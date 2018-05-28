Macon Speedway Set For Busy Week Starting Memorial Day

(Macon, IL) Racing fans in Central Illinois are set for one of the busiest weeks of dirt track racing at two of their home tracks, Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL and Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. Three events are on tap at Macon this week, while Lincoln is set for another Friday night event. The crazy week of racing all begins on Memorial Day Monday at the Macon County 1/5-mile.

Racing on Memorial Day Monday has been a tradition at Macon Speedway and it continues this week with the Miller Lite Twin 50’s. The extra distance races are on tap for the Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models as well as the DIRTcar B-Mods. For the Supers, they will be running for $1500 to win for the third straight day in a row after events at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday and Spoon River Speedway on Sunday. For the B-Mods, it will be their first special event at the track, which will give them a chance to not only run for extra prize money but gives them a chance to qualify and set a track record for the class.

Monday’s action will also see the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

Memorial Day pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will begin at 6:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. City of Macon residents will receive free grandstand admission in honor of “City Of Macon” night, by showing their proper ID.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Macon Speedway will open right back up on Thursday for the Inaugural running of the “95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100” for the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds. The popular MOWA Sprint Cars and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also race on Thursday.

On Friday night, fans and teams make the trip about 50 minutes to the northwest for a big show at Lincoln Speedway. That night, Modifieds will run 50 laps, while MOWA Sprints, Pro Late Models, and the Midwest Street Stock Championship will run. The Street Stock portion is a co-sanctioned race with the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks.

Rounding out the busy week will be a Macon Speedway Saturday night affair, featuring five dollar grandstand admission. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Big Ten Street Stocks, and Hornets will race on the Five Buck Night.

