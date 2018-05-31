Return to Championship Racing in all Divisions this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

May 30, 2018

Media Relations

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The first special events of the season are now in the books and it is time to once again to turn the spotlight back to the weekly championship racing teams and fans who look to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) to provide their weekend racing fix.

Extreme Sports Action Athlete Drivers return for competition among Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks on Saturday, June 2nd. Once again, Modified division drivers have a shot at the offered-up bonus money by promoters Earl and Susan Walls. The normal weekly $1,000-to-win purse featuring $160-to-start money, the $1,200-to-win purse with $180-to-start money, or the $1,500-to-win bonus purse featuring $200-to-start is on the line if there are 24-or-more cars checked in prior to the pill draw close at 6:15 p.m.

Earl Walls recently stated, “I am disappointed in the car count for the Memorial Day weekend. We had a $15,000 purse, paid on both nights, lowered the entry, and increased the purse by nearly $2,000 and still had only 24 cars. We will not change anything this season because we’ve already announced our specials but next year may be a different story. There are classes drawing more cars and people to the pits and grandstands and there is a growing class in the area that wants to race with us, we have taken notice. I think other classes would appreciate what is offered and we will take a serious look at the future of the ‘Mighty’ Modifieds and their special events at CMS in the off-season. We may just look at special-events only.”

Walls, with the help of Hall-of-Fame announcer Tom Wilson, worked on building the class together in the late 90’s and brought one of the first special events as we know them now to the Modifieds in 1998. Since then, the Walls have hosted 57 Modified Special Events since first bringing the specials to the area. The Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl will mark the 58th such special event in just a few weeks over the Independence Day weekend. All eyes will be on the area Modified drivers to see if they show up and support the $5,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start offered up purse money put up by the Walls or if they let it slip through their clutches.

Heading into this weekend’s action, Dakkota Brisbin of Richmond leads David Doelz and Joey Harper in Pure Stocks. Jake Richards of Lansing, Kansas leads the B-Mod division ahead of Steven Clancy and Joey Lile. Ed Griggs of Pleasant Hill has secured the lead in Mod-Lites over Don Dannar and defending champion Dillon Raffurty. In Street Stocks, multiple-time champion Brett Wood of Warrensburg leads Devin Irvin and former champion Chad Eickleberry. A trio of former champions lead the way in Modified action as Sedalia’s Terry Schultz shows the way ahead of Gunner Martin and Chad Lyle.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, Alternative Wire and Cable, and Wheeler Truck Sales and Service, Inc.