Jack Sullivan Wins COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Thriller at the Ridge

Rockabilly 45 on Deck for Saturday at I-30 Speedway

Paragould, Arkansas (06/01/18) – By a mere 0.08 of a second Jack Sullivan scored the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil victory on Friday night at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway

The current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man won a drag race back to the line over Kyle Beard to score his third series win of the season.

Sullivan led the first five laps from the New Vision Graphics Pole Position before Kyle the third-starting Beard took control on lap 6. Beard paced the field for the next 28 circuits.

Behind the leaders great racing reined supreme with three and four wide racing throughout the field.

The top two staged a great side-by-side battle on the final lap with Sullivan winning the race to the checkered flag by a matter of inches over Beard. Billy Moyer, Gavin Landers, and Patrik Daniel completed the Top-5 finishers.

The Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger was Gavin Landers, who advanced six spots to finish fourth.

Hunter Rasdon received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after an encounter with tractor tires ended his night.

Saturday night finds the action moving to I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) as the ¼-mile oval plays host to the eighth annual Rockabilly 45. This will mark the second of three visits by the tour to the facility in 2018. Drivers will be battling for $5,000-to-win and $400-to-start in the 45-lap finale. Modifieds, Bumper-To-Bumper Super Stocks and Mod Lites will also be on the evening’s card.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (6-12 years of age) $2 when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $35.

The tire rule for Saturday is as follows

I-30 Speedway

Front: 1350

Rear: 1350 with LM40/55 Right Rear Option in Feature

For more information on the events, please visit www.CRRaceway.com and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Beene Oil Co., Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, Kellick Farms, Midwest Automation, P&W Sales, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 1, 2018

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, AR)

Feature Results (35 Laps)

1)Jack Sullivan 2)Kyle Beard 3)Billy Moyer 4)Gavin Landers 5)Patrik Daniel 6)Tanner Kellick 7)Charlie Cole 8)Billy Moyer Jr. 9)Robby Moore 10)B.J. Robinson 11)Jon Mitchell 12)David Payne 13)Mark Nichols 14)Shane Stephens 15)Henry Gustavus Jr. 16)Jake Davis 17)Chris Jones 18)Jeff Floyd 19)Hunter Rasdon 20)John Hill 21)Steven Crocker 22)Travis Ashley

DNS: Brandon Harris, Lynn Irwin, Dewayne Brooks, Drake Findley

Entries: 26

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Jack Sullivan

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

ROCKHARD Powder Coating Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

Hoosier Race Tires Heat Race #4 Winner: Patrik Daniel

Beene Oil Co. B-Main Winners: Jeff Floyd, Steven Crocker

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jack Sullivan

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Hunter Rasdon

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Gavin Landers (10th-4th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jack Sullivan

Lap Leaders: Jack Sullivan (1-5, 35); Kyle Beard (6-34)

Cautions: 1

Red Flag: 1

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com