Landon Simon takes Fairbury WAR win!

FAIRBURY, IL (June 5, 2018) – Landon Simon was the victor Tuesday night at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprint League. It was his first WAR win of the 2018 season as he won multiple WAR races in 2017. Thomas Meseraull (2nd) and Mitch Wissmiller (3rd) completed the podium.

After earning the LRB Inc. “High Point Man” award from his stellar heat race performance, Simon pulled the ace for the redraw which left him to start on the pole of the 25-lap feature event. Once the green flag dropped at “FALS” for the WAR Sprints, Mitch Wissmiller would assume the lead by utilizing the bottom groove. He would remain in a comfortable lead until halfway through the race when the top groove started to come in and Landon Simon would take over the lead railing around the top of the high banked, ¼ mile track. Meseraull would also get around Wissmiller on the high side.

The final laps left Simon and Meseraull banging the cushion fighting for the $2,000 payday, but Simon would prevail as he rocketed toward his 3rd WAR win of his career.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints are back in action Friday, June 8 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois followed by Saturday night, June 9 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana for a co-sanctioned event with MSCS.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are racing next at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Missouri on Saturday, June 16.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprint League

6-5-18

Fairbury American Legion Speedway – 17 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (2); 2. 24-Landon Simon, Tipp City, OH (7); 3. N2-Nic Harris, Atlanta, IL (3); 4. 114-Brent Moore, Loda, IL (1); 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (4); 6. 20-Steve Thomas, Rantoul, IL (6); 7. 31-Austin Sears, Macomb, IL (5); DNS: 21-Carson Short, 24X-Kyle Simon

Bell Racing USA Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 6-Mario Clouser, Auburn, IL (2); 2. 00-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA (3); 3. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, Saybrook, IL (4); 4. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (1); 5. 88-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (5); 6. 22S-Slater Helt, Harrisonville, MO (7); 7. 11-Mark Brucker, Elliot, IL (6); DNS: 98-Clinton Boyles

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 24-Landon Simon (1); 2. 00-Thomas Meseraull (4); 3. 1-Mitch Wissmiller (5); 4. 6-Mario Clouser (3); 5. 22S-Slater Helt (11); 6. 88-Terry Babb (9); 7. 99-Korey Weyant (2); 8. 20-Steve Thomas (12); 9. N2-Nic Harris (6); 10. 11-Mark Brucker (13); 11. 56-Mitchell Davis (8); 12. 114-Brent Moore (7); 13. 77K-Katlynn Leer (10); 14. 31-Austin Sears (14); DNS: 21-Carson Short, 98-Clinton Boyles, 24X-Kyle Simon