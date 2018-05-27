Bloomquist solves Lucas Oil Speedway puzzle with sixth Show-Me 100 victory

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 27, 2018) – At last, dirt-track racing legend Scott Bloomquist solved the Lucas Oil Speedway puzzle.

Bloomquist took the lead on lap 69 when race leader Jimmy Owens spun and went on to win Saturday night’s 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com in front of a capacity crowd of 8,000 fans.

It was Bloomquist’s record sixth Show-Me 100 victory – but first since the race moved to Lucas Oil Speedway in 2010.

Brian Shirley finished second with Mike Marlar third and defending Show-Me 100 champion Bobby Pierce in fourth.

But the post-race attention, as it was most of the weekend, was on Bloomquist. The 54-year-old from Mooresburg, Tennessee earned $30,000 for the win which was the 587th of his career and 90th on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

“We’ve never won the Show-Me at this race track. We kind of had a seal on it over at West Plains for a while there,” Bloomquist said.

Bloomquist last won the Show-Me 100 in 2008, the final of five times to win the race at West Plains Motor Speedway. The dirt-racing Hall of Famer from said it was “absolutely” special to shed the so-called Wheatland jinx.

“This track is quite a bit different,” Bloomquist said. “It throws something different at you every year you come here. We’ve been playing with a lot of different things with my car. I said earlier this weekend, the car felt as good or better than it’s ever been here.”

For much of the event, the race appeared to be coming down to a two-man shootout between Bloomquist and Owens, who was gunning for his fifth Show-Me 100 victory at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Owens and Bloomquist started on the front row with Owens winning the sprint into the first turn. He led until Bloomquist made a pass coming to the start-finish line to complete lap 15.

Back came Owens to regain the lead, out of turn four on lap 23, before the race’s first caution one lap later as fourth-place-running Mason Zeigler’s car came to a stop on the front stretch.

Owens gradually pulled away after the restart and built up a 10-car-length lead by lap 40 over Bloomquist, Shirley, Pierce and Marlar.

Jared Landers, who had moved from 14th to sixth, spun in turn four to bring out a caution on lap 45 to bunch the field.

Owens and Bloomquist continued to run 1-2 until the race took a shocking turn on lap 69. Owens was attempting to make an inside pass of lapped car Earl Pearson Jr. when the right rear of his car somehow hooked Pearson’s left-side and spun in turn four to bring out the race’s third caution.

Owens, forced to go to the rear of the field, spun again in turn four on lap 78, heavily damaging his car and ending his once-promising night. Pierce moved into second on lap 80, but Shirley returned the favor as the duo pursued Bloomquist when Jared Landers spun a lap later to bring out caution No. 4.

Pierce briefly used the high side to put some pressure on Bloomquist, but was unable to sustain it. Shirley moved into second and wound up 3.012 seconds behind Bloomquist.

“When the ‘Dirt Trax Dominator’ is out front, he’s pretty hard to beat,” Shirley said. “We’re fighting We’ll keep digging and I think we’re going to have a good year.”

Bloomquist said he car, while good, was not as good as when he won Thursday’s “Cowboy Classic” and finished third in Friday’s Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. He collected enough points in those events to earn the pole position for the 100-lap feature.

“I wasn’t quite as good. I must have overlooked something, but we were still good enough,” Bloomquist said. “Jimmy was pretty good there. I didn’t see exactly what happened. It was unfortunate for him, but we were starting to put a little pressure on him and find a groove and find a place the car was happy.

“I think we would have had a good race at the end, but we didn’t have to do that.”

Simpson started 12th and finished fifth while Tim McCreadie worked his way from 13th starting spot to finish sixth. Another big mover was Gregg Satterlee, who went from 19th to 10th.

Fuqua dominates USRA Modified feature: Darron Fuqua continued his strong season by leading all 30 laps of the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature. He earned $1,200 for his third win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway and seventh overall.

R.C. Whitwell, who started outside Fuqua on the front row, finished second and Jason Hughes was third.

While leading every lap, Fuqua said he was worried about finding the same troubles as Owens in the Show-Me 100 when his lead suddenly was gone.

“Every lap,” Fuqua said. “There was a few holes. I was worried I was going to hit something and beat a tire and maybe break something or spin it out. It was a long race. In my head, I hate leading every lap like that.”

Fuqua, of Mayetta, Kansas, said it’s good to have momentum on his side with a strong first few months of the 2018 season.

“I just hope we can keep it going,” Fuqua said. “It’s just going to keep getting better from here, I think.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Saturday, May 26)

26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com

Lucas Oil Late Models/Lucas Oil MLRA

A Feature – 1, Scott Bloomquist. 2, Brian Shirley. 3, Mike Marlar. 4, Bobby Pierce. 5, Chris Simpson. 6, Tim McCreadie. 7, Dennis Erb Jr. 8, Jonathan Davenport. 9, Hudson O’Neal. 10, Gregg Satterlee. 11, Josh Richards. 12, Chad Simpson. 13, Earl Pearson Jr. 14, Shannon Buckingham. 15, Don O’Neal. 16, B.J. Robinson. 17, Kyle Bronson. 18, Will Vaught. 19, Darrell Lanigan. 20, Mason Oberkramer. 21, Shannon Babb. 22, Jared Landers. 23, Jimmy Owens. 24, Billy Moyer. 25, Jesse Stovall. 26, Austin Rettig. 27, Mason Zeigler. 28, Jimmy Mars. 29, Tony Jackson Jr.

B-Main 1 – 1, Gregg Satterlee. 2, Jesse Stovall. 3, Jake Davis. 4, Will Vaught. 5, Chase Junghans. 6, Jack Sullivan. 7, Jeff Roth. 8, Joe Godsey. 9, Mitch McGrath. 10, Brad Looney. 11, Gavin Landers. 12, Justin Duty. 13, Al Humphrey. 14, Blonde Bomber Mitchell.

B-Main 2 – 1, Earl Pearson Jr. 2, Shannon Babb. 3, Jimmy Mars. 4, Austin Siebert. 5, Don O’Neal. 6, Frank Heckenast. 7, Scott Crigler. 8, Matt Furman. 9, Kolby Vandenbergh. 10, Raymond Merrill. 11, Darrell Lanigan. 12, Kaeden Cornell. 13, Tony Jackson Jr. 14, Cole Wells.

B-Main 3 – 1, Josh Richards. 2, Mason Oberkramer. 3, Cade Dillard. 4, Logan Martin. 5, Brandon Sheppard. 6, Joey Moriarty. 7, JC Wyman. 8, Tyler Erb. 9, Dave Eckrich. 10, Reid Millard. 11, Payton Looney. 12, Jeremy Grady. 13, Mark Burgtorf.

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge – 1, Jimmy Mars. 2, Chase Junghans. 3, Jack Sullivan. 4, Brandon Sheppard. 5, Frank Heckenast Jr. 6, Austin Siebert. 7, Kaeden Cornell. 8, Dave Eckrich. 9, Kolby Vandenbergh. 10, Scott Crigler. 11, Mitch McGrath. 12, Justin Duty. 13, Jeff Roth. 14 JC Wyman. 15, Joe Godsey. 16, Matt Furman. 17, Cade Dillard. 18, Al Humphrey. 19, Jake Davis. 20, Logan Martin. 21, Reid Millard, 22, Payton Looney. 23, Tyler Erb.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 3. Jason Hughes Watts, Ok. 4. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 5. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 6. Evan Hubert 7. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 8. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 9. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 10. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 11. Mark Dotson Cameron, Mo. 12. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 13. Chad Wheeler Muskogee, Ok. 14. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 15. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 16. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 17. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 18. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. 19. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 20. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. DNF. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. DNF. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. DNF. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. DNF. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo.

B-Feature 1 1. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 2. Derrick Hicks Ravenwood, Mo. 3. Paul Reeder Malden, Mo. 4. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 5. Mickey Burrell Fair Grove, Mo. 6. Jerry Lankton Lampe, Mo. 7. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 8. Rodney Sigg Iola, Ks. 9. Alex Cammon Witchita, Ks. 10. Seth Reed Rison, Ar. 11. James Thompson Springfield, Mo. 12. Logan Macy Hennessey, Ok. 13. Kevin Holman Essex, Mo. 14. Justin Rexwinkle South Coffeeville, Ok. 15. Johnny Cammon Witchita, Ks. 16. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 17. Johnny Wyman Fulton, Mo. 18. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. DNF. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. DNS. Mitch Keeter Webb City, Mo. DNS. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. DNS. Daniel Anders Joplin, Mo. DNS. Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, Mo. DNS. Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo. DNS. Jeff Douty Butler, Mo. DNS. Justin Moon Sedalia, Mo.

B-Feature 2 1. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 2. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 3. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 4. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. 5. Jeremy Greenwalt Potosi, Mo. 6. Phil Dixon Crosby, Tx. 7. Jared Russell Muskogee, Ok. 8. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks. 9. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 10. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks. DNF. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. DNF. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. DNF. Jessie Hoskins Longdale, Ok. DNF. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. DNF. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. DNF. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. DNF. Nickolas Whitehead Springfield, Mo. DNF. Milt David Carrier, Ok. DNS. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. DNS. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. DNS. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. DNS. Rusty Skaggs Ft. Scott, Ks. DNS. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. DNS. James Hartman Lebanon, Mo. DNS. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. DNS. Jordan Turner Batesville, Ar. DNS. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. DNS. Richie Tosh Salado, Ar. DNS. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. DNS. Heath Grizzle Drasco, Ar. DNS. Robert Powers Campbell, Mo.

