Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Martin, Mullins, Raffurty, Ebert, and Harper!

June 2, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Saturday turned out to be a near-perfect night for racing at Central Missouri Speedway with 87 drivers registered into the pits for racing in five divisions. The best payouts in the area brought out the best drivers in the area for weekly championship racing.

Preliminary Action Recap: Extreme Sports Action Athlete Drivers competed in heat races to set the starting grids for the five weekly division features. Pure Stock heat wins went to Dakkota Brisbin and Darrin Christy while Brad Smith, Rex Harris, and Chad Staus were victorious in the B-mods heats. Travis Alexander, Dillon Raffurty, and Justin Raffurty drove hard to claim the Mod-Lite wins. A scary moment took place in Mod-Lite heat-race action as Anthony Lane took a wild ride in his heat but emerged okay and later returned to start his main event later in the night thanks to the lending hand of several fellow Mod-Lite competitors. Michael Mullins and Allen Perryman won the two Street Stocks heats. ‘Mighty Modifieds capped off the night’s heat-race action with Aaron Marrant claiming his first CMS win of the year as Jason Pursley and Gunner Martin closed out prelim action with heat-race victories.

Main Events Recap: Joey Harper, son of former Street Stock champion Wayne Harper, emerged victorious from a highly competitive Pure Stock A-main. In fact, Father Wayne Harper sat behind the wheel of a race car on this night for the first time in 12 years as his son went to victory lane! Darrin Christy applied some late pressure but finished second to Harper with Jonathan Evans third. In the B-Mod feature, Brad Smith led the early laps before Jacob Ebert took command on lap nine. Ebert eventually held off several strong charges from Smith and Steve Clancy to claim his 41st career CMS win by holding off Smith and Clancy for the win. When the Midwest Mod-Lites returned for their main event, pole-sitter and defending champion Dillon Raffurty set the pace out front and dominated the 20-lap event ahead of a hard-charging Cody Miller and Ed Griggs at the finish to claim his second win of the season. In Street Stock action, a new winner for the year emerged as Michael Mullins of Kingsville, Missouri returned to victory lane for his fourth-career CMS trip to victory lane. Former champion Clayton Campbell stalked him all race long but Mullins prevailed for the victory with Cody Frazon in a solid run finishing in third. To finish the night, 20 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds returned to the track to close out the night with a $1,000-to-win, 20-lap main event. A pair of former champions paced the field at the start with Terry Schultz and Aaron Marrant showing the way. Schultz led the opening laps before another former champion, Gunner Martin advanced to the point to grab the lead by lap 17 of the 25-lap event. Martin ultimately prevailed for his sixth-career CMS victory to cap off an outstanding night of racing from participating drivers. In his victory-lane interview, Martin said, “My tires warmed up enough to get by Schultz.”

Championship Racing continues next Saturday, June 9th for Budweiser Race Night, featuring Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. For complete information head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Spectator Grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15, the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes regardless of age are $30. Information subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 6-2-18. Complete results may be found on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Joey Harper (21J)

Buckner, Mo. 100 2. 4. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 9. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 91 4. 1. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 87 5. 8. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 84 6. 11. Austin O’Bryan (21M)

Independence, Mo. 81 7. 12. Wayne Harper (28W)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 6. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 5. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo. 74 10. 3. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 72 11. 7. Zach Johnson (43)

Sibley, Mo. 70 12. 10. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 68 DNS. 13. Jason Ballard (007)

Yates Center, Ks. 0

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 2. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo. 95 3. 6. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 91 4. 12. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 87 5. 3. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 84 6. 7. Dillon McCowan (8)

Urban, Mo. 81 7. 1. Rex Harris (30)

Mack’s Creek, Mo. 78 8. 14. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 76 9. 11. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 74 10. 19. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 72 11. 9. Vic Trancino (21V)

Basehor, Ks. 70 12. 15. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 68 13. 10. Derek Nevels (44)

Corder, Mo. 66 14. 16. Gary McGinnis (38)

Blue Springs, Mo. 64 15. 13. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 62 16. 17. Tim Smith (2)

Concordia, Mo. 60 17. 20. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 58 18. 8. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 56 19. 5. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 55 DNS. 18. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 0 DNS. 21. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 14. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 5. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 91 4. 9. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 2. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 84 6. 3. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 4. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 78 8. 8. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 76 9. 6. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 74 10. 11. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 72 11. 12. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks. 70 12. 17. John Sharp (88)

Vassar, Ks. 68 13. 16. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 66 14. 7. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 64 15. 10. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 62 16. 15. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 60 17. 13. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 58 18. 19. Renee Sharp (78)

Vassar, Ks. 56 19. 18. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 55 DNS. 20. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 100 2. 3. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 95 3. 6. Cody Frazon (04)

LaMonte, Mo. 91 4. 2. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 87 5. 4. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 84 6. 5. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 8. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 78 8. 9. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 76 9. 11. Daryl Dooling (88)

Ashland, Mo. 74 10. 7. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 72 11. 13. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo. 70 12. 10. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo. 68 13. 12. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 66

MODIFIED A-Feature