New Point Leaders Lead Midway Into Friday Night Action.

Lebanon, Mo.-A Trio of 3 new point leaders head-up the pack and racing action Friday Night as The Lebanon Midway Speedway will roll off action while the battle for positions are tight.

With his win last Friday Night, Sam Petty of Niangua took over the top spot in The USRA S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts B Modifieds over national point leader Kris Jackson by 49 points while consistent rider Tyler Knudtson is only 16 behind Jackson while The Batmobile of Brian Myers is trying to hold back rookie Rich Reynolds, Ricky Watkins and Donnie Jackson for the 4th place spot. Jackson and Petty both will be coming through the field towards the rear of the pack by being winners there last time out.This weekend will be a good tune-up with the S&S U-Pull It Parts Challenge for The USRA B Mods paying 777 to win next Friday night.

Driving over 2 hours to race at the Midway, Ron Duncan has moved back to the top over Randy High in the Complete Services Pure Stocks by only 8 markers. Rookie Dalton White has showed steady driving and sets in 3rd spot while Justin Roberts, Les Hayes and Ron Myers are close behind. Last weeks winner Robert High is next in line.

William Gardner is the new leader in the 1st State Community Bank Bombers as Rookie Sam McDaniel is close behind while last weeks point leader Mark Simon dropped to 3rd. Last Friday night was a full moon for the Bombers and they should get on track this Friday.

Sing Rental Hornet point leader Shannon Geller has made the most of track position starting spots in the last 2-3 races. This week he will be back in the 11 starting spot and will have to charge through a very popular and tough field of drivers. Ricky”White Lighting” Reynolds has been climbing up the ladder after a DNS on opening night which cost him approx. 40 points total( 50 to win but he only got 10 for showing). Early season leader Corey Henson hopefully has the number 6 back on track as the last 2-3 races have been tough and is in a dog-fight with James Reynolds, Ashley Henderson, Brian Thompson, Sarah Cunningham, Caleb Price and a bunch of others for the spot. We currently have 4 ladies that race weekly with the Hornets and are doing a nice job overall while still learning.

Despite small car counts, The Starnes Auto Street Stocks have turned-up the heat as Tim Petty has won the last 2 races and Mark Davis is narrowly ahead of Joe Francis and defending champion Jay Flinn. Daniel Deason is coming on strong in the feature rundown and add a few extra drivers, this class is a fan favorite.

Mi-Kel Industries Midwest Modifieds is nip and tuck as Defending Champion Rob Muilenburg knows how to win championships and is waiting in the wings for point leader Colt Cheevers to make a mistake. Both have missed 1 show so far and that shows how equal these two are. Trent Wynn and DeWayne Hobbs are almost deadlocked for third place and a few drivers should return to action this week.

Gates open at 5, hotlaps are slated for 7PM and Racing at 8PM for some family fun and great racing. For more information visit the Facebook page and visit the website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway,Net.