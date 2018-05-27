Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/26/18

Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/26/18

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

00:32:05.647

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
2 1 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
3 6 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
4 10 Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 11E
5 8 Skyller Lewis Brownstown, IN 22
6 7 Mason Covey Seymour, IN 44M
7 9 Bobby Richey Jr Chattanooga, TN 11
8 5 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
9 11 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
10 20 Derrick Hufford 27
11 3 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
12 12 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188
13 14 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
14 21 A J Dixon Manteno, IL 19
15 19 Austin Mccarty Bourbonnais, IL 10M
16 2 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116
17 24 Haley Jones Cornell, IL 113
18 17 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA T22
19 (DNF) 13 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72
20 (DNF) 15 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
21 (DNF) 22 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G
22 (DNF) 16 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77
23 (DNF) 18 Peyton Walker 2
24 (DNF) 23 Shawn Scripter Manteno, IL 5

Heat 1

00:13:06.654

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
2 2 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
3 7 Mason Covey Seymour, IN 44M
4 4 Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 11E
5 6 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72
6 5 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77
7 8 Austin Mccarty Bourbonnais, IL 10M
8 (DNF) 1 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G

Heat 2

00:04:09.413

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116
2 6 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
3 4 Skyller Lewis Brownstown, IN 22
4 5 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
5 2 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
6 8 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA T22
7 (DNF) 3 Derrick Hufford 27
8 (DNF) 7 Shawn Scripter Manteno, IL 5

Heat 3

00:02:58.892

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 2 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
3 5 Bobby Richey Jr Chattanooga, TN 11
4 7 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188
5 3 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
6 4 Peyton Walker 2
7 6 A J Dixon Manteno, IL 19
8 (DNF) 8 Haley Jones Cornell, IL 113

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 18 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 14.068
2 24 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116 14.075
3 5 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 14.103
4 8 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9 14.148
5 14 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162 14.276
6 22 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45 14.301
7 19 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 14.372
8 7 Derrick Hufford 27 14.398
9 1 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78 14.403
10 12 Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 11E 14.411
11 4 Skyller Lewis Brownstown, IN 22 14.444
12 16 Peyton Walker 2 14.516
13 15 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77 14.518
14 17 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 14.552
15 2 Bobby Richey Jr Chattanooga, TN 11 14.564
16 10 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72 14.596
17 20 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 14.643
18 11 A J Dixon Manteno, IL 19 14.731
19 21 Mason Covey Seymour, IN 44M 14.822
20 13 Shawn Scripter Manteno, IL 5 15.065
21 6 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188 2684.444
22 9 Austin Mccarty Bourbonnais, IL 10M 2684.444
23 3 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA T22 3295.555
24 23 Haley Jones Cornell, IL 113 3355.555

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:06:57.652

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
2 5 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
3 3 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
4 7 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
5 8 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
6 4 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
7 9 Tyler Sweat 83
8 11 Rick Thomas 23T
9 10 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
10 14 Kory Kohler 21K
11 13 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
12 12 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
13 (DNF) 6 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
14 (DNF) 1 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9

Heat 1

00:03:46.643

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 2 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
3 6 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
4 7 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
5 5 Tyler Sweat 83
6 3 Rick Thomas 23T
7 4 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5

Heat 2

00:02:25.743

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
2 1 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
3 2 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
4 4 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
5 5 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
6 6 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
7 7 Kory Kohler 21K

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9 15.587
2 13 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20 15.751
3 3 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818 15.824
4 4 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621 15.835
5 1 Rick Thomas 23T 15.898
6 5 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14 15.913
7 14 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5 16.017
8 7 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23 16.047
9 10 Tyler Sweat 83 16.051
10 9 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S 16.095
11 2 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37 16.279
12 12 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77 16.294
13 11 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H 16.348
14 8 Kory Kohler 21K 17.093

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:14:52.680

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
2 8 Tim Manville Troy, IL 33
3 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
4 10 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
5 4 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
6 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
7 12 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
8 9 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G
9 6 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
10 11 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33H
11 7 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T
12 17 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
13 14 Gary Schalmo Nashville, IL 89X
14 15 Randy Manos 5M
15 (DNF) 5 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
16 (DNF) 13 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
DNS Cullen Breeden Forrest, IL 09

Heat 1

00:03:07.592

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
2 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
3 2 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
4 4 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T
5 5 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G
6 7 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33H
7 6 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
8 (DNF) 8 Randy Manos 5M
DNS Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61

Heat 2

00:03:03.309

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
3 2 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
4 4 Tim Manville Troy, IL 33
5 6 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
6 7 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
7 5 Gary Schalmo Nashville, IL 89X
DNS Cullen Breeden Forrest, IL 09

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 13.428
2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 13.479
3 7 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 13.512
4 10 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35 13.580
5 12 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75 13.596
6 4 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 13.637
7 5 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T 13.679
8 9 Tim Manville Troy, IL 33 13.932
9 15 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G 13.946
10 13 Gary Schalmo Nashville, IL 89X 14.202
11 11 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14 14.687
12 14 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 14.826
13 17 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33H 14.926
14 3 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D 3355.555
15 8 Randy Manos 5M 3355.555
16 6 Cullen Breeden Forrest, IL 09 3355.555
17 16 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61 3355.555

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:17:13.307

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 6 Trent Young 10Y
3 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
4 8 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
5 3 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
6 13 Randy Lines Marion, IN 18
7 16 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
8 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
9 12 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
10 20 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
11 17 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
12 18 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
13 2 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
14 5 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 7R
15 15 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
16 22 Blaze Melton 55
17 14 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
18 11 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
19 (DNF) 24 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
20 (DNF) 19 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
21 (DNF) 21 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16C
22 (DNF) 23 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
23 (DNF) 7 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18D
24 (DNF) 9 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9

B Feature 1

00:03:34.256

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
2 4 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
3 3 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
4 10 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
5 6 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
6 5 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
7 8 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C
8 9 Luke Wehmiller Seymour, IN 55W
9 11 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
10 7 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
11 14 Neil Martin Bradley, IL 88
12 (DNF) 2 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
13 (DNF) 13 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16C
DNS Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
DNS TJ Frazier Lebanon, IL 5F
DNS Rick Arms Glasgow, KY 4

B Feature 2

00:03:52.193

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
2 3 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
3 5 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
4 4 Jimmy Payne 68
5 9 Blaze Melton 55
6 2 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
7 14 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M
8 6 Peyton Harlow 155
9 10 Brayden Watson Bedford, IN 93W
10 11 Gabriel Kirtley K7
11 8 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
12 13 Vince Cooper Morris, IL 70
DNS Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
DNS Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K9

Heat 1

00:06:28.074

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 3 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 7R
3 5 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9
4 1 Randy Lines Marion, IN 18
5 4 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
6 6 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
7 8 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
8 10 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
9 11 Luke Wehmiller Seymour, IN 55W
10 (DNF) 12 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
11 (DNF) 7 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16C
12 (DNF) 9 TJ Frazier Lebanon, IL 5F

Heat 2

00:09:06.635

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
2 1 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18D
3 2 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
4 4 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
5 5 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
6 6 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
7 7 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
8 10 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C
9 9 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
10 8 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
11 11 Neil Martin Bradley, IL 88
DNS Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25

Heat 3

00:02:56.456

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 3 Trent Young 10Y
3 4 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
4 7 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
5 11 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
6 1 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
7 6 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
8 8 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K9
9 5 Blaze Melton 55
10 9 Gabriel Kirtley K7
11 10 Vince Cooper Morris, IL 70
DNS Rick Arms Glasgow, KY 4

Heat 4

00:04:58.726

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
2 9 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
3 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
4 10 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
5 6 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
6 2 Jimmy Payne 68
7 8 Peyton Harlow 155
8 7 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
9 11 Brayden Watson Bedford, IN 93W
10 (DNF) 5 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
11 (DNF) 4 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M

Qualifying 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Randy Lines Marion, IN 18
2 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 7R
3 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
4 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
5 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
6 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
7 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
8 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
9 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9
10 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
11 TJ Frazier Lebanon, IL 5F
12 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
13 Neil Martin Bradley, IL 88
14 Luke Wehmiller Seymour, IN 55W
15 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
16 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18D
17 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
18 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
19 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C
20 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
21 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16C
22 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
23 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
24 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
25 Brayden Watson Bedford, IN 93W
26 Peyton Harlow 155
27 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
28 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
29 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
30 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
31 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
32 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
33 Jimmy Payne 68
34 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
35 Gabriel Kirtley K7
36 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
37 Vince Cooper Morris, IL 70
38 Trent Young 10Y
39 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
40 Rick Arms Glasgow, KY 4
41 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
42 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
43 Blaze Melton 55
44 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
45 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
46 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K9
47 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
2 6 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
3 10 Robert Saltzman Chatsworth, IL 45
4 4 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
5 3 Tyler Roth 20R
6 1 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
7 12 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
8 13 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
9 5 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
10 8 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
11 9 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
12 7 Richie Rich Pontiac, IL 22
DNS Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 421
DNS Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
2 1 Tyler Roth 20R
3 6 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
4 7 Richie Rich Pontiac, IL 22
5 5 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
6 (DNF) 4 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 421
DNS Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
2 1 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
3 7 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
4 6 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
5 5 Robert Saltzman Chatsworth, IL 45
6 4 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
7 3 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12

Qualifying 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Tyler Roth 20R
2 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
3 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
4 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
5 Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29
6 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
7 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 421
8 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
9 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
10 Robert Saltzman Chatsworth, IL 45
11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
12 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
13 Richie Rich Pontiac, IL 22
14 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
