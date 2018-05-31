Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Sprint Cars & Modified 50 Friday Night

Sprint Cars Making First 2018 Lincoln Speedway Visit On Friday Night

Modifieds Running A 50-Lap Special

(Lincoln, IL) This coming Friday, June 1, Lincoln Speedway will have a huge event featuring the Built Ford Tough 410 MOWA Sprint Cars, a 50-lap Modified special, Pro Late Models, and a combo event between the Midwest Street Stock Championship and Big Ten Street Stocks. The Friday affair definitely has a little something for everyone.

The DIRTcar Modifieds will co-headline the event with the Sprint cars and will run a 50-lap feature paying $1,500 to win. The Modifieds always draw great fields of cars to Lincoln Speedway and with the additional pay, Friday should see a stellar field and a great race. Currently, last year’s champion, Brandon Roberts, of Ashland, IL, leads the points after claiming last weekend’s feature event. Perennial favorite, Brian Lynn, of Mason City and his son, Austin, are tied for second spot in the standings. Mike Brooks and Jimmy Sinkhorn complete the top five.

The Built Ford Tough MOWA 410 Sprint Car Series Delivered By Morrow Brothers will see a strong field at the ¼-mile dirt oval, with Jacob Patton holding a slim 6 point lead over Mike Terry. Veteran Jim Moughan is currently on the podium in third. In addition to the series regulars, a number of outsiders are expected to compete for the top prize on the second of back-to-back nights, after the Macon Speedway Thursday night event.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are also on tap Friday night. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, won the only Pro Late feature event held at the track so far this season. The veteran driver is off to a great start, leading the points at not only Lincoln, but Macon Speedway as well. Mt. Vernon, IL’s Kyle McMahon is second, while Rudy Zaragoza, Roben Huffman, and Adam Mefford complete the top five.

Rounding out the four classes will be a strong field of Midwest Street Stock Championship and Big Ten Street Stocks. It’s a combo point event for the two series, as a couple of previous rainouts for each have put them on the schedule for this special event. Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols leads the MSSC points by four over Earl Park, IN’s Jerrad Krick. Terry Reed, Darrell Dick, and Rudy Zaragoza are in the top five heading to the series’ third event of the year. It will also be the third event of the year for the Big Ten Street Stocks. Nichols leads those points by eight over Dick, Justin Crowell, Zaragoza, and Reed.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end and the drivers meeting will begin at 5:45, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20, while kids 11 and under are free. Any returned rain check wristbands from two weeks ago can be used but must pay the difference.

