POWRi Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week

Belleville, IL – In just a few short days, Illinois race fans’ most anticipated week of open wheel racing roars to life. POWRi’s Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week kicks off Wednesday night at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois featuring a double-dose of action with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League.

Thursday, both divisions tackle the fan and driver favorite of Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois. Friday, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints and the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midgets along with the Badger Midgets join the docket, all set to invade “America’s Baddest Bullring” at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Saturday the WAR Wildcard Sprints will break away to run at Tri-State Speedway, while trio are slated to tame Mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois. Sunday, the three divisions head to Lincoln Speedway in what is sure to be an action-packed finale to the Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week.

In the last five years of competition, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week has seen four different divisions compete, with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League anchoring the action, followed by the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, the POWRi Lucas Regional Midgets, and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, all partaking throughout various years. Originally held over four nights, POWRi Illinois SPEED Week graduated to five-straight nights of action in 2016 and has since held to that tradition.

With the addition of Fayette County Speedway to 2018, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week will have seen a total of nine different tracks make up the week’s schedule since the inaugural showing. 11 different drivers took wins throughout the 20 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League portions of Illinois SPEED Week, while 11 drivers hold 18 POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League victories.

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Tanner Thorson holds six SPEED Week victories, while the next closest competitor, Michael Pickens has three. Christopher Bell holds the most championships with two (2013, 2015 tie).

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, Joe B. Miller has five SPEED Week victories on his resume and also holds the most championships with two (2015, 2017). The next closest competitor, Nick Howard has three wins.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.