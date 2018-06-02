Macon Speedway Results -6/2/18

Dick Doubles Down at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) In 72 years, Macon Speedway has hosted just about everything in front of an audience. Auto racing, monster truck car-crushing, the circus, figure-8 races and now in year 73, a wedding. Darrell Dick, street stock driver, wed his long time girlfriend Cindy during intermission at the center of the racetrack by ordained minister and long time track announcer Larry Limbach. Scratch that off the Macon Speedway To-Do List. Darrell Dick took to the track in his division during the Midwest Big Ten Series and finished fourth during the feature race. His son Timmy would take the checkered flag after his uncle Chris Dick led the early stages of the race. Timmy would race away from leader Matt Maier and take the checkered flag. The win was his second on the night. Timmy Dick would win the first feature of the night in the Sportsman division.

Racing hard and sharp with former track champion Dennis Vandermeersch, the two collided and Vandermeersch would get put towards the concrete and his car would be finished for the night. With five laps to go, Dick cruised towards the finish line for the win. Second place finisher Danny Smith led at the beginning, fell to second place and then would spin out on a restart and be forced to the back of the field. With laps remaining and cars falling out, Smith would rebound for a second place finish.

Tim Hancock was dominating in the B-Modified feature. After getting the pole position, Hancock would blast away from the field. With consecutive green flag laps going, Kevin Crowder started to catch up to the leader but ran out of time. Hancock would take a breather and race the same car in the Billingsley Elite Wash A-Modified feature and get a pole position start due to an invert dice roll that took place after the final heat race. After issues during restarts would cause accidents and eliminate cars from the race, Hancock stayed ahead of the field and would capture an A-Modified feature win. Rodney Standerfer ran his race at the bottom of the track and tried to get Hancock off his game but it was not meant to be on this night.

Jake Little finished off the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature with a 20-lap win. Running on the top side and distancing himself from Guy Taylor and Dakota Ewing, Little made sure there would be no challenging from the competition. However, a spinout coming to the checkered flag set up a one-lap dash to the finish that Little would control.

The Hornets division saw a terrific cap to the evening with Jeremy Reed holding off Adam Webb in the 15-lap feature. Cook Crawford led early but gave way to Mike Eskew and then Jeremy Reed as the laps dragged longer.

Macon Speedway wishes to congratulate Darrell and Cindy Dick on their nuptials and thank them for allowing the audience to be part of their special evening. The night, sponsored by Decatur Memorial Hospital, was the fan favorite Five Buck Night where admission was just $5. Many race fans took advantage of the opportunity on a warm and summer-like night to be part of the cheap admission. Macon Speedway continues racing in June with POWRi Speedweek next Saturday night with the POWRi National Midget Series, POWRi Micro Sprint Series, POWRi Division II Midgets and Pro Late Models making up the show.