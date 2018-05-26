Owens Back in Victory Lane at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO (May 25, 2018) – Jimmy Owens claimed his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season in the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson on Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

A torrid five-car battle for the lead took place in the first 13 laps of the 40-lap main event. Zeigler led the first 13 laps until Owens, who started eighth roared to the lead. Owens then maintained a steady pace until the finish holding a comfortable margin over tenth-place starter, Brian Shirley who would finish in second place.

Scott Bloomquist, who won the second B-Main of the night despite heavily damaged left-front suspension, made his way from 20th to take third at the checkered flag. Current series points leader, Jonathan Davenport came home in fourth and Bobby Pierce, the defending Show-Me 100 winner was fifth.

Owens, who is the second all-time winningest driver in series history, now has 59 career wins and becomes the ninth different winner of the 2018 season.

“It was just crazy tonight, the first several laps of that race you had a bunch of cars running for the lead. I have to thank all of my family, everyone back home who was watching on TV and my fans, without them I couldn’t do this. They keep me going up and down the road. I feel like we had a really good car yesterday and I just sealed the tires over after that one caution we had. I couldn’t get took off on the restart and it cost us a good finish,” said the 46-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

Shirley in the Bob Cullen Racing, Thomason Express, Rocket was pleased with his runner-up finish. “I don’t know if I could have caught Jimmy. He is one of the best. We had a good car. The car was well-balanced. I want to thank Bob and Lisa Cullen, they give us the funding to do this. Thanks to Chris Davis at Midwest Sheet Metal and Ted Brown. I have got to thank my wife and kids and everyone back home who is watching. It was a good night, and this should set us up for a good starting spot tomorrow night.”

Bloomquist advanced 17 spots in the main event to secure a podium finish. “One of our boys really dug us a hole for tonight. We didn’t get to qualify. We were up for the challenge tonight, but it was hard on the car. I didn’t have enough time to get everything fixed like I wanted to for the feature. It was hurry-up and get back out on the race track. But all-in-all the car ran well, the engine ran cool. We will get everything fixed for tomorrow night.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engines and sponsored by E3 Spark Plugs, Boomtest Well Service, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Power Rig LLC, Red Line Oil, Midwest Sheet Metal and Cheap Cars.

Completing the top ten were Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb Jr., Mason Zeigler and Kyle Bronson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, May 25th, 2018

Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 15.188 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 15.269 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Justin Duty, Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Will Vaught, Matt Furman, Dave Eckrich, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard, Mark Burgtorf, Shannon Scott-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Gavin Landers, Raymond Merrill, Mason Oberkramer, Joe Godsey, Gregg Satterlee, Jack Sullivan, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Kaeden Cornell, Joseph Gorby

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Joey Moriarty, Billy Moyer, Scott Crigler, Jimmy Mars, Brad Looney, Tony Jackson, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Cade Dillard, Jeremy Grady, Cole Wells, Bryon Allison

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Austin Rettig, Josh Richards, Shanon Buckingham, Shannon Babb, Payton Looney, Chad Simpson, Mitch McGrath, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cliff Morrow

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Brian Shirley, Jesse Stovall, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Chase Junghans, Kolby Vandenbergh, Austin Siebert, Jeff Roth, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Jake Davis

ProtectTheHarvest.com Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Logan Martin, Jared Landers, BJ Robinson, JC Wyman, Don O’Neal, Chris Simpson, Al Humphrey, Reid Millard

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Mason Oberkramer, Gregg Satterlee, Will Vaught, Dave Eckrich, Jack Sullivan, Brandon Sheppard, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Matt Furman, Mark Burgtorf, Joe Godsey, Kaeden Cornell, Tyler Erb, Joseph Gorby-DNS, Shannon Scott-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Shannon Babb, Shanon Buckingham, Chad Simpson, Brad Looney, Payton Looney, Mitch McGrath, Cade Dillard, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jeremy Grady, Jimmy Mars, Cole Wells, Billy Moyer, Jr.-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS, Cliff Morrow-DNS

ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jared Landers, Chris Simpson, Tim McCreadie, BJ Robinson, Don O’Neal, Chase Junghans, Austin Siebert, Kolby Vandenbergh, JC Wyman, Jeff Roth, Al Humphrey, Reid Millard, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Darrell Lanigan, Jake Davis-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,000 2 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $3,000 3 20 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,000 4 12 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,500 5 2 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,250 6 4 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 7 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $950 8 19 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $900 9 3 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $850 10 7 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $900 11 14 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $700 12 24 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $600 13 16 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $600 14 21 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $600 15 11 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $600 16 23 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $600 17 9 77 Gavin Landers Batesville, AR $600 18 13 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $600 19 17 12 Scott Crigler Alton, MO $600 20 1 15d Justin Duty Portland, OR $600 21 18 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $600 22 15 12M Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK $600 23 22 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO $600 24 5 51M Joey Moriarty Phoenix, AZ $600

Race Statistics

Entrants: 64

Lap Leaders: Mason Zeigler (Laps 1 – 13); Jimmy Owens (Laps 14 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 1.093 seconds

Cautions: Justin Duty (Lap 1); Joey Moriarty (Lap 8); Scott Crigler (Lap 12); Mason Oberkramer (Lap 21)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jesse Stovall

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #23 – 15.940 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (27 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Justin Duty

Time of Race: 21 minutes 59 seconds

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Line Ups for Saturday Events:

Penske Racing Shocks – B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jesse Stovall 00 1V Will Vaught Gavin Landers 77 22 Gregg Satterlee Chase Junghans 18J 18x Jack Sullivan Brad Looney 14L 15D Justin Duty Mitch McGrath 74M 14G Joe Godsey Billy Moyer Jr. 21JR 6H Al Humphrey Jake Davis 7DX B29 Blonde Bomber Jeff Roth 14R 75 Terry Phillips



FAST Shafts – B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jimmy Mars 28m 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Frank Heckenast Jr. 99JR 18 Shannon Babb Austin Siebert 16A 5 Don O’Neal Scott Crigler 12 12M Raymond Merrill Kolby Vandenbergh 15V 56 Tony Jackson Jr. Matt Furman 51 7W Cole Wells Kaeden Cornell 50X 14 Darrell Lanigan Shannon Scott 4F 45 Aaron Poe

ASi Racewear – B-Main #3 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Brandon Sheppard B5 1R Josh Richards Mason Oberkramer 93 36 Logan Martin Payton Looney 15P 97 Cade Dillard Joey Moriarty 51M 58 Dave Eckrich Tyler Erb 91 4w JC Wyman Mark Burgtorf 5B 43 Jeremy Grady Reid Millard 14M 9 Joseph Gorby Bryon Allison 1A 99c Cliff Morrow

Feature Line Up: