Lebanon Midway Prepares For A Busy Night Of Action After A Successful Tony Roper Event.

Lebanon, Mo.-After a very successful Tony Roper Memorial Sunday, The Midway will swing back into round number 7 of The 2018 Championship Chase with a full night of racing along with Kids Bike Races at Intermission.

Classes competing will be the USRA B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Bombers and The Missouri Dirt Inex Legend Cars.

Some new names are at the top of the current point standings as Shannon Geller has moved to the Sing Rental Hornets point leader as Corey Henson was not in attendance for The Roper Race. Colt Cheevers has moved ahead of Rob Muilenburg in The Mi-Kel Industries Midwest Modified division as Muilenburg was absent from The Roper Event. These 2 drivers know both the Midwest and Midway very well as Muilenburg was one of the original Modified drivers and Cheevers was one of the first members of The B Mods. Both have excellent equipment and talent along with a great preventive maintanance program and talent.

Randy High has snuck into the top of the Complete Services Pure Stocks as Ron Duncan who hauls over 2 hours to compete at The Midway is starting to get back on track after a small string of bad luck.

We could see a new USRA S&S U-Pull It Parts B modified leader after Friday night as rumors are saying current track and Nationak point leader Kris Jackson could be missing from Friday night action with a high paying B Mod Special at Humboldt. Sam Petty has been consistent and is only 51 points out of the top pot and with 100 points to win, Steady Sam could bault to the top. Tyler Knudtson sets in 3rd place and it is a dog fight behind him for spots.

Mark Davis heads-up The Starnes Auto Street Stock points while Mark Simon heads up the 1st Community State Bank Bombers.

the river who has had the hot hand in The Legends is Justin Comer with several win between Midway, Springfield, and Monett. The real question is with his top running B Mod and the $777 to win B Mod Special upcoming, will he maybe bring both cars Friday Night.

Grandstand Gates open at 5PM along with the pit gates, Hot laps at 7 and Racing at 8PM.

For updated information visit The Facebook page and the website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net