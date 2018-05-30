Outlaws Postpone Inaugural Visit at Fairbury to Tuesday, June 5

FAIRBURY, IL – May 30, 2018 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will have to wait another week before making its much-anticipated inaugural visit to Fairbury American Legion Speedway (FALS), as Mother Nature has forced the Series to reschedule the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown to Tuesday, June 5.

Heavy rain saturated the Illinois facility Wednesday morning and with more imminent impending weather, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, Fairbury American Legion Speedway and the POWRi WAR Sprints have made the decision to postpone tonight’s event for the safety of fans, drivers and teams.

All parties involved were in agreement with this decision and the Tuesday, June 5 event will feature the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the POWRi WAR Sprints.

All reserved tickets will be good for the rescheduled date and any questions should be directed to 844-DIRT-TIX during normal business hours. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continues its 40th Anniversary Friday, June 1 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan before heading to Wisconsin to run the Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway.