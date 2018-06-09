Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/9/18

Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/9/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:07:16.388

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Travis Roe Washburn, IL 55
2 1 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
3 2 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
4 7 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
5 9 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
6 8 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
7 11 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112
8 10 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
9 (DNF) 5 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
10 (DNF) 4 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17
DNS Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 3TX

Heat 1

00:03:18.672

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
2 2 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
3 3 Travis Roe Washburn, IL 55
4 4 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17
5 6 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
6 5 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 3TX

Heat 2

00:02:00.383

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
2 4 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
3 2 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
4 3 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
5 5 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54 15.440
2 7 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 15.808
3 4 Travis Roe Washburn, IL 55 16.298
4 9 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17 16.343
5 5 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 3TX 16.588
6 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 16.680
7 3 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B 16.957
8 2 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 17.189
9 11 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 17.243
10 10 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L 17.459
11 8 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112 18.087

Dirt 4 cyl Modified

A Feature 1: Pending

00:00:00

No race information available.

Heat 1: Pending

00:00:00

No race information available.

Qualifying 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Ben Melchers Pontiac, IL 32M
2 Rayce Mullen 77JR
3 Dominic Mertzke 7M
4 Jerremy Sebens 7S

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:06:37.227

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
2 1 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
3 6 Rick Thomas 23T
4 7 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
5 5 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
6 3 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
7 8 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
8 12 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
9 15 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
10 9 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
11 10 Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22
12 11 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
13 16 Kory Kohler 21K
14 (DNF) 2 Justin VanDrunen Crown Points, IN 71
15 (DNF) 14 Alex Clubb 33M
DNS Peter Odell Streator, IL 37

Heat 1

00:02:31.817

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
2 2 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
3 3 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
4 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
5 5 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
6 8 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
7 (DNF) 7 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
8 (DNF) 6 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S

Heat 2

00:04:37.685

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Justin VanDrunen Crown Points, IN 71
2 3 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
3 5 Rick Thomas 23T
4 6 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
5 4 Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22
6 1 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
7 7 Alex Clubb 33M
8 (DNF) 8 Kory Kohler 21K

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E 16.196
2 12 Justin VanDrunen Crown Points, IN 71 16.408
3 1 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99 16.606
4 13 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H 16.715
5 14 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9 16.782
6 15 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7 16.896
7 11 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14 17.010
8 16 Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22 17.024
9 10 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23 17.064
10 8 Rick Thomas 23T 17.153
11 6 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S 17.382
12 3 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20 17.519
13 9 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37 17.610
14 2 Alex Clubb 33M 17.620
15 5 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0 17.685
16 4 Kory Kohler 21K 18.833

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:19:56.503

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
3 4 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
4 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
5 5 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
6 10 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
7 9 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T
8 6 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
9 12 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
10 11 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
11 13 Jeff Riddell Steward, IL 09
12 14 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
13 (DNF) 7 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
14 (DNF) 8 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7

Heat 1

00:02:33.674

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
2 2 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
3 1 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
4 3 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
5 5 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T
6 6 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
7 7 Jeff Riddell Steward, IL 09

Heat 2

00:02:39.317

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 2 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
3 3 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
4 4 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
5 5 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
6 6 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
7 7 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 14 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84 13.153
2 3 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 13.205
3 1 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75 13.221
4 13 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 13.229
5 6 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D 13.333
6 11 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35 13.416
7 8 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 13.494
8 4 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7 13.499
9 9 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T 13.505
10 12 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 13.589
11 5 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14 13.636
12 2 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 13.901
13 10 Jeff Riddell Steward, IL 09 13.948
14 7 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61 13.978

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:05:23.090

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 1 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
3 3 Jamie Lomax Lake Village, IN 36L
4 4 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
5 5 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
6 6 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
7 (DNF) 7 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
DNS Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L

Heat 1

00:02:59.502

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
2 4 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 2 Jamie Lomax Lake Village, IN 36L
4 3 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
5 6 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
6 8 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
7 7 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
8 (DNF) 5 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2% 14.191
2 6 Jamie Lomax Lake Village, IN 36L 14.483
3 1 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 14.484
4 7 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 14.583
5 5 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L 14.762
6 4 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 14.947
7 2 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 14.950
8 8 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1 14.979

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

00:10:54.320

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 22
2 1 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
3 4 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
4 5 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 45
5 6 Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29
6 13 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
7 7 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
8 8 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
9 (DNF) 11 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
10 (DNF) 10 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
11 (DNF) 12 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
12 (DNF) 3 Tyler Roth 20R
DNS Eric Saltzman 421
DNS Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44
DNS Dan Coit DeWitt, IL 7D

Heat 1

00:05:42.537

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
2 3 Tyler Roth 20R
3 5 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 45
4 6 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
5 7 Dan Coit DeWitt, IL 7D
6 (DNF) 4 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
7 (DNF) 2 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A

Heat 2

00:02:15.931

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 22
2 2 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
3 1 Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29
4 5 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
5 4 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
6 6 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
DNS Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44
DNS Eric Saltzman 421

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A 15.253
2 6 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56 15.276
3 3 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12 15.352
4 8 Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29 15.359
5 14 Tyler Roth 20R 15.594
6 11 Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 22 15.599
7 5 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7 15.719
8 1 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621 15.778
9 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 45 16.263
10 9 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18 16.338
11 13 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 16.554
12 2 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2 16.630
13 12 Dan Coit DeWitt, IL 7D 17.436
14 10 Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44 3355.555
