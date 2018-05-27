Harrison Dominates Summit Racing Equipment AMS at FALS

Fairbury, IL (May 26, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would compete Saturday evening at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL with the Memorial Day Weekend Roundup and Mike Harrison from Highland, IL would score the $2,000 payday and visit victory lane in his Impressive Chassis #24H.

Mike McKinney would lead the opening circuit of the 30 lap, $2,000 to win A-Main contest before Mike Harrison would use his outside second row starting position to gain the top spot on lap two. The first of two cautions would fly for a tangle between Tait Davenport, Rich Dawson, and Bob Pohlman in turn four on lap 3. Harrison would continue to lead the contest with new challenger Trent Young pressuring from behind until the lap 14 caution for Ryan Unzicker. Once the race resumed, Young would pull along side Harrison on a few occasions but Harrison continued to utilize top side momentum and would lead the remainder of the event to score the win. Young would settle for runner-up honors, Mike McKinney would finish third, Lucas Lee in fourth, and rounding out of the top five would be Ray Bollinger.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fairbury American Legion Speedway would be Randy Lines, Jeff Leka, Steven Brooks, McKay Wenger, and Josh Harris.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be May 27th at Fayette County Speedway.

Race Summary

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Randy Lines (14.264 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Randy Lines (14.264 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Josh Harris (14.298 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Ryan Unzicker, Ryan Thomas, Randy Lines, Jay Ledford, Jason Hastings, Mark Grovsvenor, Mark Cole, Lucas Wehmiller, Scott Hauge, John Clippinger, TJ Frazier

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Jeffrey Ledford, Tait Davenport, Rich Dawson, Brian Shaw, Danny Schwartz, Kasey Schrock, Gary Bentley, Chris Cole, Alan Stipp, Logan Rogers, Neil Martin

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Mike McKinney, Trent Young, Steven Brooks, Bob Pohlman, Jeff Curl, Josh Harris, Donovan Lodge, Will Krup, Blaze Melton, Gabriel Kirtley, Vince Cooper

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Ray Bollinger, Lucas Lee, McKay Wenger, Jeff Leka, Kyle Hammer, Jimmy Payne, Peyton Harlow, Nick Clubb, Brayden Watson, Allen Weisser, Brandon McDowell

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (12 laps): Jay Ledford, Kasey Schrock, Jason Hastings, Alan Stipp, Gary Bentley, Mark Grosvenor, Chris Cole, Lucas Wehmiller, Scott Hauge, Mark Cole, Neil Martin, Danny Schwartz, John Clippinger

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (12 laps): Jeff Curl, Josh Harris, Donovan Lodge, Jimmy Payne, Blaze Melton, Kyle Hammer, Brandon McDowell, Peyton Harlow, Brayden Watson, Gabriel Kirtley, Nick Clubb, Vince Cooper

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 24H Mike Harrison

2 10Y Trent Young

3 96M Mike McKinney

4 12L Lucas Lee

5 77 Ray Bollinger

6 18 Randy Lines

7 3L Jeff Leka

8 5 Steven Brooks

9 42 McKay Wenger

10 22 Josh Harris

11 7L Jay Ledford

12 12 Jeff Curl

13 18L Jeffrey Ledford

14 7R Ryan Unzicker

15 1S Brian Shaw

16 55 Blaze Melton

17 1W Bob Pohlman

18 80 Rich Dawson

19 5 Alan Stipp

20 83 Kasey Schrock

21 16C John Clippinger

22 2% Nick Clubb

23 18 Tait Davenport

24 T9 Ryan Thomas

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 47

• Race Leaders: 2 (Mike McKinney 1) / (Mike Harrison 2-30)

• Cautions: 2

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: John Clippinger & Blaze Melton

• Fairbury American Legion Speedway Track Provisionals: Nick Clubb and Jason Hastings

• Time of Race: 16 mins 57 secs

• Margin of Victory: 1.025 seconds

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Randy Lines

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Josh Harris

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Ray Bollinger

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Jeff Leka

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Mike Harrison

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Jeffrey Ledford

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Mike McKinney

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Ray Bollinger

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Donovan Lodge

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/26/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 1390

2 22 Josh Harris 1240

3 80 Rich Dawson 1175

4 1s Brian Shaw 970

5 16c John Clippinger 895

6 55 Blaze Melton 875

7 18 Tait Davenport 820

8 81c Chris Cole 800

9 81 Mark Cole 770

10 K9 Will Krup 725

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$300 to start

• May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

• June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

• June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

• July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

