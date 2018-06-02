Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Macon Speedway Results -6/2/18

Macon Speedway Results -6/2/18

Dick Doubles Down at Macon Speedway

 

(Macon, IL) In 72 years, Macon Speedway has hosted just about everything in front of an audience. Auto racing, monster truck car-crushing, the circus, figure-8 races and now in year 73, a wedding. Darrell Dick, street stock driver, wed his long time girlfriend Cindy during intermission at the center of the racetrack by ordained minister and long time track announcer Larry Limbach. Scratch that off the Macon Speedway To-Do List. Darrell Dick took to the track in his division during the Midwest Big Ten Series and finished fourth during the feature race. His son Timmy would take the checkered flag after his uncle Chris Dick led the early stages of the race. Timmy would race away from leader Matt Maier and take the checkered flag. The win was his second on the night. Timmy Dick would win the first feature of the night in the Sportsman division.

 

Racing hard and sharp with former track champion Dennis Vandermeersch, the two collided and Vandermeersch would get put towards the concrete and his car would be finished for the night. With five laps to go, Dick cruised towards the finish line for the win. Second place finisher Danny Smith led at the beginning, fell to second place and then would spin out on a restart and be forced to the back of the field. With laps remaining and cars falling out, Smith would rebound for a second place finish.

 

Tim Hancock was dominating in the B-Modified feature. After getting the pole position, Hancock would blast away from the field. With consecutive green flag laps going, Kevin Crowder started to catch up to the leader but ran out of time. Hancock would take a breather and race the same car in the Billingsley Elite Wash A-Modified feature and get a pole position start due to an invert dice roll that took place after the final heat race. After issues during restarts would cause accidents and eliminate cars from the race, Hancock stayed ahead of the field and would capture an A-Modified feature win. Rodney Standerfer ran his race at the bottom of the track and tried to get Hancock off his game but it was not meant to be on this night.

 

Jake Little finished off the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature with a 20-lap win. Running on the top side and distancing himself from Guy Taylor and Dakota Ewing, Little made sure there would be no challenging from the competition. However, a spinout coming to the checkered flag set up a one-lap dash to the finish that Little would control.

 

The Hornets division saw a terrific cap to the evening with Jeremy Reed holding off Adam Webb in the 15-lap feature. Cook Crawford led early but gave way to Mike Eskew and then Jeremy Reed as the laps dragged longer.

 

Macon Speedway wishes to congratulate Darrell and Cindy Dick on their nuptials and thank them for allowing the audience to be part of their special evening. The night, sponsored by Decatur Memorial Hospital, was the fan favorite Five Buck Night where admission was just $5. Many race fans took advantage of the opportunity on a warm and summer-like night to be part of the cheap admission. Macon Speedway continues racing in June with POWRi Speedweek next Saturday night with the POWRi National Midget Series, POWRi Micro Sprint Series, POWRi Division II Midgets and Pro Late Models making up the show.

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:07:24.154

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
2 3 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C
3 4 Cody Stillwell Godfrey, IL 00S
4 5 Tom Riech Springfield, IL 57R
5 2 Tim Riech Petersburg, IL 55
6 7 Jerry Thompson Troy, IL 18
7 9 Billy Adams Shelbyville, IL 74
8 (DNF) 6 Ricky Smith Alton, IL 61S
DNS Amanda Adams Shelbyville, IL 11

Heat 1: Lineup

8 laps | 00:03:59.937

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Tom Riech Springfield, IL 57R
2 Cody Stillwell Godfrey, IL 00S
3 Jerry Thompson Troy, IL 18
4 Billy Adams Shelbyville, IL 74
5 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:04:15.987

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tim Riech Petersburg, IL 55
2 4 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C
3 3 Ricky Smith Alton, IL 61S
DNS Amanda Adams Shelbyville, IL 11

Hornets

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 10 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
2 5 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
3 4 Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 21
4 7 Matt Reed Decatur, IL 4
5 14 John Lewis Cerro Gordo, IL 44
6 2 Marty Sullivan Decatur, IL 39M
7 11 Paul Merriman Decatur, IL 39P
8 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK
9 (DNF) 8 Ken Reed Decatur, IL 98
10 (DNF) 13 Justin Miller Petersburg, IL 1120
11 (DNF) 6 Carter Dart Springfield, IL D7
12 (DNF) 9 Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K
13 (DNF) 3 Steve Stine Stonington, IL 04
DNS Tristin Quinlan Decatur, IL 55
DNS Paul Peters Pana, IL 96

Heat 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
2 4 Steve Stine Stonington, IL 04
3 1 Marty Sullivan Decatur, IL 39M
4 3 Matt Reed Decatur, IL 4
5 7 Ken Reed Decatur, IL 98
6 8 Paul Merriman Decatur, IL 39P
7 (DNF) 6 John Lewis Cerro Gordo, IL 44
8 (DNF) 2 Paul Peters Pana, IL 96

Heat 2

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
2 6 Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 21
3 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK
4 5 Carter Dart Springfield, IL D7
5 2 Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K
6 4 Tristin Quinlan Decatur, IL 55
7 7 Justin Miller Petersburg, IL 1120

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:12:36.158

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
2 6 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
3 5 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
4 3 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M
5 4 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
6 1 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14
7 7 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5
8 8 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K
9 10 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL X
10 9 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:51.167

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
2 2 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
3 3 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
4 4 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5
5 5 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:56.994

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 4 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M
3 3 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14
4 2 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K
DNS Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL X

Qualifying 1

00:00:24.551

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 11.836
2 4 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 11.937
3 6 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 12.008
4 2 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K 12.130
5 9 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 12.145
6 1 Donnie Koehler Macon, IL 14 12.158
7 8 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5 12.226
8 7 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45M 12.282
9 5 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z 12.854
10 10 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL X 0.000

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:13:35.881

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 122
2 1 Chris Dick Deland, IL 22C
3 2 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
4 6 Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22X
5 9 Justin Crowell Lincoln, IL 24
6 7 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL 23Z
7 (DNF) 4 Larry Russell, Decatur, IL X7
8 (DNF) 10 Matthew Yaden Monticello, IL 19
9 (DNF) 8 Jerit Murphy Lodge, IL 58
10 (DNF) 5 Terry Reed Decatur, IL 5

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:49.782

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
2 2 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 122
3 4 Terry Reed Decatur, IL 5
4 3 Jerit Murphy Lodge, IL 58
5 5 Matthew Yaden Monticello, IL 19

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:27.933

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Chris Dick Deland, IL 22C
2 2 Larry Russell, Decatur, IL X7
3 4 Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22X
4 5 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL 23Z
5 1 Justin Crowell Lincoln, IL 24

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:15:31.673

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
2 3 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
3 7 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6
4 9 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98
5 4 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
6 1 Alan Crowder Elwin, IL 87C
7 10 Cody Stillwell Godfrey, IL 00
8 8 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
9 (DNF) 5 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
10 (DNF) 6 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:31.094

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11
2 4 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
3 1 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0
4 3 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6
5 5 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:41.693

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
2 2 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
3 5 Alan Crowder Elwin, IL 87C
4 3 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
DNS Cody Stillwell Godfrey, IL 00

Qualifying 1

00:00:25.721

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Tim Hancock Mount Olive, IL 0 12.439
2 1 Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 11 12.499
3 4 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6 12.742
4 3 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 12.856
5 5 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98 12.956

Qualifying 2

00:00:26.221

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10 12.613
2 2 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 12.696
3 1 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43 13.104
4 3 Cody Stillwell Godfrey, IL 00 13.152
5 4 Alan Crowder Elwin, IL 87C 13.206

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 22
2 2 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98
3 9 Scott Williams Anchor, IL 112
4 11 Mitch Ringler Taylorville, IL 94
5 10 Josh Wanless Riverton, IL 17W
6 (DNF) 12 Tim Bedinger Taylorville, IL 17
7 (DNF) 1 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington, IL 25
8 (DNF) 5 Terry Myers Buffalo, IL 12M
9 (DNF) 3 Scott Landers Taylorville, IL 41
10 (DNF) 8 Brad Bedinger Taylorville, IL 21
11 (DNF) 4 Ethan Schnapp Springfield, IL 7S
12 (DNF) 7 Ty Nation Taylorville, IL 93

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington, IL 25
2 5 Scott Landers Taylorville, IL 41
3 3 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 22
4 1 Brad Bedinger Taylorville, IL 21
5 6 Scott Williams Anchor, IL 112
6 2 Mitch Ringler Taylorville, IL 94

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Danny Smith Argenta, IL 98
2 1 Ethan Schnapp Springfield, IL 7S
3 4 Terry Myers Buffalo, IL 12M
4 5 Ty Nation Taylorville, IL 93
5 6 Josh Wanless Riverton, IL 17W
6 (DNF) 2 Tim Bedinger Taylorville, IL 17
