Owens wins Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson on Night Two of Show-Me 100 weekend

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 26, 2018) – Jimmy Owens showed again why Lucas Oil Speedway is one of his favorite venues, driving to victory in Friday night’s Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson as the scene was set for Saturday night’s 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com.

Owens, who has won four of the previous eight Show-Me 100s contested at Lucas Oil Speedway, took the lead on lap 14 of Friday’s 40-lap feature, which was named in honor of Don and Billie Gibson, who started the Show-Me 100 at West Plains Motor Speedway in 1993.

The Newport, Tennessee veteran held off Brian Shirley over the final few laps to prevail for his 59th Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series career victory. He finished 1.093 second ahead of Shirley to earn $6,000.

“I feel like we had a really great car yesterday, but I let my tires seal over on a caution,” Owens said. “I wasn’t gonna let those suckers seal over tonight. We had an awesome car all night long and maybe we can carry it over into tomorrow.”

While Owens took the night two checkers, the real attention-grabber was third-place finisher Scott Bloomquist. He drove from a 20th-starting position to finish third and, due to combined points from that and his Thursday win in the “Cowboy Classic,” will unofficially start on the pole of Saturday’s $30,000-to-win, 100-lap feature.

It was an eventful night for Bloomquist. The Mooresburg, Tennessee veteran was not allowed to participate in time trials for failure of his team to follow proper procedure when drawing for a qualifying number. He started tailback in the third heat and finished seventh, forcing him into a B Main.

Bloomquist rallied to win the second B Main – driving the final seven laps essentially on three wheels after his left-front suspension broke following contact with Jimmy Mars – to qualify for the feature. After quick repairs to make it to the starting grid, he had the fans cheering as he charged through the field.

“We really dug ourselves … well, one of my boys dug ourselves a hole earlier,” Bloomquist said. “That’s what got us put in the back. The (Lucas Oil) Series did its job. We just had to fight an uphill battle all night.

“We were up for it,” Bloomquist added, “but it’s hard on the car and it’s hard on myself. We didn’t quite have time to get everything fixed the way it needed to be. We had to hurry up and get on the racetrack and get going. But all in all, the car ran good and the engine stayed cool. We’ll work on it. We have 100 laps tomorrow.”

Bloomquist is a five-time Show-Me 100 winner, but all of those were pre-2010 when the race was at West Plains. He has a chance to solve the Wheatland puzzle on Saturday.

“You get to racetracks and there are characteristics about some places that cause you maybe a little bit more trouble than others,” he said. “This is the most comfortable I’ve ever been here. The car feels as good as any I’ve ever had here.”

Jonathan Davenport finished fourth and defending Show-Me 100 champion Bobby Pierce was fifth. Mason Zeigler led the first 13 laps, but faded to finish ninth.

Points accumulated from Thursday and Friday night’s programs help set the first 18 starting positions for Saturday night’s feature race. The remainder of the field will be determined via B-Mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge.

Hubert grabs USRA Modified win: Evan Hubert passed Chase Domer when the leader slipped up a bit with two laps remaining to earn the $600 Pitts Homes USRA Modified victory.

“Sixty seven cars here tonight, it feels really good,” said Hubert, from nearby Cross Timbers, Missouri. “Chase Domer messed up a little bit and I snuck in there and took my opportunity.”

Domer saw a sizable lead wiped out late due to a caution, but said he didn’t mind as he was nearing lapped traffic. Two weeks ago, he pointed out, lapped traffic slowed him in another runner-up finish.

“This one’s on me,” Domer said. “I hate it for my guys. We’re getting closer. We’re gonna keep digging.”

Mark Dotson started 11th and finished third.

For tonight’s big finale, spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

For the first time, the entire final night of the Show-Me 100 – which will include B-Mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge plus the USRA Modified program’s B-Mains and A-Main – will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network along with live coverage on LucasOilRacing.TV.

Ticket info

Adult general admission $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $32

Youth (ages 6-16) $10

Kids (5-and-under) FREE

Family pass $70

Pit pass $40

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Friday, May 25)

26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com

Lucas Oil Late Models/Lucas Oil MLRA

A Feature – 1, Jimmy Owens. 2, Brian Shirley. 3, Scott Bloomquist. 4, Jonathan Davenport. 5, Bobby Pierce. 6, Mike Marlar. 7, Hudson O’Neal. 8, Dennis Erb. Jr. 9, Mason Zeigler. 10, Kyle Bronson. 11, Austin Rettig. 12, Chris Simpson. 13, Jesse Stovall. 14, Jared Landers. 15, Billy Moyer. 16, Josh Richards. 17, Gavin Landers. 18, Earl Pearson Jr. 19, Scott Crigler. 20, Justin Duty. 21, Logan Martin. 22, Raymond Merrill. 23, Mason Oberkramer. 24, Joey Moriarty.

B Main 1 – 1, Dennis Erb Jr. 2, Mason Oberkramer. 3, Greg Satterlee. 4, Will Vaught. 5, Dave Eckrich. 6, Jack Sullivan. 7, Brandon Sheppard. 8, Frank Heckenhast. 9, Matt Furman. 10, Joe Godsey. 11, Kaeden Cornell. 12, Tyler Erb.

B Main 2 – 1, Scott Bloomquist. 2, Josh Richards. 3, Shannon Babb. 4, Shannon Buckingham. 5, Brad Looney. 6, Chad Simpson. 7, Mitch McGrath. 8, Cade Dillard. 9, Tony Jackson Jr. 10, Jeremy Grady. 11, Jimmy Mars. 12, Cole Wells.

B Main 3 – 1, Jared Landers. 2, Chris Simpson. 3, Tim McCreadie. 4, B.J. Robinson. 5, Don O’Neal. 6, Chase Junghans. 7, Austin Siebert. 8, Kolby Vandenberg. 9, JC Wyman. 10, Roth. 11, Al Humphrey. 12, Reid Millard, 13, Blonde Bomber Mitchell. 14, Darrell Lanigan.

First heat – 1, Justin Duty. 2, Kyle Bronson. 3, Earl Pearson Jr. 4, Dennis Erb Jr. 5, Will Vaught. 6, Matt Furman. 7, Dave Eckrich. 8, Tyler Erb. 9, Brandon Sheppard. 10, Mark Burgtorf. DNS Shannon Scott.

Second heat – 1, Mason Zeigler. 2, Gavin Landers. 3, Raymond Merrill. 4, Mason Oberkramer. 5, Joe Godsey. 6, Greg Satterlee. 7, Jack Sullivan. 8, Frank Heckenast. 9, Kaeden Cornell. 10, Joseph Gorby.

Third heat – 1, Joey Moriarty. 2, Billy Moyer. 3, Scott Crigler. 4, Jimmy Mars. 5, Brad Looney. 6, Tony Jackson Jr. 7, Scott Bloomquist. 8, Cade Dillard. 9 Jeremy Grady. 10, Cole Wells.

Fourth heat – 1, Bobby Pierce. 2, Jimmy Owens. 3, Austin Rettig. 4, Josh Richards. 5, Shannon Buckingham. 6, Shannon Babb. 7, Payton Looney. 8, Chad Simpson. 9, Mitch McGrath. 10, Billy Moyer Jr.

Fifth heat – 1, Mike Marlar. 2, Brian Shirley. 3, Jesse Stovall. 4, Tim McCreadie. 5, Darrell Lanigan. 6, Chase Junghans. 7, Kolby Vandenberg. 8, Austin Siebert. 9, Jeff Roth. 10, Blonde Bomber Mitchell. 11, Jake Davis.

Sixth heat – 1, Hudson O’Neal. 2, Jonathan Davenport. 3, Logan Martin. 4, Jared Landers. 5, B.J. Robinson. 6, JC Wyman. 7, Don O’Neal. 8, Al Humphrey. 9, Chris Simpson. 10, Reid Millard.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Evan Hubert. 2. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 3. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 4. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 5. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. 6. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 7. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 8. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 9. Robert Powers Campbell, Mo. 10. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 11. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 12. Justin Rexwinkle South Coffeeville, Ok. 13. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. 14. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 15. Jared Russell Muskogee, Ok. 16. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 17. Jerry Lankton, Lampe, Mo. 18. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 19. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 20. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 21. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 22. Rodney Sigg Iola, Ks. 23. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. DNF. Jason Hughes Watts, Ok. DNF. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. Jared Russell Muskogee, Ok. 2. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. 3. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 4. Johnny Cammon Witchita, Ks. 5. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 6. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 7. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. 8. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 9. Kevin Holman Essex, Mo. 10. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo. DNF. Logan Macy Hennessey, Ok. DNF. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. DNF. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. DNF. Jeremy Greenwalt Potosi, Mo. DNS. Richie Tosh Salado, Ar. DNS. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar.

B-Feature 2 1. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 2. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 3. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 4. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 5. Mickey Burrell Fair Grove, Mo. 6. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 7. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 8. Jessie Hoskins Longdale, Ok. 9. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. DNF. Rusty Skaggs Ft. Scott, Ks. DNF. Seth Reed Rison, Ar. DNF. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. DNF. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. DNF. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. DNF. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. DNS. Heath Grizzle Drasco, Ar.

B-Feature 3 1. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 2. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 3. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 4. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. 5. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks. 6. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 7. Daniel Anders Joplin, Mo. 8. Johnny Wyman Fulton, Mo. 9. Nickolas Whitehead Springfield, Mo. 10. Alex Cammon Witchita, Ks. 11. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. 12. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. DNF. Milt David Carrier, Ok. DNF. James Thompson Springfield, Mo. DNF. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. DNF. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks.

Heat 1 1. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 2. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 3. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. 4. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 5. James Thompson Springfield, Mo. 6. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 7. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. 8. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 9. Logan Macy Hennessey, Ok. DNF. Johnny Wyman Fulton, Mo. DNF. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks.

Heat 2 1. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 2. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. 3. Robert Powers Campbell, Mo. 4. Seth Reed Rison, Ar. 5. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 6. Johnny Cammon Witchita, Ks. 7. Nickolas Whitehead Springfield, Mo. 8. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 9. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 10. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 11. Jeremy Greenwalt Potosi, Mo.

Heat 3 1. Justin Rexwinkle South Coffeeville, Ok. 2. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 3. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 4. Mickey Burrell Fair Grove, Mo. 5. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. 6. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 7. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 8. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 9. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 10. Rusty Skaggs Ft. Scott, Ks. DNF. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. U

Heat 4 1. Evan Hubert 2. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. 3. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks. 4. Rodney Sigg Iola, Ks. 5. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 6. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 7. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. 8. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 9. Alex Cammon Witchita, Ks. 10. Milt David Carrier, Ok. DNF. Daniel Anders Joplin, Mo.

Heat 5 1. Jason Hughes Watts, Ok. 2. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 3. Jerry Lankton Lampe, Mo. 4. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 5. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 6. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. DNF. Heath Grizzle Drasco, Ar. DNF. Richie Tosh Salado, Ar. DNF. Kevin Holman Essex, Mo. DNF. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo.

Heat 6 1. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 2. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 3. Jared Russell Muskogee, Ok. 4. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 5. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 7. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. 8. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 9. Jessie Hoskins Longdale, Ok. 10. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo.

