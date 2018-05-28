Double X Speedway Results – 5/27/18

Double X Speedway

California, MO

May 27, 2018

by: Dean Reichel

It has been 8 years since he last raced, but the mark that Jesse Hockett left on the “little dirt track” at the edge of town is indelible. The 2018 “Tribute to Jesse and Daniel” event at Double X Speedway was one that “The Rockett” would have been proud of. An all open wheel showdown was held to remember and honor these two young men that were taken from us too soon. The much heralded return of the Powri WAR Sprint Cars to the track saw 28 cars in competition atop the 1/4 clay oval. At the end of the feature event, Zach Dam was standing in victory lane. Starting outside the front row in the McGarry 31M, Daum followed early leader Riley Kreisel before Kreisel spun in turn 4 bringing out the caution. After the lap 3 restart, Daum began opening up some daylight on the field, but began encountering lapped traffic on lap 10 allowing hard charging Mario Clouser to close the gap. Daum began slicing through the lapped cars opening up a lead once again. A red on lap 20 and a caution on lap 23 allowed Daum to enjoy an open track and claim the victory. Clouser came home second with Quinton Benson third, Anthony Nicholson fourth and Wyatt Burks completing the top five.The four het races were claimed by Jack Wagner in the Hockett Racing 77, Clouser won heat 2, Nicholson claimed heat 3 and Korey Weyant won the fourth heat. Chance Mrton picked up the victory in the B Main event.

The ASCS Warrior Region Sprint Cars were also on the card for the event. 16 travelers made the call for the evening. Jay Russell from the pole position took the lead at the start with wiley veteran Randy Martin giving chase. Other racing hard behind the leaders were Zach Daum, Cody Baker and Miles Paulus. Russell would maintain the lead through a re flag on lap 7 and a yellow on lap 13, with Martin following until he was overtaken by Daum in the closing stages. While all of this racing was going on, Taylor Walton was silently rolling his #93 sprinter toward the front, picking off the challengers one by one from his 12th starting position. On lap 22 Walton passed Russell coming out of turn 4 and raced on to take the victory. After the checkered flag had waved, Walton did some Rocket style donuts in turn 4 to celebrate the victory. Jay Russell, Zach Daum, Miles Paulus and Randy Martin would complete the top five finishers. Nathan Benson and Randy Martin picked up the heat race wins.

The 600cc Micro Sprints were on hand to round out the all open wheel event for the evening. Slater Helt led the entire way in the feature event to pick up the victory. Fellow front row starter Aubrey Smith drove a great race claiming second, Nick Rasa finished third, Tom Curran was fourth and Austin O’Neal completed the top five. Smith and Helt claimed the heat race victories.

Sunday Night Thunder returns next Sunday evening, with the Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stocks, 600cc Micro Sprints and Hobby Stocks in competition. Sunday June 10 will be the second annual Dylan Bias Memorial Street Stock Race, a don’t miss event.

Double X Speedway Results-

May 27, 2018

Tribute to Jesse and Daniel

Powri WAR Sprint Cars-

Feature Event- 1. 31M-Zach Daum, Pocohontas,IL; 2. 6-Mario Clouser, Auburn,IL; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Millington, TN; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka,KS; 6. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 7. 24C- Craig Carroll, Collinsville,OK; 8. 77K-Kaitlin Leer, Moulton ,IA; 9. 90-Tiley Kreisel, Warsaw; 10. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats; 11. 37- Brian Beebe, Oak Grove; 12. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone; 13. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK; 14.8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown; 15. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 16. 7M-Chance Morton, Coweta,OK; 17. 89-Todd McVay, Grain Valley; 18. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 19. 11-James Lyerla, Hillsboro,IL; 20. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield,IL

ASCS Warrior Region Sprint Cars-

Feature Event- 1 93-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg; 2. 76-Jay Russell, Elwood,KS; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocohontas,IL; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 5. 14-Randy Martin, California; 6. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 7. 38-Cody Baker, Lone Jack; 8. 4-Evan Martin, California; 9. 22-Nathan Benson, Concordia; 10. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 11. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, O’Fallon, IL; 12. 1X-Brad Ryun, Higginsville; 13. 65-TJ Muths, Sedalia; 14. 27-Danny Thoman, Higginsville; 15. 11- Frank Rodgers, Lucas,IA; 16. 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne (DQ)

600cc Micro Sprint Cars-

Feature Event- 1. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats; 2. 35-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 3. 26B- Nick Rasa, Sedalia; 4. 11X-Tom Curran, Kansas City; 5. 11-Austin O’Neal, Kearney; 6. 15-Chris Koch, Sweet Springs; 7. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, Lincoln; 9. 27W- Matthew Watkins, Grain Valley; 10. 15U-Willie Urish, Lawrence,KS; 11. 14-Trey Schleicher, Sweet Springs; 12. 18-Wyatt Siegel, Florence; 13. 22L-Marty Ballenger, Malta Bend; 14. 77W-Tyler Watkins, Grain Valley