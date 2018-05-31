Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Springfield Raceway To Host Reliable Chevrolet USRA B Mod Special

Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway swings back into action Saturday Night with a full program including The Reliable USRA Out-Pace B mod special paying $700 to win and $100 to start. There will be a $30 car entry fee and pit passes are only $30

The format will be open draw for heat spots, passing points and The top 8 will redraw for starting position Currently Jackie Dalton is holdig to the top spot in the track point standing over a fast moving Justin Comer

Reliable Chevrolet of Springfield has been a strong and long time supporter of the class and the “Official Supplier of The GM602 Motor to help reduce the cost in this exciting class.

Racing action will also feature The High-Horsepower of The USRA Modifieds, who seems to leave you on the edge of your seat with late race excitement that has been the norm this season. A strong field of drivers are expected to be on hand chasing current point leader Jody Tillman.

Action will also include Pure Stocks, Inex Legends and The popular Midwest Modz.

For more information on the racy and excitement of the high-banked “Quick Quarter” action of Springfield Raceway visit our Facebook page and visit The Website at WWW.Springfield Raceway.Com

