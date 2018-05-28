Trent Young Wins Summit Racing Equipment AMS at Fayette County Speedway



Brownstown, IL (May 27, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series returned to action on Sunday evening at the Fayette County Speedway. Trent Young of Crofton, KY would lead wire-to-wire and score the $3,000 main event victory in his 10y Pierce Platinum Chassis.

Trent Young would jump to the lead at the start of the 35-lap, $3,000 main event and would never look back to capture his second series win of the 2018 season. Mike Harrison would stalk Young throughout the entire main event as both drivers navigated traffic; however, Young would hold Harrison at bay during the caution-free event. Harrison would claim the runner-up position with Tyler Nicely completing the podium finishers with a third-place finish. Brian Shaw and Josh Harris would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Tait Davenport, Danny Schwartz, Brent Mullins, McKay Wenger, and Michael Bolyard.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be June 1-2 at Tyler County Speedway for the $15,000 to win Mega 100.

Race Summary

Saturday, May 27, 2018

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Mike Harrison (13.644 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Josh Harris (13.774 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Mike Harrison (13.644 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Brent Mullins, Josh Harris, Robbie Eilers, Peyton Harlow, Jimmy Payne, Matt Cooper, Larry Anderson, Mark Enk, Tom Krankel

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Tait Davenport, McKay Wenger, Steve Meyer, Brian Bielong, Rich Dawson, Brandon McDowell, Will Krup, Kenny Carmichael, Sr.

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Brian Shaw, Rick Conoyer, Danny Schwartz, Jacob Rexing, Matt Markham, Gabriel Kirtley, Troy Carter, Mark Cole

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Tyler Nicely, Michael Bolyard, Blaze Melton, James Edens, Rob Lee, Chris Cole, Joey Lee

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (12 laps): Matt Cooper, Brandon McDowell, Jimmy Payne, Larry Anderson, Rich Dawson, Kenny Carmichael Sr., Mark Enk

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (12 laps): James Edens, Jacob Rexing, Matt Markham, Rob Lee, Troy Carter, Chris Cole, Joey Lee, Mark Cole, Gabriel Kirtley

A-Main Finish (35 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 10Y Trent Young

2 24H Mike Harrison

3 25 Tyler Nicely

4 1S Brian Shaw

5 22 Josh Harris

6 18 Tait Davenport

7 21S Danny Schwartz

8 41M Brent Mullins

9 42 McKay Wenger

10 28 Michael Bolyard

11 1A Steve Meyer

12 3E Robbie Eilers

13 155 Peyton Harlow

14 18C Matt Cooper

15 14C Rick Conoyer

16 55 Blaze Melton

17 68 Jimmy Payne

18 70 Brian Bielong

19 88R James Eden

20 18M Brandon McDowell

21 80 Rich Dawson

22 95 Larry Anderson

23 59 Jacob Rexing

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 34

• Race Leaders: 1 (Trent Young 1-35)

• Cautions: 0

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Rich Dawson, Jimmy Payne

• Fayette County Speedway Track Provisionals: Larry Anderson

• Time of Race: n/a

• Margin of Victory: n/a

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Mike Harrison

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Danny Schwartz

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Josh Harris

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Danny Schwartz

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Brent Mullins

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Tait Davenport

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Mike Harrison

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Trent Young

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Kenny Carmichael Sr, Matt Markham

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/27/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 1660

2 22 Josh Harris 1480

3 80 Rich Dawson 1285

4 1s Brian Shaw 1235

5 18 Tait Davenport 1095

6 55 Blaze Melton 1025

7 81c Chris Cole 900

8 24H Mike Harrison 885

9 25 Tyler Nicely 885

10 81 Mark Cole 870

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

• June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

• June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

• July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

