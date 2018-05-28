Midway Speedway’s Tony Roper Memorial Results – 5/27/18

Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models 25 Cars

1) Chris Hawkins

2) Brandon Hunter

3) Jon Driskell

4) Justin Wells

5) Leslie Essary

6) Brandon McCormick

7) Eddie Martin

8) Kylan Garner

9) Brandon Mitchell

10) Mark Simon

11) Don Cloyd

12) Clyde Ward

13) Jeremy Manes

14) Sundance Keepper

15) Brian Schutt

16) Marvin Forrest

17) Shawn Eggeman

18) Chuck Comer

19) Dustin Mooneyham

20) Brandon Cheek

Notes-Hawkins pulls off the late race pass from Series Point leader Driskell while Brandon Hunter was the fastest car on the track until a lap 23 late race caution. Hunter had found the high groove at mid-race to come charging through.17 of the 20 starters on the lead lap. Early leader Mooneyham has problems while setting a fast pace early.

USRA B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts 21 entries

1) Kris Jackson

2) JC Morton

3) Matt Rose

4) Tyler Brown

5) Sam Petty

6) Mitchell Franklin

7) Eddie Schwape

8) Billy Pearce

9) Ricky Watkins

10) Tyler Knudtson

11) Brian Webster

12) Donnie Jackson

13) Tyler Cadwallder

14) Rich Reynolds

15) Aaron Speck

DNS-Ryan Thomas

DNS-Brian Myers

DNS-Brandon Lyons

DNS-Andy Beauchamp

DNS-Casey Thomas

DNS-Bill Schaar

Morton and Jackson dice it out early until Jackson takes the lead at the halfway point,then holds back Morton for his 5th feature win of the season.

Hornets presented by Sing Rentals 16 entries

1) Jason Walls

2) Shannon Geller

3) Caleb Price

4) Ricky Reynolds

5) Braden Taylor

6) James Reynolds

7) Brian Thompson

8) Cole Canada

9) Tyson Moore

10) William Gardner

11) Mark Davis

12) Ashley Henderson

13) Shyanne Bauman

14) Sarah Cunningham

15) Nate Piercy

DNS-Mason Rodden

Geller sets the opening quick pace as Walls starts his move on lap 5 of the 15 lap feature. After a nice race for the lead-Walls moves around and holds back Geller for the win with lots of close racing in the pack.

Midwest Modifieds presented by Mi-Kel Industries 15 entries

1) Colt Cheevers

2) Tim Petty

3) Trever Vann

4) Trent Wynn

5) Luke Gideon

6) Elijah Keepper

7) Robert High

8) Jeremy Hazel

9) James Epperson

10) Kevin Young

11) Billy Jones

12) Phillip Jackson

13) Trei Walter

14) Jeff Street

DQ-Dwayne Hobbs

A late caution bunched the pack-up as leader Hobbs had both Petty and Cheevers on his back bumper. Hobbs pulled away but issues in the tech barn gave Cheevers the win in a close finish with Petty.

Pure Stocks presented by Complete Services 13 entries

1) Robert High

2) Randy High

3) Mark Simon

4) Christopher Sawyer

5) Jordan Goddard

6) Jack Wood

7) Dalton White

8) Ron Duncan

9) Landyn McGlothin

10) Les Hayes

11) Greg Dykstra

12) TJ Whited

DNS-Steven Henry

Robert High used his experience in grabbing the early advantage and then holding back some charges to take the win with close racing in the pack and back.