Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/9/18

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:07:16.388
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Travis Roe
|Washburn, IL
|55
|2
|1
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|3
|2
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|4
|7
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|5
|9
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|6
|8
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|7
|11
|Catherine Crego
|Crescent City, IL
|112
|8
|10
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|9 (DNF)
|5
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|10 (DNF)
|4
|Bryan Saner
|Bloomington, IL
|17
|DNS
|–
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|3TX
Heat 1
00:03:18.672
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|2
|2
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|3
|3
|Travis Roe
|Washburn, IL
|55
|4
|4
|Bryan Saner
|Bloomington, IL
|17
|5
|6
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|6
|5
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|3TX
Heat 2
00:02:00.383
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|2
|4
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|3
|2
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|4
|3
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|5
|5
|Catherine Crego
|Crescent City, IL
|112
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|15.440
|2
|7
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|15.808
|3
|4
|Travis Roe
|Washburn, IL
|55
|16.298
|4
|9
|Bryan Saner
|Bloomington, IL
|17
|16.343
|5
|5
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|3TX
|16.588
|6
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|16.680
|7
|3
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|16.957
|8
|2
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|17.189
|9
|11
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|17.243
|10
|10
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|17.459
|11
|8
|Catherine Crego
|Crescent City, IL
|112
|18.087
Dirt 4 cyl Modified
A Feature 1: Pending
00:00:00
No race information available.
Heat 1: Pending
00:00:00
No race information available.
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Ben Melchers
|Pontiac, IL
|32M
|2
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|3
|Dominic Mertzke
|7M
|4
|Jerremy Sebens
|7S
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:06:37.227
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|2
|1
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|3
|6
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|4
|7
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|5
|5
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|6
|3
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|7
|8
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|8
|12
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|9
|15
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|10
|9
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|11
|10
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|12
|11
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|13
|16
|Kory Kohler
|21K
|14 (DNF)
|2
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Points, IN
|71
|15 (DNF)
|14
|Alex Clubb
|33M
|DNS
|–
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
Heat 1
00:02:31.817
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|2
|2
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|3
|3
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|4
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|5
|5
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|6
|8
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|8 (DNF)
|6
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
Heat 2
00:04:37.685
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Points, IN
|71
|2
|3
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|3
|5
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|4
|6
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|5
|4
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|6
|1
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|7
|7
|Alex Clubb
|33M
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Kory Kohler
|21K
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|7
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|16.196
|2
|12
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Points, IN
|71
|16.408
|3
|1
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|16.606
|4
|13
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|16.715
|5
|14
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|16.782
|6
|15
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|16.896
|7
|11
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|17.010
|8
|16
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|17.024
|9
|10
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|17.064
|10
|8
|Rick Thomas
|23T
|17.153
|11
|6
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|17.382
|12
|3
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|17.519
|13
|9
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|17.610
|14
|2
|Alex Clubb
|33M
|17.620
|15
|5
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|17.685
|16
|4
|Kory Kohler
|21K
|18.833
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:19:56.503
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|3
|4
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|4
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|5
|5
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|6
|10
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|7
|9
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|8
|6
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|9
|12
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|10
|11
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|11
|13
|Jeff Riddell
|Steward, IL
|09
|12
|14
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|13 (DNF)
|7
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|14 (DNF)
|8
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
Heat 1
00:02:33.674
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|2
|2
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|3
|1
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|4
|3
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|5
|5
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|6
|6
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|7
|7
|Jeff Riddell
|Steward, IL
|09
Heat 2
00:02:39.317
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|2
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|3
|3
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|4
|4
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|5
|5
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|6
|6
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|7
|7
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|14
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|13.153
|2
|3
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|13.205
|3
|1
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|13.221
|4
|13
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|13.229
|5
|6
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|13.333
|6
|11
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|13.416
|7
|8
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13.494
|8
|4
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|13.499
|9
|9
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|13.505
|10
|12
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|13.589
|11
|5
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|13.636
|12
|2
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|13.901
|13
|10
|Jeff Riddell
|Steward, IL
|09
|13.948
|14
|7
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|13.978
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:05:23.090
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|1
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|3
|3
|Jamie Lomax
|Lake Village, IN
|36L
|4
|4
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|5
|5
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|6
|6
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|DNS
|–
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
Heat 1
00:02:59.502
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|2
|4
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|2
|Jamie Lomax
|Lake Village, IN
|36L
|4
|3
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|5
|6
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|6
|8
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|7
|7
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|14.191
|2
|6
|Jamie Lomax
|Lake Village, IN
|36L
|14.483
|3
|1
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|14.484
|4
|7
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|14.583
|5
|5
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|14.762
|6
|4
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|14.947
|7
|2
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|14.950
|8
|8
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|14.979
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:10:54.320
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Timmy Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|2
|1
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|3
|4
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|4
|5
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|45
|5
|6
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
|6
|13
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|7
|7
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|8
|8
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|9 (DNF)
|11
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|11 (DNF)
|12
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|12 (DNF)
|3
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|DNS
|–
|Eric Saltzman
|421
|DNS
|–
|Rod Rusher
|Mansfield, IL
|44
|DNS
|–
|Dan Coit
|DeWitt, IL
|7D
Heat 1
00:05:42.537
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|2
|3
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|3
|5
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|45
|4
|6
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|5
|7
|Dan Coit
|DeWitt, IL
|7D
|6 (DNF)
|4
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|7 (DNF)
|2
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
Heat 2
00:02:15.931
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Timmy Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|2
|2
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|3
|1
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
|4
|5
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|5
|4
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|6
|6
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|DNS
|–
|Rod Rusher
|Mansfield, IL
|44
|DNS
|–
|Eric Saltzman
|421
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|7
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|15.253
|2
|6
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|15.276
|3
|3
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|15.352
|4
|8
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
|15.359
|5
|14
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|15.594
|6
|11
|Timmy Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
|15.599
|7
|5
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|15.719
|8
|1
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|15.778
|9
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|45
|16.263
|10
|9
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|16.338
|11
|13
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|16.554
|12
|2
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|16.630
|13
|12
|Dan Coit
|DeWitt, IL
|7D
|17.436
|14
|10
|Rod Rusher
|Mansfield, IL
|44
|3355.555