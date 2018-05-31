Young Scores 95Q Up On The Wheel 100, Patton, Ewing Triumph

Trent Young, before tonight, had never seen Macon Speedway in a race car. After the final checkered flag, he led all 100 laps of the Inaugural 95Q Up On The Wheel 100 for the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. He would go on to survive multiple challenges throughout the event from runner up Ray Bollinger, among others.
In the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered By Morrow Brothers Ford, Paul Nienhiser had what seemed to be a perfect run going in the 25 lap main event before disaster struck in lapped traffic as he made contact with the lapped car of Ben Wagoner lap 18. Jacob Patton, who had been in the mix with the top 5, and would go on to triumph in the main event.
Dakota Ewing had a close call of his own in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar UMP Pro Crate Late Model main event. Going into turn 1 on lap 12 Dakota made contact with the outside wall and thought he had given the race away. He would go on to rebound and park the 25 in victory lane with a smile and a sigh of relief.
Macon Speedway will next be in action this coming Saturday, June 2nd for the Decatur Memorial Hospital Five Buck Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission. Six divisions of racing will be on hand. More info available at www.maconracing.com
Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars – 1. 79J- Jacob Patton, 2. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 3. 5x-Justin Peck, 4. 51J-Ryan Jamison, 5. 5D-Zach Daum, 6. 88-Terry Babb, 7. 01-Justin Standridge, 8. 21-Brinton Marvel 9. 42-Cory Bruns, 10. 77U-Chris Urish
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:08:52.998
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|1
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|3
|5
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|4
|7
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45M
|5
|6
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|6
|9
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|7
|8
|Donnie Koehler
|Macon, IL
|14
|8
|11
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|9
|10
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
|10 (DNF)
|3
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|11 (DNF)
|4
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|22T
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:00.366
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|1
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|3
|4
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|4
|5
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45M
|5
|3
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|6
|6
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:24.013
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|2
|3
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|22T
|3
|1
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|4
|4
|Donnie Koehler
|Macon, IL
|14
|5
|5
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|0.000
|2
|2
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|0.000
|3
|1
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|0.000
|4
|6
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|0.000
|5
|4
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45M
|0.000
|6
|3
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|0.000
Qualifying 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|0.000
|2
|1
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|0.000
|3
|2
|Tegan Evans
|Clinton, IA
|22T
|0.000
|4
|3
|Donnie Koehler
|Macon, IL
|14
|0.000
|5
|4
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
|0.000
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
100 laps | 00:42:57.931
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|2
|4
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|3
|13
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|4
|8
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|5
|7
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72
|6
|11
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|7
|3
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|8
|18
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|9
|16
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|10
|20
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|98
|11
|12
|Michael Rauch
|Decatur, IL
|96
|12 (DNF)
|9
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|19
|13 (DNF)
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|14 (DNF)
|10
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|15 (DNF)
|14
|Dave Crawley Jr
|Decatur, IL
|37
|16 (DNF)
|21
|Tim Hancock, Jr.
|Mount Olive, IL
|022
|17 (DNF)
|6
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|11
|18 (DNF)
|17
|Tim Hancock
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|19 (DNF)
|5
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|20 (DNF)
|15
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|21 (DNF)
|19
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
B Feature 1
10 laps | 00:30:53.126
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|2
|3
|Tim Hancock
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|3
|4
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|4
|5
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|5
|7
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|98
|6
|2
|Gabe Menser
|Ashmore, IL
|148
|7
|6
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|8
|Tom Krankel
|Granite City, IL
|12
|9 (DNF)
|9
|Tim Hancock, Jr.
|Mount Olive, IL
|022
|DNS
|–
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:05:07.637
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|2
|3
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|3
|1
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|4
|4
|Michael Rauch
|Decatur, IL
|96
|5
|7
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|6
|6
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|7 (DNF)
|5
|Tim Hancock, Jr.
|Mount Olive, IL
|022
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:38.055
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|1
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|11
|3
|3
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|19
|4
|6
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|5
|5
|Gabe Menser
|Ashmore, IL
|148
|6 (DNF)
|4
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|DNS
|–
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:55.015
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|3
|1
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|4
|3
|Dave Crawley Jr
|Decatur, IL
|37
|5
|5
|Tim Hancock
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|6
|6
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|98
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:03:12.164
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|2
|3
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72
|3
|2
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|4
|4
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|5
|5
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|6
|6
|Tom Krankel
|Granite City, IL
|12
Qualifying 1
00:00:25.668
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|11.852
|2
|3
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|11.928
|3
|7
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|11.951
|4
|6
|Michael Rauch
|Decatur, IL
|96
|12.102
|5
|1
|Tim Hancock, Jr.
|Mount Olive, IL
|022
|12.239
|6
|4
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|12.418
|7
|5
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|12.710
Qualifying 2
00:00:24.376
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|1
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|11
|12.033
|2
|3
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|12.217
|3
|4
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|19
|12.227
|4
|5
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|12.314
|5
|2
|Gabe Menser
|Ashmore, IL
|148
|12.417
|6
|6
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|12.477
|DNS
|–
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|12.477
Qualifying 3
00:00:24.732
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|12.201
|2
|5
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|12.299
|3
|2
|Dave Crawley Jr
|Decatur, IL
|37
|12.303
|4
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|12.340
|5
|3
|Tim Hancock
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|12.354
|6
|4
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|98
|12.632
Qualifying 4
00:00:24.609
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|12.087
|2
|4
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|12.231
|3
|1
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72
|12.266
|4
|2
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|12.544
|5
|6
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|12.593
|6
|5
|Tom Krankel
|Granite City, IL
|12
|12.695