Dennis Erb, Jr. Eyes Second Dirt Late Model Dream Victory on Heels of Strong Weekend!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing took advantage of an off-weekend from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series grind to enter a pair of $3,000 to win MARS Racing Series battles in their home state of Illinois on June 1-2. On Friday night at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the second fastest lap overall during the qualifying session prior to scoring the victory in his heat race. After starting the 30-lapper from the outside of the front row, Dennis sported a fast racecar and was able to claim an impressive runner-up effort behind only victor Brian Shirley.

At Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois on Saturday evening, a similar $3,000 payday was on the line. Dennis stopped the clock seventh quickest during time trials and later ran second in his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then rolled off from the outside of the second row in the A-Main and with his harder tire selection, Dennis made a late charge in the 40-lap affair. He worked his way past multiple cars including Shannon Babb and Jason Feger to make it up to the second position to garner another runner-up performance behind winner Brian Shirley. Full results from both weekend shows can be accessed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

One of the biggest events of the 2018 season takes center stage this upcoming weekend (June 7-9) on the hallowed grounds of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The 24th running of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ will take place at the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant in Darke County this weekend and Eldora has posted a total purse approaching $400,000. The three-day crown jewel spectacular will start with a pair of Twin 25 programs with each 25-lapper on Thursday night paying $5,000 to the winner and both 25-lap affairs on Friday evening boasting a $10,000 top prize.

The stakes will raise exponentially on Saturday, as the star-studded field will dwindle down to 28 feature starters. Each driver that transfers into the 100-lap ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ will receive at least $2,500, while one lucky driver will bring home the hefty $100,000 windfall. Dennis has transferred into seven ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ headliners in his career and captured the huge six-figure win back in 2016. Tons of race information and coverage from this weekend at the “Big E” can be found by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $165,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com