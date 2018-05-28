Fuqua Captures $2,000-to-win Memorial Weekend Finale along with Fennewald, Smith, and Burns also Finding Central Missouri Speedway Victory Lane!

Warrensburg, MO, Event #6, May 27, 2018

Ninety-One Extreme Sports Action Athlete drivers checked in for competition during night two of the annual Memorial Day weekend events at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS). Among competitors on hand for racing were 24 Modifieds, 27 B-Mods, 22 E-Mods, and 18 ULMA Late Models.

Preliminary Events Recap: Heat-race victories went to Darron Fuqua and Lance Town in Modifieds. Brad Smith, Steven Clancy, and Dakota Foster in B-Mods Chris Brockway captured the B-Mod, B-Main. E-Mods made their first guest-class appearance with a nice field on hand as Shawn Burns, Chris Mercer, and Jason Earls collected heat wins. ULMA Late Models also made their first appearance this year with Johnny Fennewald, Aaron Poe, and Aaron Marrant capturing prelim victories.

Main Events Recap: For the second half of the program, drivers returned for the main events. In E-Mod action the drivers had a furious battle at the front of the field with Justin Marrant and Chris Mercer pressuring leaders Shawn Burns and Leroy Morrison. Despite heavy pressure from each of these drivers, Shawn Burns prevailed to capture his first-ever CMS victory ahead of Mercer and Morrison. Brad Smith made it two in-a-row for the weekend after overtaking race-long leader Dakota Foster, Steven Clancy finished behind the lead pair in third. Dustin Hodges appeared to be on his way to a ULMA Late Model win until Johnny Fennewald came on strong in the final laps to capture the win ahead of Cody Holtkamp, Tommy Cordray, Hodges, and Jon Binning.

The $2,000-to-win Modified feature closed out the night with a dominating performance by Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas. Fuqua held off all challengers during the late-race caution restarts to capture his third weekend victory over Gunner Martin, pole-sitter Chad Lyle, Colson Kirk, and Lance Town.

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo. 0 2. 1. Dakota Foster (5)

Edgerton, Ks. 0 3. 5. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 0 4. 6. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 0 5. 4. Shad Badder (10W)

Bates City, Mo. 0 6. 9. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 0 7. 8. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 0 8. 13. Earl Pryor (57E)

Troy, Mo. 0 9. 3. Michael Bixby (20)

Harrisonville, Mo. 0 10. 7. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 0 11. 15. Doug Wetzel (10M)

Leeton, Mo. 0 12. 11. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 0 13. 10. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 0 14. 21. Cale Tuner (66)

Fulton, Mo. 0 15. 19. Gary McGinnis (38)

Blue Springs, Mo. 0 16. 18. Kraig Maple (13M)

Independence, Mo. 0 17. 20. Chris Kitch (13K)

Belton, Mo. 0 18. 17. Dallas White (1)

Centerview, Mo. 0 19. 16. Joe Walker (68m)

Harrisonville, Mo. 0 20. 14. Daniel Harris (07)

Excelsior Springs, Mo. 0 21. 12. Dylan Hoover (22)

Columbia, Mo. 0 22. 23. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 0 23. 22. Jason Sivils (317)

Bolivar, Mo. 0 24. 24. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0

E MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Shawn Burns (28s)

Overland Park, Ks. 2. 4. Chris Mercer (13) 3. 3. Leroy Morrison (50)

Raymore, Mo. 4. 5. Justin Marrant (28)

Lawson, Mo. 5. 8. Shaunie Lanning (09)

Kansas City, Mo. 6. 13. Dakota Earls (15E)

Independence, Mo. 7. 22. Tim Billings (4)

Liberty, Mo. 8. 7. Eddie Ingram (54)

Linn Valley, Ks. 9. 10. Emma Martin (99)

Independence, Mo. 10. 19. Bobby Lopez (1L)

Kansas City, Mo. 11. 20. Jeff Duncan (87D)

Holden, Mo. 12. 16. Keith Myers (55K)

Grain Valley, Mo. 13. 6. Bryan Smith (98)

Belton, Ms. 14. 21. Jimmy Smith (03)

Harrisonville, Mo. 15. 14. Doug Brisbin (86)

Richmond, Mo. 16. 12. Kit Bailey (20T)

Smithville, Mo. 17. 18. Logan Headley (23)

Kansas City, Mo. 18. 11. John Snyder (6J)

Smithville, Mo. 19. 9. Jeremy Curless (33)

Grain Valley, Mo. DNS. 17. Eric Atwood (13x)

Fort Scott, Ks. 0 DNS. 2. Jason Earls (11)

Independence, Mo. 0 DNS. 15. Gary Akers (31)

Independence, Mo. 0

ULMA LATE MODELS A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Johnny Fennewald (21)

Appleton City, Mo. 2. 3. Cody Holtkamp (23) 3. 7. Tom Cordray (5)

Browning, Mo. 4. 2. Dustin Hodges (22H)

Hallsville, Mo. 5. 9. Jon Binning (65)

Warrensburg, Mo. 6. 5. Todd McCoin (7x)

Barnett, Mo. 7. 6. Arron Poe (45)

Warrensburg, Mo. 8. 11. Cole Henson (31C)

Russellville, Mo. 9. 14. Darek Wiss (8D)

Centralia, Mo. 10. 13. Troy Reasoner (25JR)

Urich, Mo. 11. 16. Mark McGuire (72M)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 12. 10. John Willard (10)

Mound City, Ks. 13. 1. Aaron Marrant (1x)

Richmond, Mo. 14. 12. Lane Ehlert (42)

Republic, Mo. 15. 8. Tucker Cox (1T)

Jefferson City, Mo. 16. 15. Greg Truelove (47)

Liberty, Mo. 17. 18. Jake Morris (7J)

Marshall, Mo. 18. 17. Greg Clemons (55)

Raytown, Mo.

MODIFIED A-Feature