Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 6/1/18

USRA S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts B Modifieds

1) Sam Petty 2) Eric Turner 3) Dillion McCowan 4) Tyler Knudtson 5) Kelly Hicks 6) Ricky Watkins 7) Rich Reynolds 8) Donnie Jackson 9) Brian Myers 10) Dayton Pursley

Lebanon, Mo.- Sam Petty started on the pole and fended back several attempts from Tyler Knudtson and then Eric Turner in capturing his 1st feature win Friday Night at The Lebanon Midway Speedway and vaulted into the track point lead.

After finishing 2nd to Turner in his qualifying heat, the row redraw placed Petty on the front row pole with Knudtson on his outside with Eric Turner and Brian Myers occupying row 2. On the start, Petty used his knowledge of the track to grab the opening lead with Knudtson staying to his side as the duo stayed close. The 1st caution in the face paced feature saw Brian Myers go around in turn 1 with contact from Ricky Watkins as both drivers went to the rear. Petty fired off the double-file restart in front as Knudtson had Eric Turner trying to move around for position as young Dillion McCowan had placed himself into the mix. Rich Reynolds single car spin put the pack even closer to Petty.

On the restart, everyone was on the gas quickly ready to get the jump on Petty and it really changed the running order as Knudtson fell back as Turner got a good restart as action behind was tight and close.

A late caution placed Turner within striking distance of Petty as Kelly Hicks had gained several spots in the long green run. Petty hit his marks perfect in holding back Turner taking the win in his John West Logging/Macs Performance/Shaw number 9 and vaulted to the track point lead. Turner, in his 1st USRA B Modified Race was on hand getting laps in getting ready for The Speedway’s $777 win coming up in 2 weeks. Young McCowan held back early contender Knudtson for the 3rd place spot. For Petty, he was as happy for local sponsor John West Logging of Niangua. He is with us at almost every race and really helps support the race team in many ways.

Starnes Auto Street Stocks

1) Tim Petty 2) Joe Francis 3) Daniel Deason 4) Mark Davis 5) Jay Flinn 6) Steve Scott

Tim Petty makes it 2 in a row taking the top spot from leader and track point leader Mark Davis. Joe Francis recovers from a flat tire and charges back for the runner-up spot as Petty was on a rail.

Sing Rental Hornets

1) Shannon Geller 2) Jason Walls 3) Mason Rodden 4) Ricky Reynolds 5) Caleb Price 6) Brian Thompson 7) William Garner 8) Tyson Moore 9) Sarah Cunningham 10) Ashley Henderson 11) Ed Henson 12) Kelly Escamillia 13) James Reynolds 14) Jonathon Finley 15) Shyanne Bowman 16) Dewey Resch 17) Corey Henson

Point leader Geller takes advantage of his front row starting spot and jumps to the opening lead over Price as Walls was riding steady and letting the race come to him. Geller then has to survive a late race surge from Walls for his 2nd win of the season with great racing all over the pack. Early season point leader Henson has issues early as Ricky Reynolds continues to recover from a rough opening night race.

INEX Missouri Dirt Legends

1( Justin Comer 2) Wayne Johnston 3) Graysen McKinney 4) Dave Comer 5) Mick Gilbert 6) Chase Gilbert 7) Shane Lee

Comer continues his streak in Southwest Missouri Legends action. Gilbert takes the opening lead as McKinney has problems on the start. Pits and then comes back strong. The mid race up from with Comer, Johnston and Gilbert before Comer pulls away late.

Mi-Kel Industries Midwest Modz

1) Colt Cheevers 2) Rob Muilenburg 3) Dewayne Hobbs 4) Elijah Keepper 5) Trent Wynn 6) Luke Gideon 7) Donnie Gennings 8) James Epperson 9) Jeremy Hazel 10) Billy Jones DNS-Trei Walters

Cheevers fires another win in the Colt 45 special from the 10th starting spot. Keepper and Gennings make contact on the start with both going to the rear. Muilenburg gets the opening lead with Hobbs staying close as Cheevers is slicing through the field. With Muilenburg and Hobbs swapping the top spot, a late caution bunched the field with Cheevers using the restart for the advantage for the win.

Complete Services Pure Stocks

1) Robert High 2) Ron Duncan 3) Ron Myers 4) Dalton White 5) Les Hayes 6) Justin Roberts 7) Randy High 8) Jordan Goodard 9) Quintin Day 10) Jamie Petty

While Robert High was the car to beat, lots of action provided with Duncan and Roberts rallying from flat tires to contend late in the race. With Randy High having late race issues-Duncan should jump back to the top of the standings.

1st State Bank Bombers

1) Derek Brown 2) John Gamble 3) Derek Collins 4) William Garner 5) Sam McDaniel 6) Joe Francis 7) Tony Wright DNS-Rob White

A wild night from the heats where Wright rolled over his car to the feature as Brown got the early jump to capture the win.