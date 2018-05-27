Jason Ryun Captures Pure Stock Special as Chad Lyle earns Pole for Modified Finale, Brad Smith, Bobby Ruff, and Ed Griggs also add to Feature Win Totals!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks
Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO
Event #5, Weekly Racing, May 26, 2018
Night one of the Memorial Day weekend events kicked off at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on a beautiful Saturday evening with 114 on hand in the five racing divisions. B-Mods were 27 cars strong along with 21 Modifieds for their night one qualifying. Mod-Lites had 20 drivers on hand with 23 Street Stocks and 23 Pure Stocks, who were also competing in their track special event.
Preliminary Events Recap: 17 heat racing events set the starting grids for the three weekly division features, the Pure Stock Special, and Mighty Modified Scramble. Rex Harris, Brad Smith and Jacob Ebert started the night with the B-Mod heat wins. In the Modified heats, Jesse Willard, Brian Johnson, and Tim Karrick crossed the finish line first. Dillon Raffurty, Ed Griggs and David Raffurty drove hard to the checkers as heat winners in the Midwest Mod-Lites. Clayton Campbell, Marc Carter, and Chris Tonoli took heat wins in a highly competitive field of Street Stocks. Jaren Powrie, Blaine Nolker, Zack Johnson, and Jason Ryun claimed the four Pure Stock heat wins to set the field for their special $500-to-win race.
Main Events Recap: In the B-Mod feature, Rex Harris led the early until Brad Smith passed him on lap 10. Smith then dominated and hung on for his first CMS feature win this year after several top-five finishes. Cody Brill looked strong in second with Steven Clancy in third after starting 24th. The Midwest Mod-Lite feature had Ed Griggs with his fourth feature win of the year after a side-by-side battle with Michael Raffurty who settled for second. Donnie Dannar moved up late and finished third. The Street Stock feature had Bobby Ruff from Belton grab the win as he passed Clayton Campbell late in the race, Michael Mullins was third. Jason Ryun captured his first-ever Pure Stock special feature at CMS by taking the lead early lead and never looking back. Jaren Powrie looked strong and hung on for second with Tim Billings third after starting outside of row 10. The Modified scramble feature was a thriller to the end as veteran driver Chad Lyle picked his way through from a 19th place starting spot to grab the win. He then chose to start on the inside row for the Sunday night $2,000-to-win special feature.
The following drivers qualified in the top 12 behind Lyle and will make up the inside row starting positions for Sunday’s finale: 88-Jimmy Dowell, 24jr- Jimmy Eaton, 00-Jim Moody, 30-Dalton Kirk, 75RPM Scotty Martin, 3J -Lewis Jackson, 19B- Kaleb Bray, 21M Dalton McKenney, 97- Brain Johnson, 40- Jesse Willard, 1k Tim Karrick. Twelve more drivers will qualify in tonight, Sunday, May 27th and will occupy the outside row starting positions for the 35 lap, $2,000-to-win finale. If Chad Lyle sweeps the weekend, he will go home with a $500 bonus, bringing his weekend haul to a whopping $3,000 victory! Lyle is the winningest all-time driver in CMS Memorial Day weekend special events.
A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 5-26-18
Pure Stock Feature Results
1st- 27-Jason Ryun, Kansas City
2nd- 74-Jaren Powrie, Nevada
3rd- 4-Tim Billings, Liberty
4th- F86-Blaine Nolker, Hardin
5th- 3b-Darrin Christy, Kansas City, KS
6th- 43-Zach Johnson, Sibley
7th- 89e-Steve Evans, Warrensburg
8th- 42-Dakkota Brisbin, Richmond
9th- 122-John Shaver, Lamar
10th- 12-Scott Martin, Warrensburg
11th- 540-Shawn Huston, James Port
12th- 7-Spencer Reiff, Kansas City
13th- 94c-Chester Kaufman, James Port
14th- 13-Gary Akers, Independence
15th- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner
16th- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Windsor
17th- 4d-David Doelz, Warsaw
18th- 22-Dustin Dillon, Warrensburg
19th- 8r-Ronnie Coulter, Bronson KS
20th- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack
21st- 8-Mitchell Coulter, Fort Scott KS
DNS- 007-Jason Ballard, Yates Center KS
DNS- 91-C.J. Turner, Jamesport
B-Mod Feature Results
1st- 99-Brad Smith, Belton
2nd- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville
3rd- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa
4th- 94-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove
5th- 7j-Jake Richards, Lansing, KS
6th- 05-Jeremy Lile. Higginsville
7th- 10w-Doug Wetzel, Leeton
8th- 5x-Dakota Foster, Edgerton KS
9th- 03-Chris Brockway, Knob Noster
10th- 662-Cayden Campbell, Nevada
11th- 14-Kameron Grindstaff, Independence
12th- 15s-Kody Bray, Archie
13th- 27-Jacob Callahan, Warrensburg
14th- 8-Dillon McCowan, Urbana
15th- 32-Brent Fielder, Kansas City
16th- 12jr-Olen Stephens, Warrensburg
17th- 30-Rex Harris, Mack’s Creek
18th- 38-Gary McGinnis, Blue Springs
19th- c3-Chad Staus, Otterville
20th- 10m-Bryan McCanles, Kansas City
21st- 14k-Michael King, Warrensburg
22nd- 13k-Chris Kitch, Belton
23rd- 27d-Larry Drake, Osceola
24th- 99c-Jack Cunningham, Wellington
25th- 44-Troy Carlyle, Kearney
DNS- 80-Ernie Walker, Sedalia
DNS- 8up-Glen Wilson, Peculier
Mod-Lite Feature Results
1st- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill
2nd- 41-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City
3rd- 171-Donnie Dannar, Oak Grove
4th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt
5th- 7-Cody Miller, Kansas City
6th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS
7th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City
8th- 65z-Brian Ziegler, Bates City
9th- 64-David Raffurty, Kansas City
10th- 3-Nathan Wolfe, Lee’s Summit
11th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS
12th- 34-Tyler Furrell, Belton
13th- 12v-Kellie Vail, Louisburg KS
14th- 33L-Mark Lane, Grain Valley
15th- 85-Dave Thomas, Kansas City
16th- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City
17th- 02-Anthony Lane, Belton
18th- 09-Josh Guy, Knob Noster
19th- 73-Tony Kerr, Kansas City
20th- 8v-Cody Vail, Louisburg KS
Street Stock Feature Results
1st- x15-Bobby Ruff, Raymore
2nd- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville
3rd- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville
4th- 21-Marc Carter, Warrensburg
5th- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg
6th- 27-John Brooks, Warrensburg
7th- 71-Chris Tonoli, Hermitage
8th- 67-Devin Irvin, Cleveland
9th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia
10th- 54-Brandon Hays, California
11th- 10-Steve Beach, Eldon
12th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg
13th- 007-Jimmy Myers, Laddonia
14th- 7h-Evan Hays, California
15th- 28k-Chris Kircher, Drexel
16th- 56-Mark Davis, Grove Spring
17th- 6-Jay Flinn, Lebanon
18th- 51-Randy Jester, Odessa
19th- 21c-Chad Clancy, Polo
20th- 04-Cody Frazon, LaMonte
21st- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor
22nd- 77-Danny McKenzie, Warrensburg
DQ- 7b-Stewart Burton, Centralia
Modified Night 1 Scramble Results (Top 12 to Inside Rows of 5-27-18 Feature Grid)
1st- 16s-Chad Lyle, Oak Grove
2nd- 88j-Jimmy Dowell, Boonville
3rd- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City
4th- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa
5th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS
6th- 75rpm-Scotty Martin, Independence
7th- 3j-Lewis Jackson, Wellsville KS
8th- 19b-Kaleb Bray, Archie
9th- 21m-Dalton McKenny, Clarksville
10th- 97k-Brian Johnson, Independence
11th- 40-Jessy Willard, Prescott KS
12th- 1k-Tim Karrick, Basehor KS
13th- s21-Steven Tiedeman, Harrisonville
14th- 14-Kyle Graves, Fulton
15th- 51-James Chamberlain, Osceola
16th- 12v-Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia
17th- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton
18th- 5-Colson Kirk, Urbana
19th- 7d7-Kyle Covert, Topeka KS
20th- 5k-Kyle Prauner, Norfolk NE
DNS- 75-Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek