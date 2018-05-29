Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin                    5.29.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes  Scott Bloomquist again taking over the top spot.  Zero dominated the Show-Me 100 over the weekend winning the first crown jewel of the year.   Scott was very impressive the minute the team unloaded taking home the Cowboy Classic Thursday night and another podium finish Friday.    Mike Marlar has moved into the top five with his podium finish at Wheatland last weekend.    Brian Shirley what can you say the kid has been superfast over the last month.    I said he was my darkhorse and he was, Brian finished second at the Show-Me and was also second on Friday night.    He sits 11th in the rankings and the team at this time has no plans to run the Dream in a couple of weeks but to concentrate and get ready for the UMP Hell Tour.

 

Brandon Overton won the $10,000 to win event at Daugherty Speedway over the weekend.   Dale McDowell, Rick Eckert, and Chris Ferguson all pocketed $5000 with wins as well.

 

SHOW ME 100 !!!!!

What can you say, great car count, great racing, great facility, and a sellout !!!   It is definitely the Diamond of Dirt Tracks !!!

 

This weekend the Lucas Oil Series is off due to the cancellation of the Salute 75 at LaSalle Speedway.   The World of Outlaws are back in action in Eastern Tennessee this weekend with a pair of $10,000 to win events.   Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens will be strong at Volunteer and 411 this weekend.

 

Locally the MARS series will be at Tri-City Speedway and Fayette County with a pair of $3,000 to win races.       I would think Brian Shirley would be the favorite after his impressive Show-Me 100 weekend.   Brian is always strong at both facilities and has already won at Fayette County twice this year already.

 

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/29/2018

1              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee

2              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia

3              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina

4              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois

5              Mike Marlar                       Tennessee

6              Bobby Pierce                     Illinois

7              Tim McCreadie                  New York

8              Dale McDowell                  Georgia

9              Josh Richards                     West Virginia

10           Chris Simpson                    Iowa

11           Brian Shirley                       Illinois

12           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee

13           Shannon Babb                   Illinois

14           Shane Clanton                   Georgia

15           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida

16           Brandon Overton             Tennessee

17           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana

18           Michael Page                     Georgia

19           Ricky Weiss                         Canada

20           Kyle Bronson                     Florida

21           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas

22           Don O’Neal                         Indiana

23           Billy Moyer Sr.                   Arkansas

24           Chad Simpson                   Iowa

25           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

