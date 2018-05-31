Young Scores 95Q Up On The Wheel 100, Patton, Ewing Triumph

Trent Young, before tonight, had never seen Macon Speedway in a race car. After the final checkered flag, he led all 100 laps of the Inaugural 95Q Up On The Wheel 100 for the Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. He would go on to survive multiple challenges throughout the event from runner up Ray Bollinger, among others.

In the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered By Morrow Brothers Ford, Paul Nienhiser had what seemed to be a perfect run going in the 25 lap main event before disaster struck in lapped traffic as he made contact with the lapped car of Ben Wagoner lap 18. Jacob Patton, who had been in the mix with the top 5, and would go on to triumph in the main event.

Dakota Ewing had a close call of his own in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar UMP Pro Crate Late Model main event. Going into turn 1 on lap 12 Dakota made contact with the outside wall and thought he had given the race away. He would go on to rebound and park the 25 in victory lane with a smile and a sigh of relief.

Macon Speedway will next be in action this coming Saturday, June 2nd for the Decatur Memorial Hospital Five Buck Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission. Six divisions of racing will be on hand. More info available at www.maconracing.com

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars – 1. 79J- Jacob Patton, 2. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 3. 5x-Justin Peck, 4. 51J-Ryan Jamison, 5. 5D-Zach Daum, 6. 88-Terry Babb, 7. 01-Justin Standridge, 8. 21-Brinton Marvel 9. 42-Cory Bruns, 10. 77U-Chris Urish