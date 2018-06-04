STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.4.2018

Below are the rankings heading into the 24th Annual Dream this week at Eldora Speedway. Scott Bloomquist is the leader in the rankings and has 7 Dream titles and is your defending event winner. I would think that makes him the favorite. Billy Moyer is the only driver that has multiple Dream wins, his total is 2, and his last Dream victory came in 2010. Shane Clanton, Don O’Neal, Steve Casebolt, Jimmy Mars, Darrell Lanigan, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell, and Jonathan Davenport each have one title.

Bloomquist took last weekend off preparing for this event, anytime he has a week to prepare for an event and especially at Eldora, the field may be in trouble. I think you can expect Davenport and McDowell with Owens in the mix. I think there are two drivers who always run well at Eldora who have not yet won the Dream and will be very strong Chris Madden and Mike Marlar are going to be factors.

The only drivers in the Top 25 not going to the Dream will be Brian Shirley and Don Shaw. Shirley is preparing for an assault on the UMP Hell Tour which begins next Wednesday at Peoria.

Last weekend Jimmy Owens had a great weekend picking up the World of Outlaw win at Volunteer and finishing second at 141 Speedway. Ricky Weiss picked up $10,000 at the Dakota State Fair and Jared Miley picked up $8,000 dollars at Stateline Speedway in New York. Local Corey Hedgecock beat the World of Outlaws on his home track 141 Speedway located in Seymour, Tennessee. The win was worth $10,000.

24th Annual Dream kicks off Thursday with a pair of $5,000 to win events, Friday will pay $10,000 to win for both features. Saturday of course will pay $100,000 to win for the 100 lap feature event.

Not much going on locally this week as teams and tracks in Illinois focus on getting ready for the Summer Nationals. Last week Brian Shirley dominated the MARS events at both Tri-City Speedway and Fayette County Fairgrounds. Both tracks put on great shows and were both very racy.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 6/4/2018

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

2 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

3 Chris Madden S. Carolina

4 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

5 Mike Marlar Tennessee

6 Bobby Pierce Illinois

7 Dale McDowell Georgia

8 Tim McCreadie New York

9 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

10 Josh Richards West Virginia

11 Chris Simpson Iowa

12 Brian Shirley Illinois

13 Shannon Babb Illinois

14 Ricky Weiss Canada

15 Shane Clanton Georgia

16 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

17 Brandon Overton Tennessee

18 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

19 Michael Page Georgia

20 Kyle Bronson Florida

21 Dennis Erb Jr. Illinois

22 Don Shaw Minnesota

23 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

24 Don O’Neal Indiana

25 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don