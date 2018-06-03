Owens Slides Past Madden for Win at Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP, TN – June 2, 2018 – Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN collected his second World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series win of the 2018 season after a thrilling feature event at Volunteer Speedway. Owens and Chris Madden battled for the lead for the majority of the race until Owens successfully completed the pass on lap 47 of the 50-lap Sears Craftsman Feature. The Newport Nightmare’s victory brought the crowd to its feet in jubilation.

“Man, it was an awesome, awesome track tonight,” said Owens. “It’s just one of those deals where you didn’t want to be leading because you didn’t know if the track groove was going to be up high or down low, but the groove was pretty much wherever you wanted it to be. We had a good car but hats off to Chris and them. It was a heck of a race. I enjoyed every bit of it. I hope we made the fans happy.”

Madden commanded the lead from pole-sitter Michael Chilton on lap 13 and continued to hold off a close battle within the top-five between Owens, McDowell, Chilton, and Sheppard. The 50-lap event had zero cautions which made it difficult for the race leader to pull away from the pack.

“The track was so racy so you could run up high, down low, wherever you wanted to go and so you didn’t know where the guy in front of you was going to go from one lap to another,” said Owens. “Nobody knew where they were going especially with lapped traffic. We’re just proud to bring this Ramirez Motorsports race car home.”

With only three laps remaining, Owens pulled the trigger and slid by Madden for the lead. Unfortunately for Madden, who had led nearly three-fourths of the event, a lapped car kept him contained ultimately allowing Owens to pull away and claim the $10,000 payday in his home state.

“We’re a little disappointed we didn’t get the win,” said Madden. “Lapped traffic got us bottled up there. We had the best car here tonight and we’ve done a hell of a job on our race car this year. We got speed, so you know, the wins will come. It’s easy to run second behind a guy and set him up for a win. He pulled a big slide job and there just happened to be a lapped car and I didn’t want to crash him so it is what it is.”

McDowell rounded out the podium during the World of Outlaws first return to Volunteer Speedway since 2008.

“I was seeing a heck of a race there, I just couldn’t capitalize and get a breakthrough traffic. Those guys raced their tails off and it was a lot of fun to get up there and race like that.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will continue its busy month of June with a three-race swing at Stateline Speedway on June 14, Ransomville Speedway on June 15 and Wayne County Speedway on June 16.

Abbreviated results from Volunteer Speedway

Sears Craftsman Feature (50 Laps): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens [3][$10,000]; 2. 44-Chris Madden [2][$5,000]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell [5][$3,000]; 4. 97-Michael Chilton [1][$2,500]; 5. 1-Brandon Sheppard [4][$2,000]; 6. 18C-Chase Junghans [6][$1,700]; 7. 157-Mike Marlar [7][$1,400]; 8. 101-Casey Roberts [12][$1,300]; 9. 50-Shanon Buckingham [17][$1,200]; 10. 22-Chris Ferguson [8][$1,100]; 11. 25-Shane Clanton [24][$1,050]; 12. 91-Tyler Erb [13][$1,000]; 13. 9H-Cory Hedgecock [16][$950]; 14. B1-Brent Larson [10][$900]; 15. 54-David Breazeale [9][$850]; 16. 7-Rick Eckert [11][$800]; 17. 9-Devin Moran [18][$770]; 18. 55-Benji Hicks [19][$750]; 19. 144-Chris Barton [20][$730]; 20. 14m-Morgan Bagley [21][$700]; 21. 21-Robby Moses [23][$700]; 22. 10-Chad Ogle [22][$700]; 23. 53-Ray Cook [15][$700]; 24. 116-Brandon Overton [14][$700]

Hard Charger Award: 25-Shane Clanton[+13]

Qualifying: 1. 44-Chris Madden, 13.085; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens, 13.135; 3. 97-Michael Chilton, 13.224; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 13.296; 5. 22-Chris Ferguson, 13.3; 6. 54-David Breazeale, 13.314; 7. B1-Brent Larson, 13.315; 8. 7-Rick Eckert, 13.377; 9. 101-Casey Roberts, 13.399; 10. 157-Mike Marlar, 13.428; 11. 18c-Chase Junghans, 13.435; 12. 17M-Dale McDowell, 13.443; 13. 9h-Cory Hedgecock, 13.444; 14. 116-Brandon Overton, 13.46; 15. 9-Devin Moran, 13.474; 16. 91-Tyler Erb, 13.508; 17. 144-Chris Barton, 13.572; 18. 53-Ray Cook, 13.577; 19. 55-Benji Hicks, 13.625; 20. 50-Shanon Buckingham, 13.629; 21. 25-Shane Clanton, 13.712; 22. 10-Chad Ogle, 13.828; 23. 21-Robby Moses, 13.836; 24. 14m-Morgan Bagley, 13.927