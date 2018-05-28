Midway Speedway’s Tony Roper Memorial Results – 5/27/18

Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models 25 Cars
1) Chris Hawkins
2) Brandon Hunter
3) Jon Driskell
4) Justin Wells
5) Leslie Essary
6) Brandon McCormick
7) Eddie Martin
8) Kylan Garner
9) Brandon Mitchell
10) Mark Simon
11) Don Cloyd
12) Clyde Ward
13) Jeremy Manes
14) Sundance Keepper
15) Brian Schutt
16) Marvin Forrest
17) Shawn Eggeman
18) Chuck Comer
19) Dustin Mooneyham
20) Brandon Cheek
Notes-Hawkins pulls off the late race pass from Series Point leader Driskell while Brandon Hunter was the fastest car on the track until a lap 23 late race caution. Hunter had found the high groove at mid-race to come charging through.17 of the 20 starters on the lead lap. Early leader Mooneyham has problems while setting a fast pace early.
USRA B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts 21 entries
1) Kris Jackson
2) JC Morton
3) Matt Rose
4) Tyler Brown
5) Sam Petty
6) Mitchell Franklin
7) Eddie Schwape
8) Billy Pearce
9) Ricky Watkins
10) Tyler Knudtson
11) Brian Webster
12) Donnie Jackson
13) Tyler Cadwallder
14) Rich Reynolds
15) Aaron Speck
DNS-Ryan Thomas
DNS-Brian Myers
DNS-Brandon Lyons
DNS-Andy Beauchamp
DNS-Casey Thomas
DNS-Bill Schaar
Morton and Jackson dice it out early until Jackson takes the lead at the halfway point,then holds back Morton for his 5th feature win of the season.
Hornets presented by Sing Rentals 16 entries
1) Jason Walls
2) Shannon Geller
3) Caleb Price
4) Ricky Reynolds
5) Braden Taylor
6) James Reynolds
7) Brian Thompson
8) Cole Canada
9) Tyson Moore
10) William Gardner
11) Mark Davis
12) Ashley Henderson
13) Shyanne Bauman
14) Sarah Cunningham
15) Nate Piercy
DNS-Mason Rodden
Geller sets the opening quick pace as Walls starts his move on lap 5 of the 15 lap feature. After a nice race for the lead-Walls moves around and holds back Geller for the win with lots of close racing in the pack.
Midwest Modifieds presented by Mi-Kel Industries 15 entries
1) Colt Cheevers
2) Tim Petty
3) Trever Vann
4) Trent Wynn
5) Luke Gideon
6) Elijah Keepper
7) Robert High
8) Jeremy Hazel
9) James Epperson
10) Kevin Young
11) Billy Jones
12) Phillip Jackson
13) Trei Walter
14) Jeff Street
DQ-Dwayne Hobbs
A late caution bunched the pack-up as leader Hobbs had both Petty and Cheevers on his back bumper. Hobbs pulled away but issues in the tech barn gave Cheevers the win in a close finish with Petty.
Pure Stocks presented by Complete Services 13 entries
1) Robert High
2) Randy High
3) Mark Simon
4) Christopher Sawyer
5) Jordan Goddard
6) Jack Wood
7) Dalton White
8) Ron Duncan
9) Landyn McGlothin
10) Les Hayes
11) Greg Dykstra
12) TJ Whited
DNS-Steven Henry
Robert High used his experience in grabbing the early advantage and then holding back some charges to take the win with close racing in the pack and back.