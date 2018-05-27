Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/26/18

Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
00:32:05.647
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|2
|1
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|3
|6
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|4
|10
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|11E
|5
|8
|Skyller Lewis
|Brownstown, IN
|22
|6
|7
|Mason Covey
|Seymour, IN
|44M
|7
|9
|Bobby Richey Jr
|Chattanooga, TN
|11
|8
|5
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|9
|11
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|10
|20
|Derrick Hufford
|27
|11
|3
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|12
|12
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|13
|14
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|14
|21
|A J Dixon
|Manteno, IL
|19
|15
|19
|Austin Mccarty
|Bourbonnais, IL
|10M
|16
|2
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|17
|24
|Haley Jones
|Cornell, IL
|113
|18
|17
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|T22
|19 (DNF)
|13
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|20 (DNF)
|15
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|21 (DNF)
|22
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|22 (DNF)
|16
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|23 (DNF)
|18
|Peyton Walker
|2
|24 (DNF)
|23
|Shawn Scripter
|Manteno, IL
|5
Heat 1
00:13:06.654
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|2
|2
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|3
|7
|Mason Covey
|Seymour, IN
|44M
|4
|4
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|11E
|5
|6
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|6
|5
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|7
|8
|Austin Mccarty
|Bourbonnais, IL
|10M
|8 (DNF)
|1
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
Heat 2
00:04:09.413
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|2
|6
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|3
|4
|Skyller Lewis
|Brownstown, IN
|22
|4
|5
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|5
|2
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|6
|8
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|T22
|7 (DNF)
|3
|Derrick Hufford
|27
|8 (DNF)
|7
|Shawn Scripter
|Manteno, IL
|5
Heat 3
00:02:58.892
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|2
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|3
|5
|Bobby Richey Jr
|Chattanooga, TN
|11
|4
|7
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|5
|3
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|6
|4
|Peyton Walker
|2
|7
|6
|A J Dixon
|Manteno, IL
|19
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Haley Jones
|Cornell, IL
|113
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|18
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|14.068
|2
|24
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|14.075
|3
|5
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|14.103
|4
|8
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|14.148
|5
|14
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|14.276
|6
|22
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|14.301
|7
|19
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|14.372
|8
|7
|Derrick Hufford
|27
|14.398
|9
|1
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|14.403
|10
|12
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|11E
|14.411
|11
|4
|Skyller Lewis
|Brownstown, IN
|22
|14.444
|12
|16
|Peyton Walker
|2
|14.516
|13
|15
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|14.518
|14
|17
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|14.552
|15
|2
|Bobby Richey Jr
|Chattanooga, TN
|11
|14.564
|16
|10
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|14.596
|17
|20
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|14.643
|18
|11
|A J Dixon
|Manteno, IL
|19
|14.731
|19
|21
|Mason Covey
|Seymour, IN
|44M
|14.822
|20
|13
|Shawn Scripter
|Manteno, IL
|5
|15.065
|21
|6
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|2684.444
|22
|9
|Austin Mccarty
|Bourbonnais, IL
|10M
|2684.444
|23
|3
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|T22
|3295.555
|24
|23
|Haley Jones
|Cornell, IL
|113
|3355.555
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:06:57.652
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|2
|5
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|3
|3
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|4
|7
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|5
|8
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|6
|4
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|7
|9
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|8
|11
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|9
|10
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|10
|14
|Kory Kohler
|21K
|11
|13
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|12
|12
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|13 (DNF)
|6
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|14 (DNF)
|1
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
Heat 1
00:03:46.643
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|2
|2
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|3
|6
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|4
|7
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|5
|5
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|6
|3
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|7
|4
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
Heat 2
00:02:25.743
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|2
|1
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|3
|2
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|4
|4
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|5
|5
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|6
|6
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|7
|7
|Kory Kohler
|21K
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|15.587
|2
|13
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|15.751
|3
|3
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|15.824
|4
|4
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|15.835
|5
|1
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|15.898
|6
|5
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|15.913
|7
|14
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|16.017
|8
|7
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|16.047
|9
|10
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|16.051
|10
|9
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|16.095
|11
|2
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|16.279
|12
|12
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|16.294
|13
|11
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|16.348
|14
|8
|Kory Kohler
|21K
|17.093
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:14:52.680
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|2
|8
|Tim Manville
|Troy, IL
|33
|3
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|4
|10
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|5
|4
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|6
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|7
|12
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|8
|9
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
|9
|6
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|10
|11
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33H
|11
|7
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|12
|17
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|13
|14
|Gary Schalmo
|Nashville, IL
|89X
|14
|15
|Randy Manos
|5M
|15 (DNF)
|5
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|16 (DNF)
|13
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|DNS
|–
|Cullen Breeden
|Forrest, IL
|09
Heat 1
00:03:07.592
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|2
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|3
|2
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|4
|4
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|5
|5
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
|6
|7
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33H
|7
|6
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Randy Manos
|5M
|DNS
|–
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
Heat 2
00:03:03.309
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|3
|2
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|4
|4
|Tim Manville
|Troy, IL
|33
|5
|6
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|6
|7
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|7
|5
|Gary Schalmo
|Nashville, IL
|89X
|DNS
|–
|Cullen Breeden
|Forrest, IL
|09
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13.428
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|13.479
|3
|7
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|13.512
|4
|10
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|13.580
|5
|12
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|13.596
|6
|4
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|13.637
|7
|5
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|13.679
|8
|9
|Tim Manville
|Troy, IL
|33
|13.932
|9
|15
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
|13.946
|10
|13
|Gary Schalmo
|Nashville, IL
|89X
|14.202
|11
|11
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|14.687
|12
|14
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|14.826
|13
|17
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33H
|14.926
|14
|3
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|3355.555
|15
|8
|Randy Manos
|5M
|3355.555
|16
|6
|Cullen Breeden
|Forrest, IL
|09
|3355.555
|17
|16
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|3355.555
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:17:13.307
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|6
|Trent Young
|10Y
|3
|1
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|4
|8
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|5
|3
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|6
|13
|Randy Lines
|Marion, IN
|18
|7
|16
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|8
|10
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|9
|12
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|10
|20
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|11
|17
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|12
|18
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|13
|2
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|14
|5
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|7R
|15
|15
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|16
|22
|Blaze Melton
|55
|17
|14
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|18
|11
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|19 (DNF)
|24
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|20 (DNF)
|19
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|21 (DNF)
|21
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16C
|22 (DNF)
|23
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|23 (DNF)
|7
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18D
|24 (DNF)
|9
|Ryan Thomas
|Brownstown, IN
|T9
B Feature 1
00:03:34.256
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|2
|4
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|3
|3
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|4
|10
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|5
|6
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|6
|5
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|7
|8
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|8
|9
|Luke Wehmiller
|Seymour, IN
|55W
|9
|11
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|10
|7
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|11
|14
|Neil Martin
|Bradley, IL
|88
|12 (DNF)
|2
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|13 (DNF)
|13
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16C
|DNS
|–
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|DNS
|–
|TJ Frazier
|Lebanon, IL
|5F
|DNS
|–
|Rick Arms
|Glasgow, KY
|4
B Feature 2
00:03:52.193
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|2
|3
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|3
|5
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|4
|4
|Jimmy Payne
|68
|5
|9
|Blaze Melton
|55
|6
|2
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|7
|14
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
|8
|6
|Peyton Harlow
|155
|9
|10
|Brayden Watson
|Bedford, IN
|93W
|10
|11
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|11
|8
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|12
|13
|Vince Cooper
|Morris, IL
|70
|DNS
|–
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|DNS
|–
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K9
Heat 1
00:06:28.074
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|3
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|7R
|3
|5
|Ryan Thomas
|Brownstown, IN
|T9
|4
|1
|Randy Lines
|Marion, IN
|18
|5
|4
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|6
|6
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|7
|8
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|8
|10
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|9
|11
|Luke Wehmiller
|Seymour, IN
|55W
|10 (DNF)
|12
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|11 (DNF)
|7
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16C
|12 (DNF)
|9
|TJ Frazier
|Lebanon, IL
|5F
Heat 2
00:09:06.635
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|2
|1
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18D
|3
|2
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|4
|4
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|5
|5
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|6
|6
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|7
|7
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|8
|10
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|9
|9
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|10
|8
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|11
|11
|Neil Martin
|Bradley, IL
|88
|DNS
|–
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
Heat 3
00:02:56.456
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|3
|Trent Young
|10Y
|3
|4
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|4
|7
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|5
|11
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|6
|1
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|7
|6
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|8
|8
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K9
|9
|5
|Blaze Melton
|55
|10
|9
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|11
|10
|Vince Cooper
|Morris, IL
|70
|DNS
|–
|Rick Arms
|Glasgow, KY
|4
Heat 4
00:04:58.726
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|2
|9
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|3
|3
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|4
|10
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|5
|6
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|6
|2
|Jimmy Payne
|68
|7
|8
|Peyton Harlow
|155
|8
|7
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|9
|11
|Brayden Watson
|Bedford, IN
|93W
|10 (DNF)
|5
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|11 (DNF)
|4
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Randy Lines
|Marion, IN
|18
|2
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|7R
|3
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|4
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|5
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|6
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|7
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|8
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|9
|Ryan Thomas
|Brownstown, IN
|T9
|10
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|11
|TJ Frazier
|Lebanon, IL
|5F
|12
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|13
|Neil Martin
|Bradley, IL
|88
|14
|Luke Wehmiller
|Seymour, IN
|55W
|15
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|16
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18D
|17
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|18
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|19
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|20
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|21
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16C
|22
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|23
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|24
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|25
|Brayden Watson
|Bedford, IN
|93W
|26
|Peyton Harlow
|155
|27
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|28
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|29
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|30
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|31
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|32
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|33
|Jimmy Payne
|68
|34
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|35
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|36
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|37
|Vince Cooper
|Morris, IL
|70
|38
|Trent Young
|10Y
|39
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|40
|Rick Arms
|Glasgow, KY
|4
|41
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|42
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|43
|Blaze Melton
|55
|44
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|45
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|46
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K9
|47
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|2
|6
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|3
|10
|Robert Saltzman
|Chatsworth, IL
|45
|4
|4
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|5
|3
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|6
|1
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|7
|12
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|8
|13
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|9
|5
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|10
|8
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|11
|9
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|12
|7
|Richie Rich
|Pontiac, IL
|22
|DNS
|–
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|421
|DNS
|–
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|2
|1
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|3
|6
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|4
|7
|Richie Rich
|Pontiac, IL
|22
|5
|5
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|6 (DNF)
|4
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|421
|DNS
|–
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|2
|1
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|3
|7
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|4
|6
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|5
|5
|Robert Saltzman
|Chatsworth, IL
|45
|6
|4
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|7
|3
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|2
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|3
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|4
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|5
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
|6
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|7
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|421
|8
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|9
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|10
|Robert Saltzman
|Chatsworth, IL
|45
|11
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|12
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|13
|Richie Rich
|Pontiac, IL
|22
|14
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56