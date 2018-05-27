Jason Ryun Captures Pure Stock Special as Chad Lyle earns Pole for Modified Finale, Brad Smith, Bobby Ruff, and Ed Griggs also add to Feature Win Totals!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #5, Weekly Racing, May 26, 2018

Night one of the Memorial Day weekend events kicked off at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on a beautiful Saturday evening with 114 on hand in the five racing divisions. B-Mods were 27 cars strong along with 21 Modifieds for their night one qualifying. Mod-Lites had 20 drivers on hand with 23 Street Stocks and 23 Pure Stocks, who were also competing in their track special event.

Preliminary Events Recap: 17 heat racing events set the starting grids for the three weekly division features, the Pure Stock Special, and Mighty Modified Scramble. Rex Harris, Brad Smith and Jacob Ebert started the night with the B-Mod heat wins. In the Modified heats, Jesse Willard, Brian Johnson, and Tim Karrick crossed the finish line first. Dillon Raffurty, Ed Griggs and David Raffurty drove hard to the checkers as heat winners in the Midwest Mod-Lites. Clayton Campbell, Marc Carter, and Chris Tonoli took heat wins in a highly competitive field of Street Stocks. Jaren Powrie, Blaine Nolker, Zack Johnson, and Jason Ryun claimed the four Pure Stock heat wins to set the field for their special $500-to-win race.

Main Events Recap: In the B-Mod feature, Rex Harris led the early until Brad Smith passed him on lap 10. Smith then dominated and hung on for his first CMS feature win this year after several top-five finishes. Cody Brill looked strong in second with Steven Clancy in third after starting 24th. The Midwest Mod-Lite feature had Ed Griggs with his fourth feature win of the year after a side-by-side battle with Michael Raffurty who settled for second. Donnie Dannar moved up late and finished third. The Street Stock feature had Bobby Ruff from Belton grab the win as he passed Clayton Campbell late in the race, Michael Mullins was third. Jason Ryun captured his first-ever Pure Stock special feature at CMS by taking the lead early lead and never looking back. Jaren Powrie looked strong and hung on for second with Tim Billings third after starting outside of row 10. The Modified scramble feature was a thriller to the end as veteran driver Chad Lyle picked his way through from a 19th place starting spot to grab the win. He then chose to start on the inside row for the Sunday night $2,000-to-win special feature.

The following drivers qualified in the top 12 behind Lyle and will make up the inside row starting positions for Sunday’s finale: 88-Jimmy Dowell, 24jr- Jimmy Eaton, 00-Jim Moody, 30-Dalton Kirk, 75RPM Scotty Martin, 3J -Lewis Jackson, 19B- Kaleb Bray, 21M Dalton McKenney, 97- Brain Johnson, 40- Jesse Willard, 1k Tim Karrick. Twelve more drivers will qualify in tonight, Sunday, May 27th and will occupy the outside row starting positions for the 35 lap, $2,000-to-win finale. If Chad Lyle sweeps the weekend, he will go home with a $500 bonus, bringing his weekend haul to a whopping $3,000 victory! Lyle is the winningest all-time driver in CMS Memorial Day weekend special events.

Racing resumes Sunday, May 27th for night two of the annual Memorial Day weekend special events at CMS. For complete information regarding the jam-packed schedule for Memorial Day weekend, head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the tab/link titled MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND INFO FOR MAY 26-27.

Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Spectator Grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15, the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $15, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes regardless of age are $35. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 5-26-18

Pure Stock Feature Results

1st- 27-Jason Ryun, Kansas City

2nd- 74-Jaren Powrie, Nevada

3rd- 4-Tim Billings, Liberty

4th- F86-Blaine Nolker, Hardin

5th- 3b-Darrin Christy, Kansas City, KS

6th- 43-Zach Johnson, Sibley

7th- 89e-Steve Evans, Warrensburg

8th- 42-Dakkota Brisbin, Richmond

9th- 122-John Shaver, Lamar

10th- 12-Scott Martin, Warrensburg

11th- 540-Shawn Huston, James Port

12th- 7-Spencer Reiff, Kansas City

13th- 94c-Chester Kaufman, James Port

14th- 13-Gary Akers, Independence

15th- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner

16th- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Windsor

17th- 4d-David Doelz, Warsaw

18th- 22-Dustin Dillon, Warrensburg

19th- 8r-Ronnie Coulter, Bronson KS

20th- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack

21st- 8-Mitchell Coulter, Fort Scott KS

DNS- 007-Jason Ballard, Yates Center KS

DNS- 91-C.J. Turner, Jamesport

B-Mod Feature Results

1st- 99-Brad Smith, Belton

2nd- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville

3rd- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa

4th- 94-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove

5th- 7j-Jake Richards, Lansing, KS

6th- 05-Jeremy Lile. Higginsville

7th- 10w-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

8th- 5x-Dakota Foster, Edgerton KS

9th- 03-Chris Brockway, Knob Noster

10th- 662-Cayden Campbell, Nevada

11th- 14-Kameron Grindstaff, Independence

12th- 15s-Kody Bray, Archie

13th- 27-Jacob Callahan, Warrensburg

14th- 8-Dillon McCowan, Urbana

15th- 32-Brent Fielder, Kansas City

16th- 12jr-Olen Stephens, Warrensburg

17th- 30-Rex Harris, Mack’s Creek

18th- 38-Gary McGinnis, Blue Springs

19th- c3-Chad Staus, Otterville

20th- 10m-Bryan McCanles, Kansas City

21st- 14k-Michael King, Warrensburg

22nd- 13k-Chris Kitch, Belton

23rd- 27d-Larry Drake, Osceola

24th- 99c-Jack Cunningham, Wellington

25th- 44-Troy Carlyle, Kearney

DNS- 80-Ernie Walker, Sedalia

DNS- 8up-Glen Wilson, Peculier

Mod-Lite Feature Results

1st- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

2nd- 41-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City

3rd- 171-Donnie Dannar, Oak Grove

4th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

5th- 7-Cody Miller, Kansas City

6th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

7th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

8th- 65z-Brian Ziegler, Bates City

9th- 64-David Raffurty, Kansas City

10th- 3-Nathan Wolfe, Lee’s Summit

11th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS

12th- 34-Tyler Furrell, Belton

13th- 12v-Kellie Vail, Louisburg KS

14th- 33L-Mark Lane, Grain Valley

15th- 85-Dave Thomas, Kansas City

16th- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

17th- 02-Anthony Lane, Belton

18th- 09-Josh Guy, Knob Noster

19th- 73-Tony Kerr, Kansas City

20th- 8v-Cody Vail, Louisburg KS

Street Stock Feature Results

1st- x15-Bobby Ruff, Raymore

2nd- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville

3rd- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

4th- 21-Marc Carter, Warrensburg

5th- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

6th- 27-John Brooks, Warrensburg

7th- 71-Chris Tonoli, Hermitage

8th- 67-Devin Irvin, Cleveland

9th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia

10th- 54-Brandon Hays, California

11th- 10-Steve Beach, Eldon

12th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

13th- 007-Jimmy Myers, Laddonia

14th- 7h-Evan Hays, California

15th- 28k-Chris Kircher, Drexel

16th- 56-Mark Davis, Grove Spring

17th- 6-Jay Flinn, Lebanon

18th- 51-Randy Jester, Odessa

19th- 21c-Chad Clancy, Polo

20th- 04-Cody Frazon, LaMonte

21st- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

22nd- 77-Danny McKenzie, Warrensburg

DQ- 7b-Stewart Burton, Centralia