Extreme Action Athlete Drivers Ready for Action on Budweiser Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway!

June 6, 2018

Media Relations

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Last Saturday’s race program produced solid car counts in all divisions, energetic race fans cheering on action athlete drivers, and side-by-side action for the race to victory lane. This weekend, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) expects nothing less again this Saturday for Budweiser Race Night.

The five weekly championship car classes return this week for competition among the ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Each class will compete in preliminary heat races to set their lineups for the main events, which headline the second half of the program. The 18th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl is just a few weeks away, and drivers will look to build upon their season resume’s as the special-events weekend approaches on June 30th and July 1st. CMS will announce details of the upcoming Independence Day weekend in the coming days, tune into the track’s Facebook and website for details.

After last week’s thrilling close finishes, here’s a look at the championship standings heading into this weekend’s competition. Dakkota Brisbin leads Joey Harper in the Pure Stock rundown while Jake Richards and Steve Clancy are tied for the points lead in B-Mods. Ed Griggs holds firm atop the Mod-Lite season standings over Dillon Raffurty. Brett Wood leads Devin Irvin in the Street Stock rundown while Terry Schultz narrowly outpaces Gunner Martin in the Modified Standings.

This weekend CMS will ask drivers to walk through the grandstands at intermission to help a fellow racer and his family, who tragically lost their home to a devastating and total loss house-fire and home-invasion in which a family member was also a victim of the crime. James McMillin, a many time feature race winner and his family, particularly his daughter, has a long road to recovery but as James informed us just this week, “Everything so far has been positive that our daughter will make a full recovery physically in due time. The community and friends have blessed my family with love, prayers, and anything and everything they thought we might need for now.” We know the CMS family will extend their loving support and will arrange for a donation to the McMillin’s to help them with out-of-pocket expenses as they travel to and from therapy and follow-up appointments for their daughter and during the rebuild process.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, Alternative Wire and Cable, and Wheeler Truck Sales and Service, Inc.