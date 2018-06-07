Midgets To Have Championship Sunday At Lincoln Speedway

Midgets Lead Five Action Packed Divisions To Lincoln Speedway Sunday

US92.7 Superstar County To Present Action

(Lincoln, IL) POWRi Illinois SPEED Week took the green flag on Wednesday night, in Belleville, Illinois and did so with a great field of nearly 50 national midgets and 50 winged micros. On Sunday night, five days of racing will come to an end and the champions will be crowned at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, Illinois. In between the bookend events of POWRi’s Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week will be visits to Brownstown, Illinois, Jacksonville, Illinois, and of course, Macon, Illinois. Lincoln Speedway’s event is set for this Sunday, June 10, featuring a double-dose of action with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League in addition to the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget League, Big Ten Pro Late Models, and Modifieds.

In the last five years of competition, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week has seen four different divisions compete, with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League anchoring the action, followed by the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, the POWRi Lucas Regional Midgets, and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, all partaking throughout various years. Originally held over four nights, POWRi Illinois SPEED Week graduated to five-straight nights of action in 2016 and has since held to that tradition.

With the addition of Fayette County Speedway to 2018, POWRi’s Illinois SPEED Week will have seen a total of nine different tracks make up the week’s schedule since the inaugural showing. 11 different drivers took wins throughout the 20 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League portions of Illinois SPEED Week, while 11 drivers hold 18 POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League victories.

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Tanner Thorson holds six SPEED Week victories, while the next closest competitor, Michael Pickens has three. Christopher Bell holds the most championships with two (2013, 2015 tie). In this year’s Midget action, Foresthill, California driver, Ryan Robinson, leads the standings, while Tucker Klaasmeyer, Logan Seavey, Zach Daum, and Joe B. Miller complete the top five.

The winningest driver in POWRi Illinois SPEED Week competition with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, Joe B. Miller has five SPEED Week victories on his resume and also holds the most championships with two (2015, 2017). The next closest competitor, Nick Howard has three wins. In 2018 Micro action, Millersville, Missouri driver, Joe B. Miller leads the way. Harley Hollan, Austin Schaeffer, Jordan Howell, and Jackson Frisbie complete the top five.

In addition to the three POWRi divisions, Lincoln Speedway will also have their Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models and Modifieds on hand. In Lincoln Pro Late action, Springfield, Illinois driver, Guy Taylor, leads the standings by six over New Mt. Vernon, Illinois’ Kyle McMahon. Roben Huffman is third in the standings, while Jake Little and Michael Maestus complete the top five.

In Modified action, the championship race can’t get any closer as last year’s top two are currently tied for the lead. Brandon Roberts, of Ashland, Illinois and Austin Lynn, of Mason City, Illinois each have finished in the top five in all three features to end up in a tie. Austin’s dad, Brian, is only four points behind in third.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Speedway Motors Micro League



POWRi Lucas Oil Regional/Badger Midget League



Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 164 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 146 18 3 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 140 24 4 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 136 28 5 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 116 48 6 45 Kyle McMahon Mt. Vernon IL 112 52 7 7M Adam Mefford Jacksonville IL 110 54 8 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 98 66 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 94 70 10 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonville IL 82 82



Lincoln Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 116 0 2 45 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 110 6 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 104 12 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 98 18 5 7Z Michael Maestus Lincoln IL 90 26 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 88 28 7 2K Kyle Van Dorn New Berlin IL 84 32 8 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 66 50 9 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 60 56 10 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 58



Lincoln Speedway Modifieds