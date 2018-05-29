STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 5.29.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes Scott Bloomquist again taking over the top spot. Zero dominated the Show-Me 100 over the weekend winning the first crown jewel of the year. Scott was very impressive the minute the team unloaded taking home the Cowboy Classic Thursday night and another podium finish Friday. Mike Marlar has moved into the top five with his podium finish at Wheatland last weekend. Brian Shirley what can you say the kid has been superfast over the last month. I said he was my darkhorse and he was, Brian finished second at the Show-Me and was also second on Friday night. He sits 11th in the rankings and the team at this time has no plans to run the Dream in a couple of weeks but to concentrate and get ready for the UMP Hell Tour.

Brandon Overton won the $10,000 to win event at Daugherty Speedway over the weekend. Dale McDowell, Rick Eckert, and Chris Ferguson all pocketed $5000 with wins as well.

SHOW ME 100 !!!!!

What can you say, great car count, great racing, great facility, and a sellout !!! It is definitely the Diamond of Dirt Tracks !!!

This weekend the Lucas Oil Series is off due to the cancellation of the Salute 75 at LaSalle Speedway. The World of Outlaws are back in action in Eastern Tennessee this weekend with a pair of $10,000 to win events. Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens will be strong at Volunteer and 411 this weekend.

Locally the MARS series will be at Tri-City Speedway and Fayette County with a pair of $3,000 to win races. I would think Brian Shirley would be the favorite after his impressive Show-Me 100 weekend. Brian is always strong at both facilities and has already won at Fayette County twice this year already.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/29/2018

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

2 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

3 Chris Madden S. Carolina

4 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

5 Mike Marlar Tennessee

6 Bobby Pierce Illinois

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Dale McDowell Georgia

9 Josh Richards West Virginia

10 Chris Simpson Iowa

11 Brian Shirley Illinois

12 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

13 Shannon Babb Illinois

14 Shane Clanton Georgia

15 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

16 Brandon Overton Tennessee

17 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

18 Michael Page Georgia

19 Ricky Weiss Canada

20 Kyle Bronson Florida

21 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

22 Don O’Neal Indiana

23 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

24 Chad Simpson Iowa

25 Rusty Schlenk Michigan

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don