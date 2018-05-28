Tri-State Speedway Results – 5/27/18

CHASE STOCKON WINS THIS YEAR’S CLASSIC AT TRI-STATE

Haubstadt, IN – May 27, 2018 – Chase Stockon of Fort Branch, IN, picked up his first Midwest Sprint Car Series victory of the season in winning the “Memorial Weekend Classic” at Tri-State Speedway Sunday evening. Stockon’s entry was sponsored by Angle Buildings, Dewig Meats, and Ted Brown’s Quality Care.

Stockon led every one of the 25 laps but had some fast company in the form of Robert Ballou who was persistent in looking for a way to pass Stockon. Stockon’s Fisher powered DRC sprint was really fast. Fast enough to win! Ballou took second ahead of a closing Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Cummins, and C.J. Leary. Schnapf was also fast and on the move having started eighth. Earlier his 13.523 lap had led all qualifiers

Another mover was MSCS Points leader Carson Short. The Marion, IL, driver was sixth at the finish of the feature after starting 8 rows back in the field. The push forward earned him the Keizer Aluminum

Wheels Hard Charger of the Race Award. Aric Gentry took a newly constructed car to a seventh place finish. Kellen Conover, Chet Williams, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top ten. Garrett Aitkens was eleventh and he received the Wilwood Tuff Brakes Award for a second night in a row.

The feature race was not completed without an incident. There was a caution period on lap 8 when three or four cars got together in turn four. The three preliminary heat races were quick events interrupted only twice by yellow flags. The winners were Robert Ballou, Chase Stockon, and Aric Gentry.

The MSCS Sprints will return to Tri-State Speedway for a co-sanctioned show on Saturday night June 9th. Also racing in the combined event that night will be the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints in what promises to be a real Midwest Showdown. The top prize is $5,000!

Two other divisions of race cars competed during the program. Dustin Beck of Petersburgh, IN, won the feature for the UMP Modifieds. He finished ahead of fast qualifier Zach Fair, Tyler Weiss, Mark Lamont, and Marty Lindeman. Beck, Lindemam, and Levi Kissinger won the heat races.

The MMSA Mini Sprints made their first visit of the year. Their feature completed the night’s program. The winner was Cody Trammel, Bradley Strunk was second and Chayse Hayhurst finished third. The heat races spelled victory for Strunk, Justin Lewis, and Dean Parker.

Lewis took fifth in the MMSA feature behind Jesse Vermillion.

SUMMARY

Tri-State Speedway at Haubstadt, IN

“Memorial Weekend Classic”

May 27, 2018

Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series:

(22 Entries)

Fastest Overall Qualifier – 61M Stephen Schnapps , 13.523 seconds

First Heat – 12 Robert Ballou, 3C Kyle Cummins, 7 Critter Malone, 4B Donny Brackett, 98 Brandon Morin, 36 Collin Ambrose, 41 Jim Shelton, 1 Mitch Wissmiller

Second Heat – 32 Chase Stockon, 30 C.J. Leary, 61M Stephen Schnapf, 04 Stevie Sussex, 5K Kellen Conover, 21 Carson Short, 28 Brandon Mattox

Third Heat – 10 Aric Gentry, 5C Colten Cottle, 38 Chet Williams, 14J Jadon Rogers, 32x Garrett Aitken, 17 Kendall Ruble, 90 Patrick Budde

Feature (25 Laps) – 32 Chase Stockon, 12 Robert Ballou, 61M Stephen Schnapf, 3C Kyle Cummins, 30 C.J. Leary, 21 Carson Short, 10 Aric Gentry, 5K Kellen Conover, 38 Chet Williams, 14J Jadon Rogers, 32x Garrett Aitken, 28 Brandon Mattox, 5C Colten Cottle, 4B Donny Brackett, 98 Brandon Morin, 17 Kendall Ruble, 36 Collin Ambrose, 41 Jim Shelton, 90 Patrick Budde, 7 Critter Malone, 04 Stevie Sussex, 1 Mitch Wissmiller

UMP Modifieds:

(24 Entries)

Fastest Overall Qualifier – 95 Zack Fair, 15.902 seconds

Heat Winners – Levi Kissinger, Marty Lindeman, Dustin Beck

Feature (25 Laps) – Dustin Beck, Zach Fair, Tyler Weiss, Mark Lamont, Marty Lindeman, Ronald Pruitt, Lance Foreman, Matt Hines, Joel Jenson, Jason Kibby, Sydney Landes, Shannon Munro, Timmy Asbell, Neal Kramer, Levi Kissinger, John Clippinger, Clifford Tooley, Larry Parker, Justin Jones, Shawn Cates, Stan Beadles

MMSA Mini Sprints:

(24 Entries)

Heat Winners – Bradley Strunk, Justin Lewis, Dean Parker

Feature – Cody Trammel, Bradley Strunk, Chayse Hayhurst, Jesse Vermillion, Justin Lewis, Dean Parker, Jeff Schindler, Brandon Smith, Cynthia Chambers, John Baumeyer, Josh Hixson, Kyle Helsley, Dale Day, Jaylon Mills, Jason Mills, Keith Arvin