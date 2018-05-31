Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Young Scores 95Q Up On The Wheel 100, Patton, Ewing Triumph

Young Scores 95Q Up On The Wheel 100, Patton, Ewing Triumph

Trent Young, before tonight, had never seen Macon Speedway in a race car. After the final checkered flag, he led all 100 laps of the Inaugural 95Q Up On The Wheel 100 for the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. He would go on to survive multiple challenges throughout the event from runner up Ray Bollinger, among others.

In the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered By Morrow Brothers Ford, Paul Nienhiser had what seemed to be a perfect run going in the 25 lap main event before disaster struck in lapped traffic as he made contact with the lapped car of Ben Wagoner lap 18. Jacob Patton, who had been in the mix with the top 5, and would go on to triumph in the main event.

Dakota Ewing had a close call of his own in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar UMP Pro Crate Late Model main event. Going into turn 1 on lap 12 Dakota made contact with the outside wall and thought he had given the race away. He would go on to rebound and park the 25 in victory lane with a smile and a sigh of relief.

Macon Speedway will next be in action this coming Saturday, June 2nd for the Decatur Memorial Hospital Five Buck Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission. Six divisions of racing will be on hand. More info available at www.maconracing.com

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars – 1. 79J- Jacob Patton, 2. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 3. 5x-Justin Peck, 4. 51J-Ryan Jamison, 5. 5D-Zach Daum, 6. 88-Terry Babb, 7. 01-Justin Standridge, 8. 21-Brinton Marvel 9. 42-Cory Bruns, 10. 77U-Chris Urish

 

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:08:52.998

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 1 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L
3 5 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
4 7 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M
5 6 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
6 9 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
7 8 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14
8 11 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77
9 10 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K
10 (DNF) 3 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
11 (DNF) 4 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA 22T

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:00.366

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 1 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
3 4 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
4 5 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M
5 3 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
6 6 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:24.013

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L
2 3 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA 22T
3 1 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
4 4 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14
5 5 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 0.000
2 2 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 0.000
3 1 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M 0.000
4 6 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 0.000
5 4 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M 0.000
6 3 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77 0.000

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 0.000
2 1 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L 0.000
3 2 Tegan Evans Clinton, IA 22T 0.000
4 3 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14 0.000
5 4 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K 0.000

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

100 laps | 00:42:57.931

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y
2 4 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
3 13 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
4 8 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
5 7 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 72
6 11 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
7 3 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6
8 18 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
9 16 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
10 20 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98
11 12 Michael Rauch Decatur, IL 96
12 (DNF) 9 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 19
13 (DNF) 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
14 (DNF) 10 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
15 (DNF) 14 Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL 37
16 (DNF) 21 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive, IL 022
17 (DNF) 6 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11
18 (DNF) 17 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
19 (DNF) 5 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
20 (DNF) 15 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
21 (DNF) 19 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70

B Feature 1

10 laps | 00:30:53.126

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
2 3 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
3 4 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
4 5 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
5 7 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98
6 2 Gabe Menser Ashmore, IL 148
7 6 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 8 Tom Krankel Granite City, IL 12
9 (DNF) 9 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive, IL 022
DNS Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:05:07.637

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
2 3 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y
3 1 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
4 4 Michael Rauch Decatur, IL 96
5 7 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
6 6 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
7 (DNF) 5 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive, IL 022

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:38.055

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 1 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11
3 3 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 19
4 6 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
5 5 Gabe Menser Ashmore, IL 148
6 (DNF) 4 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
DNS Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:55.015

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 2 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
3 1 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
4 3 Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL 37
5 5 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
6 6 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:03:12.164

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6
2 3 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 72
3 2 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
4 4 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
5 5 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
6 6 Tom Krankel Granite City, IL 12

Qualifying 1

00:00:25.668

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10 11.852
2 3 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77 11.928
3 7 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y 11.951
4 6 Michael Rauch Decatur, IL 96 12.102
5 1 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive, IL 022 12.239
6 4 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70 12.418
7 5 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 12.710

Qualifying 2

00:00:24.376

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11 12.033
2 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 12.217
3 4 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 19 12.227
4 5 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z 12.314
5 2 Gabe Menser Ashmore, IL 148 12.417
6 6 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C 12.477
DNS Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 12.477

Qualifying 3

00:00:24.732

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 12.201
2 5 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555 12.299
3 2 Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL 37 12.303
4 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 12.340
5 3 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0 12.354
6 4 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98 12.632

Qualifying 4

00:00:24.609

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6 12.087
2 4 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36 12.231
3 1 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 72 12.266
4 2 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1 12.544
5 6 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 12.593
6 5 Tom Krankel Granite City, IL 12 12.695
