Tri-City and Fayette County MARS Double-Dip June 1-2

SOMERSET, KY (May 29, 2018)—The MARS Racing Series will get back to action after a few weeks off on Friday June 1st at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. and then on Saturday June 2nd at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Ill. for a pair of $3,000-to-win events.

This will mark the eleventh visit to Tri-City Speedway on Friday June 1 and the second-ever series visit to Fayette County Saturday June 2. Both events pay $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start with 30 laps being contested at Tri-City and 40 laps at Fayette County. Former MARS winners at Tri-City include: Bobby Pierce (2017), Billy Moyer (2015/2016), Jack Sullivan (2011), Terry Phillips (2004/2005/2007/2010), Jason Feger (2009) and Steve Sheppard Jr. (2006). Brian Shirley of Chatham, Ill. won the MARS tour event at Fayette County Speedway back in May over Frank Heckenast Jr.

After five races, there have been four different winners including David Seibers, Dennis Erb Jr., Brian Shirley (twice) and Shannon Babb. Tim Manville of Highland, Ill. leads the series points by a narrow four point margin over Tanner English of Benton, Ky. Dean Carpenter is third in series points followed by Caleb Ashby and David Seibers rounding out the top-five.

On Friday June 1, the series will head to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. racing for $3,000-to-win. In addition to the MARS/UMP Late Models, the UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Micros and Crate Late Models will all be in action. Pit gates open at 4:00 pm, the grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm, the drivers meeting is at 6:15 pm while hot laps are at 6:30 pm. Adult general admission is $20.00 while adult pit passes are $35.00.

On Saturday June 2, the series will visit Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Ill. racing for $3,000-to-win. In addition to the MARS/UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, B-Mods, Hornets and Street Stocks will also be in action. Pit gates open at 4:30 pm, the grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm while hot laps are at 6:30 pm. Adult general admission is $20.00 while adult pit passes are $35.00.

The tire rule for Tri-City Speedway is: Hoosier LM20/LM40 on the LF, RF and LR. The RR is a mandatory LM40. The tire rule at Fayette County Speedway will be Hoosier LM20 and LM40 anywhere on the car. Grooving and siping is allowed of any tire. The entry fee is $100 plus transponder rental fee if needed. The tow money to any car not making the field of 22 is $100. The MARS Racing Series does take random tire samples throughout the season.

Tri-City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL 62042. For more information, call (618) 931-7836 or visit www.tricityspeedway.net .

Fayette County Speedway is located at 1378 E. 2200 Ave. in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information, call (618) 347-2327 or visit www.FayetteCoSpeedway.com .

For more information on the MARS Racing Series, please call (606) 219-1723 or log on to www.MarsRacingSeries.com .

MARS Racing Series $3,000 to win Purse: 1) $3,000, 2) $1,500, 3) $1,000, 4) $800, 5) $700, 6) $600, 7) $500, 8) $475, 9) $450, 10) $425, 11) $400, 12) $375, 13) $350, 14) $325, 15) $300, 16) $300, 17) $300, 18) $300, 19) $300, 20) $300, 21) $300, 22) $300.

Current MARS Racing Series Points (after May 5)

1. Tim Manville-827

2. Tanner English-823

3. Dean Carpenter-789

4. Caleb Ashby-785

5. David Seibers-783

6. Dennis Erb Jr.-570

7. Brian Shirley-469

8. Gordy Gundaker-429

9. Drew Wilkerson-409

10. Jason Jameson-388

Upcoming MARS Racing Series Events:

June 1-Tri-City Speedway-Pontoon Beach, IL-$3,000 to win

June 2-Fayette County Speedway-Brownstown, IL-$3,000 to win

July 6-TBA

July 7-Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN-$5,000 to win

August 3-Bloomington Speedway-Bloomington, IN-$3,000 to win

August 4-Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN-$10,000 to win