and becomes the ninth different winner of the 2018 season.
“It was just crazy tonight, the first several laps of that race you had a bunch of cars running for the lead. I have to thank all of my family, everyone back home who was watching on TV and my fans, without them I couldn’t do this. They keep me going up and down the road. I feel like we had a really good car yesterday and I just sealed the tires over after that one caution we had. I couldn’t get took off on the restart and it cost us a good finish,” said the 46-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.
Shirley in the Bob Cullen Racing, Thomason Express, Rocket was pleased with his runner-up finish. “I don’t know if I could have caught Jimmy. He is one of the best. We had a good car. The car was well-balanced. I want to thank Bob and Lisa Cullen, they give us the funding to do this. Thanks to Chris Davis at Midwest Sheet Metal and Ted Brown. I have got to thank my wife and kids and everyone back home who is watching. It was a good night, and this should set us up for a good starting spot tomorrow night.”
Bloomquist advanced 17 spots in the main event to secure a podium finish. “One of our boys really dug us a hole for tonight. We didn’t get to qualify. We were up for the challenge tonight, but it was hard on the car. I didn’t have enough time to get everything fixed like I wanted to for the feature. It was hurry-up and get back out on the race track. But all-in-all the car ran well, the engine ran cool. We will get everything fixed for tomorrow night.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engines and sponsored by E3 Spark Plugs, Boomtest Well Service, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Power Rig LLC, Red Line Oil, Midwest Sheet Metal and Cheap Cars.
Completing the top ten were Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb Jr., Mason Zeigler and Kyle Bronson.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, May 25th, 2018
Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 15.188 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 15.269 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Justin Duty, Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Will Vaught, Matt Furman, Dave Eckrich, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard, Mark Burgtorf, Shannon Scott-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Gavin Landers, Raymond Merrill, Mason Oberkramer, Joe Godsey, Gregg Satterlee, Jack Sullivan, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Kaeden Cornell, Joseph Gorby
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Joey Moriarty, Billy Moyer, Scott Crigler, Jimmy Mars, Brad Looney, Tony Jackson, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Cade Dillard, Jeremy Grady, Cole Wells, Bryon Allison
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Austin Rettig, Josh Richards, Shanon Buckingham, Shannon Babb, Payton Looney, Chad Simpson, Mitch McGrath, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cliff Morrow
Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Brian Shirley, Jesse Stovall, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Chase Junghans, Kolby Vandenbergh, Austin Siebert, Jeff Roth, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Jake Davis
ProtectTheHarvest.com Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Logan Martin, Jared Landers, BJ Robinson, JC Wyman, Don O’Neal, Chris Simpson, Al Humphrey, Reid Millard
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Mason Oberkramer, Gregg Satterlee, Will Vaught, Dave Eckrich, Jack Sullivan, Brandon Sheppard, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Matt Furman, Mark Burgtorf, Joe Godsey, Kaeden Cornell, Tyler Erb, Joseph Gorby-DNS, Shannon Scott-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Shannon Babb, Shanon Buckingham, Chad Simpson, Brad Looney, Payton Looney, Mitch McGrath, Cade Dillard, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jeremy Grady, Jimmy Mars, Cole Wells, Billy Moyer, Jr.-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS, Cliff Morrow-DNS
ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jared Landers, Chris Simpson, Tim McCreadie, BJ Robinson, Don O’Neal, Chase Junghans, Austin Siebert, Kolby Vandenbergh, JC Wyman, Jeff Roth, Al Humphrey, Reid Millard, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Darrell Lanigan, Jake Davis-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|8
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$6,000
|2
|10
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|$3,000
|3
|20
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$2,000
|4
|12
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$1,500
|5
|2
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,250
|6
|4
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,000
|7
|6
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$950
|8
|19
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$900
|9
|3
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$850
|10
|7
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|$900
|11
|14
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|$700
|12
|24
|32S
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|$600
|13
|16
|00
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|$600
|14
|21
|777
|Jared Landers
|Batesville, AR
|$600
|15
|11
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|$600
|16
|23
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$600
|17
|9
|77
|Gavin Landers
|Batesville, AR
|$600
|18
|13
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$600
|19
|17
|12
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|$600
|20
|1
|15d
|Justin Duty
|Portland, OR
|$600
|21
|18
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|$600
|22
|15
|12M
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|$600
|23
|22
|93
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|$600
|24
|5
|51M
|Joey Moriarty
|Phoenix, AZ
|$600
Race Statistics
Entrants: 64
Lap Leaders: Mason Zeigler (Laps 1 – 13); Jimmy Owens (Laps 14 – 40)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Margin of Victory: 1.093 seconds
Cautions: Justin Duty (Lap 1); Joey Moriarty (Lap 8); Scott Crigler (Lap 12); Mason Oberkramer (Lap 21)
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jesse Stovall
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #23 – 15.940 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (27 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Justin Duty
Time of Race: 21 minutes 59 seconds
Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Line Ups for Saturday Events:
Penske Racing Shocks – B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Jesse Stovall
|00
|1V
|Will Vaught
|Gavin Landers
|77
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Chase Junghans
|18J
|18x
|Jack Sullivan
|Brad Looney
|14L
|15D
|Justin Duty
|Mitch McGrath
|74M
|14G
|Joe Godsey
|Billy Moyer Jr.
|21JR
|6H
|Al Humphrey
|Jake Davis
|7DX
|B29
|Blonde Bomber
|Jeff Roth
|14R
|75
|Terry Phillips
FAST Shafts – B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Jimmy Mars
|28m
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|Frank Heckenast Jr.
|99JR
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Austin Siebert
|16A
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Scott Crigler
|12
|12M
|Raymond Merrill
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|15V
|56
|Tony Jackson Jr.
|Matt Furman
|51
|7W
|Cole Wells
|Kaeden Cornell
|50X
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Shannon Scott
|4F
|45
|Aaron Poe
ASi Racewear – B-Main #3 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Brandon Sheppard
|B5
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Mason Oberkramer
|93
|36
|Logan Martin
|Payton Looney
|15P
|97
|Cade Dillard
|Joey Moriarty
|51M
|58
|Dave Eckrich
|Tyler Erb
|91
|4w
|JC Wyman
|Mark Burgtorf
|5B
|43
|Jeremy Grady
|Reid Millard
|14M
|9
|Joseph Gorby
|Bryon Allison
|1A
|99c
|Cliff Morrow
Feature Line Up:
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Scott Bloomquist
|0
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Brian Shirley
|3s
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Mike Marlar
|157
|25z
|Mason Zeigler
|Bobby Pierce
|32
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Jonathan Davenport
|49
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Chad Simpson
|25
|32s
|Chris Simpson
|Tim McCreadie
|39
|777
|Jared Landers
|Shanon Buckingham
|50
|1B
|BJ Robinson
|Dennis Erb Jr.
|28
|21
|Billy Moyer
|B-Main #1
|1st
|1st
|B-Main #2
|B-Main #3
|1st
|2nd
|B-Main #1
|B-Main #2
|2nd
|2nd
|B-Main #3
|LOLMDS Provisional
|1
|2
|LOLMDS Provisional
|LOLMDS Emergency
|1
|2
|LOLMDS Emergency
|MLRA Provisional
|1
|2
|MLRA Provisional
|Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge
|Winner
|Provisional
|Past Show-Me 100 Winner