Midget Stars Heading To Macon Speedway Saturday



Illinois SPEED Week To Feature Large Field Of Cars

(Macon, IL) One of Illinois race fans’ most anticipated week of open wheel racing roars to life, as the stars of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League compete in Illinois SPEED Week. POWRi’s Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week kicks off Wednesday night at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois and culminates on Championship Sunday at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, Illinois. In between, visits to Brownstown, Illinois, Jacksonville, Illinois, and of course, Macon, Illinois. Macon Speedway’s event is set for this Saturday, June 9, featuring a double-dose of action with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League in addition to the POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midget League.

In the last five years of competition, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week has seen four different divisions compete, with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League anchoring the action, followed by the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, the POWRi Lucas Regional Midgets, and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, all partaking throughout various years. Originally held over four nights, POWRi Illinois SPEED Week graduated to five-straight nights of action in 2016 and has since held to that tradition.

With the addition of Fayette County Speedway to 2018, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week will have seen a total of nine different tracks make up the week’s schedule since the inaugural showing. 11 different drivers took wins throughout the 20 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League portions of Illinois SPEED Week, while 11 drivers hold 18 POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League victories.

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Tanner Thorson holds six SPEED Week victories, while the next closest competitor, Michael Pickens has three. Christopher Bell holds the most championships with two (2013, 2015 tie). In this year’s Midget action, Foresthill, California driver, Ryan Robinson, leads the standings, while Tucker Klaasmeyer, Logan Seavey, Zach Daum, and Joe B. Miller complete the top five.

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, Joe B. Miller has five SPEED Week victories on his resume and also holds the most championships with two (2015, 2017). The next closest competitor, Nick Howard has three wins. In 2018 Micro action, Millersville, Missouri driver, Joe B. Miller leads the way. Harley Hollan, Austin Schaeffer, Jordan Howell, and Jackson Frisbie complete the top five.

In addition to the three POWRi divisions, Macon Speedway will also have their Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models on track. Springfield, Illinois driver, Guy Taylor, leads the standings by a healthy 48 over New Berlin, Illinois’ Kyle VanDorn. Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, Illinois, has been very fast and sits third in the standings with two feature wins. Jake Little and Donnie Koehler complete the top five.

