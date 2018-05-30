Thursday Night Macon IL Speedway Special To Bring Best In Modified Racing + Sprints & Pro Lates

Top Modified Drivers Heading To Macon Speedway For 100 Lap Thursday Special

95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 Joined By 410 Sprints & Pro Lates

(Macon, IL) It may be in the middle of an extremely busy stretch on this year’s Macon Speedway schedule but this Thursday’s event is one that stands out. It’s the inaugural 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100, an event for the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds, that will pay $3,000 to win and see some of the best drivers in the Midwest. The 410 Sprint Cars of MOWA and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model will join the Modifieds on the Thursday, May 31 program.

The Modifieds are coming off of a Memorial Day Monday event which saw 20 drivers compete in a regular feature event. Many more are expected to be on track, racing for the top prize on Thursday night, in an event that was added to the schedule for the 2018 season. Much like the Herald & Review 100 for the Summer National Late Models, this race will be a show featuring the best of the best, only in Modified racing instead of Late Models.

Some of the early entries include NASCAR personalities Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader, father and son combos, Brian and Austin Lynn, Curt and Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock, Jr. and Sr., Allen Weisser, Danny Smith, Ethan Schnapp, Jeremy Nichols, Brian Bielong, Zeb Moake, and many, many more. The event will start as many as 22 cars, with the top driver taking home a huge trophy and $3,000.

The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series will also be in action. The 410 winged sprints put on great shows at Macon Speedway and pace the 1/5-mile track in blistering fast paces, with the track record in the 9 second range. A strong field is expected to be on hand at not only Macon on Thursday but Lincoln Speedway on Friday night.

Rounding out Thursday night’s schedule will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, has had a great start to his 2018 season and currently leads the standings, winning two out of the four features. Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire is second in points, while Kyle VanDorn, Donnie Koehler, and Dakota Ewing are top five contenders.

Pit gates open Thursday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while children 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’S)

Built Ford Tough MOWA 410 Sprint Cars

Pos Name Points 1 Jacob Patton 305 2 Mike Terry Jr 299 3 Jim Moughan 276 4 Brinton Marvel 246 5 Dustin Barks 216 6 Justin Peck 201 7 Jason Keith 200 8 Jeremy Standridge 199 9 Logan Faucon 194 10 Joe B Miller 182

Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 240 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 238 2 3 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 210 30 4 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 188 52 5 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 180 60 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 170 70 7 37 Dave Crawley Decatur IL 152 88 8 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 150 90 9 44 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive IL 128 112 10 99 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 128 112



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models